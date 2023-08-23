Windfall tax has forced us to scrap energy projects, says North Sea producer

north sea oil

A North Sea developer has warned it is being forced to cancel projects and reduce production because of the “severe impact” of the Government’s windfall tax.

Ithaca Energy, which is behind the controversial Cambo oil field, has told investors it is writing $74m (£58m) off the value of assets as a “direct impact” of the Energy Profits Levy.

Production is expected to fall next year by at least 6pc as a result of the lower investment, it said.

It came as the company said the return of lower gas prices had squeezed profits.

Gilad Myerson, Ithaca’s executive chairman, said: “The Energy Profits Levy continues to have a direct impact on investment in the UK North Sea and Ithaca Energy’s own investment programme across its diverse high-quality operated and non-operated asset base.

“We continue to constructively engage with the UK government to highlight the impact of the current fiscal regime to the industry’s outlook and to the UK government’s stated energy security and net zero ambitions.”

On Wednesday, Ithaca said its statutory net profit had tumbled from $1.6bn to $160m in the six months to June 30.

Ithaca blamed the drop on a “reduction in planned activity caused by the windfall tax”.

It said the tax had “already resulted in the deferral or cancellation” of investment in assets in the Greater Stella Area, the Montrose Arbroath Area and the Elgin Franklin Area.

For example, in the Greater Stella Area, Ithaca’s production in 2024 is expected to fall by more than 5,000 barrels of oil a day.

The company has forecast it will produce between 68,000 and 74,000 barrels of oil a day in 2023, meaning the potential reduction amounts to at least 6.6pc of annual output.

In an update to the stock market, Ithaca said: “As capital investment plans are being drawn up for 2024 and beyond, both Ithaca Energy and our diverse partner groups are reconsidering the attractiveness of capital deployment opportunities in the context of an enduring Energy Profits Levy in what we would consider to be a return to normal commodity prices.

“As an inevitable consequence of the current fiscal environment, our medium-term production outlook will be impacted, such that we now anticipate production in 2024 to fall below 2023 levels.

“We strongly believe that further amendments are required to the Energy Profits Levy.”

The blow comes after repeated warnings from Ithaca and other oil and gas producers that the windfall tax would hurt investment in the North Sea, threatening jobs.

Rishi Sunak – when he was chancellor – first announced the levy in May 2022 under pressure from opposition Labour MPs, as a way of paying for support for households during the energy crisis.

Jeremy Hunt, the current Chancellor, increased and extended the levy in November 2022, which puts oil companies under an effective tax rate of 75pc until 2028.

It prompted stark warnings that the levy would make a string of oil and gas projects less viable and jeopardise their financing.

This is because banks lend working capital to oil and gas companies based on their total recoverable reserves - and how much it will cost to extract them.

The Treasury announced a price floor to the levy in June this year, although the move was deemed largely futile by industry insiders - with even Whitehall analysis concluding it would never be triggered.

Gareth Davies, the Exchequer Secretary, insisted at the time that the changes would give the industry “certainty to invest in domestic energy”.

A further meeting is expected to take place between the Treasury and banks on Friday as officials try to convince them to lend to North Sea producers.

The North Sea’s output is in long-term decline but in 2021 the UK still produced enough oil to meet 72pc of its needs, and enough gas to meet 43pc.

