U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.25
    -25.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,191.00
    -165.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,694.00
    -88.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.10
    -13.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.30
    -1.98 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.10
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.19 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0357
    -0.0047 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    -0.0150 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    20.50
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6790
    -0.4210 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,176.04
    -361.75 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.27
    -3.39 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,107.79
    -175.24 (-0.62%)
     

Winding-up lawsuit against Evergrande in Hong Kong adjourned to March 20

·1 min read
Buildings developed by China Evergrande Group on the man-made Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's High Court on Monday adjourned a winding-up lawsuit against China Evergrande Group to March 20, 2023 to enable the embattled Chinese property developer to firm up its debt restructuring proposals.

Evergrande expects to firm up its debt restructuring proposals by end-February or early-March, lawyers for the developer told the court.

An investor in Evergrande's unit, online real estate and automobile marketplace Fangchebao (FCB), filed the winding-up petition in Hong Kong in June because the developer had not honoured a pact to repurchase shares the investor bought in FCB.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • RBA’s Lowe Sees Better Chance of Australia ‘Soft Landing’ Than Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has a stronger probability of bringing its economy in for a “soft landing” than almost any other developed-world counterpart, Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said, citing the nation’s still-contained wage growth.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the US“It’s not guaranteed but where I sit today I think we have a bet

  • NZ faces 'shallow' recession as rates need to rise more - senior central banker

    New Zealand is likely facing a "shallow" recession as interest rates need to rise further to tame inflation, a top central banker said on Monday, suggesting that a pause in the policy tightening streak was still a distant prospect. In an interview, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said the central bank would be closely monitoring high frequency data including on spending, business investment and housing when deciding on how much to hike rates when it next meets in February. Inflation data for the fourth quarter, due on Jan. 25, will also be a key consideration.

  • 54% of Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) is owned by insiders, and they've been buying recently

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Netwealth Group Limited ( ASX:NWL ), it is important to understand the...

  • World Cup 2022 tables: Group stage standings and England’s route to the final

    Will England and Gareth Southgate end 56 years of hurt at the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Will Brazil live up to their favourites tag and lift the trophy? Or will a dark horse emerge triumphant?

  • Rockets at Nuggets: Monday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

    Alperen Sengun was a beast (21 points, 19 rebounds) in Saturday’s #Rockets win, but the competition gets much steeper with two straight games versus Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

  • Don MacLean believes ’UCLA is ready’ with Pac-12 play set to begin

    Pac-12 Networks' Gary Apple and Don MacLean recap No. 19 UCLA men's basketball victory over Bellarmine on Sunday, Nov. 27 in Los Angeles. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • China Markets Slide as Covid Protests Put Investors on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese assets slumped Monday as a sense of chaos and uncertainty gripped traders after growing protests against Covid curbs complicated the nation’s path to reopening. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined more than 4% early Monday before paring losses by about half. The onshor

  • FTX remains focus of 'active' investigation, Bahamas attorney general says

    FTX, which had been among the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is headquartered in the Bahamas. In mid-November, the Royal Bahamas Police said that government investigators in the Bahamas were looking at whether any "criminal misconduct occurred."

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May End Up in Jail, Says Mark Cuban

    FTX lied. Regulators in the United States and the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives and where FTX was headquartered, have launched investigations. The Bankman-Fried regime has been heavily criticized by the new FTX CEO in charge of the restructuring John Ray, who said that the former trader and his two associates have failed on every level.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • Nearly half of Americans earning more than $100K now report living paycheck to paycheck — here's why your savings are now more important than ever

    As a recession approaches, more Americans are financially falling behind.

  • Russia's Biggest Tech Company Wants To Cut Ties With The Country: Here's Why

    With the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia's biggest tech company wants to move out of the country. Russia has recently targeted basic infrastructures in Ukraine through a wave of air strikes, causing severe damage in the country. Often referred to as "Russia's Google," Yandex is Russia's most prominent internet company, widely popular for its search browser and ride-hailing apps. Its Dutch-based parent company, Yandex N.V., now wants out of Russia because of the potential negative impact of the

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...