Winding Wire Market, Expansion of Power Generation And T&D Network to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Winding Wire Market " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Winding Wire Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the winding wire market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 12.08 billion. This report extensively covers winding wire market segmentation by product (copper and aluminum) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The expansion of power generating, and T&D networks is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the worldwide winding wire sector. In nations like China and India, the production of power is rising quickly. Large quantities of winding wires are needed for the electric generators found in hydroelectric, thermal, and wind power plants.

By 2026, it is anticipated that the US and Germany would have invested about USD 135 billion in the creation of the smart grid. These elements will fuel market expansion throughout the upcoming years. However, factors such as high fragmentation of the market limit consistent increases in asp and will challenge market growth. Read Sample Report right now!

APAC will be the leading region with 78% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The copper segment's winding wire market share will expand significantly. Since copper has significantly better mechanical and electrical qualities than aluminum, it is widely utilized to make winding wire. Additionally, the copper winding is more resistant to corrosion than aluminum winding and requires less frequent inspection and upkeep. The segment growth will be fueled by the high current carrying capability of copper wires of a particular diameter compared to similar aluminum wires. Download Sample Report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the winding wire market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Story continues

Related Reports:

Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market share is expected to increase to USD 137.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.53%.

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric wire and cable market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%.

Winding Wire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bharat Insulation Co. Pvt. Ltd., EL Sewedy Electric Co., Elcowire Group AB, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., G. K. Winding Wires Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Wire, KEI Industries Ltd., Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Prysmian Spa, REA MAGNET WIRE Co., Sam Dong America, Shanghai Metal Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SUZHOU WUJIANG XINYU ELECTRICAL MATERIAL Co. Ltd., Synflex Elektro GmbH, Vimlesh Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Zhengzhou LP Industrial Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Copper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aluminium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 EL Sewedy Electric Co.

10.4 Elcowire Group AB

10.5 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

10.6 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 LS Cable and System Ltd.

10.9 Prysmian Spa

10.10 REA MAGNET WIRE Co.

10.11 Sam Dong America

10.12 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winding-wire-market-expansion-of-power-generation-and-td-network-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301597581.html

SOURCE Technavio