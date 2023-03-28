Winding Wire Market size to grow by USD 12.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the expansion of power generation and T&D network - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global winding wire market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. One of the primary factors driving the global winding wire industry growth is the expansion of power generation and the T&D network. The generation of electricity is growing at a rapid pace in developing countries such as India and China. According to the NEA, in 2021, the total power use in China reached 8.31 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh). The electric generators used in hydroelectric, thermal, and wind power plants usually require large quantities of winding wires. They are used in inverters that are placed in solar power plants to convert DC into AC and transform it into the correct primary voltage. UK Power Networks and National Grid Plc try to develop a smart grid with inbuilt flexibility to accept additional capacity from energy companies for local distribution. The US and Germany are estimated to invest approximately USD 135 billion in the development of the smart grid by 2026. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Winding Wire Market 2022-2026

Winding Wire Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (copper and aluminum) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the copper segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Copper is used extensively to produce winding wire, as it exhibits much better mechanical and electrical properties than aluminum. Copper winding also exhibits higher corrosion resistance than aluminum winding and requires less frequent inspection and maintenance. The high current carrying capacity of copper wires of a given diameter than that of equivalent aluminum wire will fuel the segment growth.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global winding wire market.

APAC is estimated to account for 78% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for winding wire in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. APAC is the biggest producer of products such as motors, transformers, and others used in power generation and T&D networks, process and discrete industries, residential and commercial equipment like air conditioners, speakers, and headphones, and automotive motors for subsystems and traction. This will facilitate the winding wire market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Winding Wire Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising focus on energy-efficient winding wires is one of the key winding wire market trends that is expected to impact the market positively in the forecast period. Winding wires are used in transformers, generators, and inductors for transformation from electrical energy to electrical energy, electrical energy to mechanical energy, and mechanical energy to electrical energy and a considerable amount of the energy is lost as heat energy in this transformation. Hence, vendors focus on increasing the efficiency of electrical equipment, such as motors and transformers, which is driving the demand for highly efficient winding wire, as it has the potential to reduce electrical energy consumption in a motor or transformer. Hence, the growing focus on energy efficiency is expected to increase the demand for winding wires with high efficiency during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

A major challenge impeding the global winding wire market's growth is the high fragmentation of the market limits consistent increases in ASP. A small-scale winding wire manufacturing facility can be set up at an investment of less than USD 1 million and thus numerous small vendors cater to the market in developing countries such as China and India. Small vendors operate in small workshops and do not use sophisticated manufacturing equipment and advanced testing systems. Therefore, the cost of manufacturing winding wire for such vendors is much lower than for key vendors. Moreover, the unrecognized vendors are not able to sell directly to OEMs, whereas workshops that repair motors and transformers usually purchase from unrecognized vendors to keep their service costs as low as possible or maximize profit. Therefore, high fragmentation of the market limits may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Winding Wire Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the winding wire market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the winding wire market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the winding wire market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the winding wire market vendors

The copper alloy wire market size is expected to increase by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%. The rising communication and electrical and electronics industries are one of the major drivers impacting the market growth.

The electric wire and cable market size in India is expected to increase by USD 1.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The wire and cable industry analysis identifies the growth in renewable power generation as one of the primary factors driving the electric cable and wire market growth.

Winding Wire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bharat Insulation Co. Pvt. Ltd., EL Sewedy Electric Co.,

Elcowire Group AB, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa

Electric Co. Ltd., G. K. Winding Wires Ltd., Hitachi Ltd.,

International Wire, KEI Industries Ltd., Khaitan Winding

Wire Pvt. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Prysmian

Spa, REA MAGNET WIRE Co., Sam Dong America,

Shanghai Metal Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries

Ltd., SUZHOU WUJIANG XINYU ELECTRICAL

MATERIAL Co. Ltd., SynFlex Elektro GmbH, Vimlesh

Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Zhengzhou LP Industrial Co.

Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis

for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

