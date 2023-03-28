U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,962.06
    -15.47 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,433.68
    +1.60 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,659.97
    -108.86 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.16
    +0.49 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.95
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.90
    +13.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    +0.0046 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9800
    -0.5750 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,937.79
    -372.20 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.19
    +347.51 (+143.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.50
    +8.73 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Winding Wire Market size to grow by USD 12.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the expansion of power generation and T&D network - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global winding wire market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. One of the primary factors driving the global winding wire industry growth is the expansion of power generation and the T&D network. The generation of electricity is growing at a rapid pace in developing countries such as India and China. According to the NEA, in 2021, the total power use in China reached 8.31 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh). The electric generators used in hydroelectric, thermal, and wind power plants usually require large quantities of winding wires. They are used in inverters that are placed in solar power plants to convert DC into AC and transform it into the correct primary voltage. UK Power Networks and National Grid Plc try to develop a smart grid with inbuilt flexibility to accept additional capacity from energy companies for local distribution. The US and Germany are estimated to invest approximately USD 135 billion in the development of the smart grid by 2026. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Winding Wire Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Winding Wire Market 2022-2026

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market - buy the report!

Grow your profit margin with Technavio

Winding Wire Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (copper and aluminum) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth in the copper segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Copper is used extensively to produce winding wire, as it exhibits much better mechanical and electrical properties than aluminum. Copper winding also exhibits higher corrosion resistance than aluminum winding and requires less frequent inspection and maintenance. The high current carrying capacity of copper wires of a given diameter than that of equivalent aluminum wire will fuel the segment growth.

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global winding wire market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 78% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for winding wire in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. APAC is the biggest producer of products such as motors, transformers, and others used in power generation and T&D networks, process and discrete industries, residential and commercial equipment like air conditioners, speakers, and headphones, and automotive motors for subsystems and traction. This will facilitate the winding wire market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data and forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Winding Wire Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

The rising focus on energy-efficient winding wires is one of the key winding wire market trends that is expected to impact the market positively in the forecast period. Winding wires are used in transformers, generators, and inductors for transformation from electrical energy to electrical energy, electrical energy to mechanical energy, and mechanical energy to electrical energy and a considerable amount of the energy is lost as heat energy in this transformation. Hence, vendors focus on increasing the efficiency of electrical equipment, such as motors and transformers, which is driving the demand for highly efficient winding wire, as it has the potential to reduce electrical energy consumption in a motor or transformer.  Hence, the growing focus on energy efficiency is expected to increase the demand for winding wires with high efficiency during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

A major challenge impeding the global winding wire market's growth is the high fragmentation of the market limits consistent increases in ASP.  A small-scale winding wire manufacturing facility can be set up at an investment of less than USD 1 million and thus numerous small vendors cater to the market in developing countries such as China and India. Small vendors operate in small workshops and do not use sophisticated manufacturing equipment and advanced testing systems. Therefore, the cost of manufacturing winding wire for such vendors is much lower than for key vendors. Moreover, the unrecognized vendors are not able to sell directly to OEMs, whereas workshops that repair motors and transformers usually purchase from unrecognized vendors to keep their service costs as low as possible or maximize profit. Therefore, high fragmentation of the market limits may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, and forecast period (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Winding Wire Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the winding wire market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the winding wire market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the winding wire market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the winding wire market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The copper alloy wire market size is expected to increase by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%. The rising communication and electrical and electronics industries are one of the major drivers impacting the market growth.

The electric wire and cable market size in India is expected to increase by USD 1.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The wire and cable industry analysis identifies the growth in renewable power generation as one of the primary factors driving the electric cable and wire market growth.

Winding Wire Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

4.79

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and
Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 78%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,
Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bharat Insulation Co. Pvt. Ltd., EL Sewedy Electric Co.,
Elcowire Group AB, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa
Electric Co. Ltd., G. K. Winding Wires Ltd., Hitachi Ltd.,
International Wire, KEI Industries Ltd., Khaitan Winding
Wire Pvt. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Prysmian
Spa, REA MAGNET WIRE Co., Sam Dong America,
Shanghai Metal Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries
Ltd., SUZHOU WUJIANG XINYU ELECTRICAL
MATERIAL Co. Ltd., SynFlex Elektro GmbH, Vimlesh
Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Zhengzhou LP Industrial Co.
Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and
future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis
for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

 

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports  

Table of Contents  

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Copper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Aluminium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 EL Sewedy Electric Co.

  • 10.4 Elcowire Group AB

  • 10.5 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 LS Cable and System Ltd.

  • 10.9 Prysmian Spa

  • 10.10 REA MAGNET WIRE Co.

  • 10.11 Sam Dong America

  • 10.12 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Winding Wire Market 2022-2026
Global Winding Wire Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winding-wire-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-08-billion-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-the-expansion-of-power-generation-and-td-network---technavio-301781456.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • FACTBOX-How Alibaba's six new business units stack up

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced on Tuesday it will split into six business units, each with its own CEO and board of directors, and adopt a holding company management model, in the biggest revamp of its 24 year history. Alibaba has long relied on e-commerce as its core business, with smaller divisions in sectors such as cloud computing and entertainment. The company's CEO Daniel Zhang said the business units will each be free to pursue funding and IPOs independently, which points to a possible carving out in the future.

  • Alibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s US shares surged as much as 13% after China’s online commerce leader announced plans to split its $220 billion empire into six business units, a major restructuring that promises to yield several initial public offerings.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suiss

  • Altria’s CEO Explains Why the Dividend Is Big and Getting Bigger

    The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is spending big on smoke-free products, but is committed to its payout.

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors