Windings Inc. Launches New DuraCORE(TM) Series Motors with GORE Magnet Wire

·3 min read

The new series of motors proves to be durable, resilient, and customizable

NEW ULM, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Windings Inc. has been a provider and leader of electromagnetic motor solutions to the Oil & Gas industry for over 20 years. Windings takes pride in its ability to identify problems and create solutions. This innovative approach culminated in this launch of the new DuraCORE™ Series Motors featuring GORE Magnet Wire. DuraCORE motors targeting improved durability and resilience in the Oil & Gas industry and downhole tooling are now available to order. With quantities of three 1.5 KW motors or less, lead time for shipment is 12 weeks from the time an order is received.

Windings Inc., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Press release picture
Windings Inc., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Press release picture

Windings Inc. engineers explored what issues motors in downhole tooling applications were facing and found that three factors led to a shorter life span of motors in the industry: overheating, high pressure, and hydrolysis. The conditions in which these motors are used tend to be exceptionally harsh. Windings engineers designed and proved that using ePTFE insulated GORE Magnet Wire in DuraCORE motors makes them more durable than the current industry standard magnet wire technology.

"After years of development and partnership with Gore, I've learned firsthand the performance benefits of GORE Magnet Wires which are now available to our customer base," said David Schauer, EVP, Business Development, Windings Inc. "For anyone who is seeking to achieve increased durability for high value assets, the use of GORE Magnet Wires in your electric machines will provide improved technical and financial performance for your business."

Research and Development Process

Through testing to replicate the downhole tooling environment the DuraCORE motor was tested against the industry standard NEMA 1000, Section 3.54 at ambient conditions of 200⁰ C, 34Kpsi, and 4% water content. At these harsh conditions which simulate the more extreme conditions in downhole tooling, the DuraCORE motor was able to reach 34Kpsi and 200⁰ C. In contrast the motor made with polyimide coated insulated magnetic wire, did not even reach the simulated downhole environment conditions failing at 195⁰ C & 22Kpsi.

Traditionally constructed motors and alternators are not capable of withstanding the severe conditions such as high temperatures and pressures that exist deep within oil and gas wells. Windings' HTHP motors and alternators with GORE Magnet Wire are designed to survive for long periods in the harshest downhole environments.

For more information or to order, visit https://www.windings.com, call +1-800-795-8533, or email sales@windings.com.

About Windings Inc.

Windings, Inc. is an employee-owned company headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota. Founded in 1965, Windings provides engineered electromagnetic solutions, including custom rotor and stator components, motors, and generators, for critical applications in a variety of industries. We pride ourselves as leaders and full-service providers in the designing, testing, and manufacturing of electric motors, and related components including rotors, stators, lamination stacks, and insulation systems. Windings partners closely with clients throughout the product development process to provide tailored solutions that are optimized for performance and production. Learn more at https://www.windings.com/.

Gore & Designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates

SOURCE: Windings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706804/Windings-Inc-Launches-New-DuraCORETM-Series-Motors-with-GORE-Magnet-Wire

