'Windjammers 2' will arrive on January 20th

Twenty-eight years after the original Windjammers hit the Neo Geo, the sequel will finally arrive on modern platforms. Windjammers 2 will land on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia on January 20th. It'll be available on Xbox Game Pass and the newly renamed PC Game Pass , as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility.

Windjammers is a souped-up take on Pong in which you try to send a disc past your opponent to score. But as well as simply tossing the disc along a predictable path toward the goal, you can harness curved shots, lobs and character-specific power moves — there's a reason the original was called Flying Power Disc in Japan.

We got some hands-on time with Windjammers 2 a couple of years back and it promises more of the same, albeit modernized for a current-day audience. Developer Dotemu has freshened up the graphics and peppered in some extra mechanics, including dropshots and slapshots. It's the kind of game that'll be easy to pick up and difficult to master.