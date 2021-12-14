U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,608.38
    -60.59 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,449.72
    -201.23 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,104.53
    -308.75 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.14
    -17.36 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.92
    -1.37 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.00
    -15.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    -0.42 (-1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3229
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6390
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,843.27
    -499.60 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.92
    +2.81 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

'Windjammers 2' will arrive on January 20th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Twenty-eight years after the original Windjammers hit the Neo Geo, the sequel will finally arrive on modern platforms. Windjammers 2 will land on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia on January 20th. It'll be available on Xbox Game Pass and the newly renamed PC Game Pass, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility.

Windjammers is a souped-up take on Pong in which you try to send a disc past your opponent to score. But as well as simply tossing the disc along a predictable path toward the goal, you can harness curved shots, lobs and character-specific power moves — there's a reason the original was called Flying Power Disc in Japan.

We got some hands-on time with Windjammers 2 a couple of years back and it promises more of the same, albeit modernized for a current-day audience. Developer Dotemu has freshened up the graphics and peppered in some extra mechanics, including dropshots and slapshots. It's the kind of game that'll be easy to pick up and difficult to master.

It's probably just as well that Elden Ring has been delayed from its original release date of January 22nd. I'm not sure how it would be able to compete with the mighty Windjammers 2.

Recommended Stories