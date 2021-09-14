U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Window Films Market Size to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.7%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in demand for energy-efficient Window Films and surge in demand from the automobile industry drive the global Window Films market. The market across EMEA held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. The restrictions imposed by governments to combat the virus led to disrupted supply chain and forced developers to postpone their projects.

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Window Films market was pegged at $10.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for energy-efficient window films and surge in demand from the automobile industry drive the global Window Films market. However, surge in regulation on tinted films hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (427 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3445

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The construction industry was among the worst-hit industries during the Covid-19 pandemic due logistical challenges, shortage of raw material, and workforce. Moreover, the drastic drop in financial market hampered the construction investments, which reduced the demand for Window Films market.

  • The restrictions imposed by governments to combat the virus led to disrupted supply chain and forced developers to postpone their projects.

The report segments the global Window Films market on the basis of material, product use, application, and region.

Based on material, the report is divided into vinyl, polyester, plastic, ceramic, and others. The polyester segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3445?reqfor=covid

On the basis of product use, the report is classified into sun control, decorative, security and safety, and privacy. The privacy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. However, the sun control segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

The global Window Films market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across EMEA held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the market across GCA is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The global Window Films market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Armolan Windows Films, Garware Suncontrol, Eastman Chemical Company, Polytronix Inc, Lintec Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Purlfrost Ltd, Solar Control Films, American Standard Window Film, The Window Film Company, and Toray Plastic.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/window-film-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


