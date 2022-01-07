U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Window on the Real Estate Market for the Montreal CMA: Prices stabilizing on the Island of Montreal but continuing to rise sharply in peripheral areas

Association professionnelle des courtiers immobiliers du Québec
·4 min read

Montreal Area Real Estate Market

Residential Sales &#x002013; December 2021
Residential Sales – December 2021
Residential Sales – December 2021

L’ÎLE-DES-SOEURS, Québec., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) for the month of December, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

“Transactional activity was strong during the month of December, although experiencing a 19 per cent drop in sales compared to the same period last year. This downturn is consistent with a marked decrease in new listings which is always more significant in December,” remarks Charles Brant, director of market analysis. “Buyers are trying to take advantage of very low mortgage rates before the announced increases take effect in 2022. Consequently, the ongoing marked market imbalance in favour of sellers continues to result in a sharp rise in prices on the outskirts of the Island of Montreal, all property categories combined. On the island, prices for single-family homes have tended to level off in the past few months, particularly in areas where median prices are reaching levels that are unaffordable for a large proportion of potential buyers, thus favouring Montreal’s peripheral areas,” he notes.

December highlights

  • With only a 2 per cent drop in year-to-date sales, the Montreal CMA real estate market was particularly active in 2021. It should also be noted that this activity is compared with 2020, an historical year in terms of sales and despite the lowest number of listings ever recorded in the region.

  • More specifically, despite a 19 per cent drop in sales in December, it nevertheless ranks second for the most active December on record, reaching 3,675 sales.

  • The smallest drop was recorded in Vaudreuil-Soulanges (-7 per cent) while the Island of Montreal
    (-14 per cent), the South Shore and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (-18 per cent) experienced more significant declines. The strongest decreases were observed on the North Shore (-26 per cent) and Laval (-27 per cent).

  • Single-family homes and income properties saw the largest drop in sales, respectively -26 per cent and -18 per cent, followed by condominiums (-10 per cent).

  • Active listings of condominiums (-29 per cent) and single-family homes (-26 per cent) continued to register sharp declines for this period, contrasting with plexes (-6 per cent).

  • With market conditions still very strongly to the advantage of sellers, median prices continue to experience significant increases compared to the same period last year for single-family homes (+22 per cent). They remain at high levels for condominiums (+17 per cent) and small income properties (+14 per cent).

Additional information:

Detailed and cumulative statistics for the province and regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,300 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

The QPAREB released an important study on real estate overheating on September 13, 2021. This brief was presented to the Quebec Minister of Finance as part of the consultation on the supervision of real estate brokers in the context of an overheated market. Click here to read this analysis (in French).

About Centris

Centris is a dynamic and innovative technology company in the real estate sector. It collects data and offers solutions that are highly adapted to the needs of professionals. Among these solutions is Centris.ca, the most visited real estate website in Quebec.

For more information:

Marie-Rose Desautels
Morin Relations Publiques
media@qpareb.ca

Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) www.qpareb.ca 600, chemin du Golf L’Île-des-Sœurs (Québec) H3E 1A8 Tél. : 514 762-2440:

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c3ea06c-3be7-401e-931d-3b88e2113913


