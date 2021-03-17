U.S. markets closed

Microsoft tests the Xbox's Auto HDR feature on PCs

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Microsoft is bringing over the Auto HDR feature from its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles to PC, reports Windows Central. With Build 21337 and above of Windows 10, PC players can try out the feature to add enhanced tone mapping to more than 1,000 DirectX 11 and 12 games that weren't mastered to support HDR in the first place. According to Microsoft, Auto HDR will intelligently add color and brightness information to your games, as long as you have a compatible monitor.

Gears 5 heatmap
Gears 5 heatmap

You can see how the feature works in the comparison above. Microsoft uses greyscale to show the parts of the image that a non-HDR display can successfully replicate. The native HDR presentation of Gears 5 has the most detail in its shadows and highlights, but even the Auto HDR presentation has significantly more information than its SDR counterpart.

As long as you're a Windows Insider, you can enable the feature by making your way to the Windows HD Color Settings page. It will be interesting to see how this affects the HDR landscape on PCs. The format is notoriously messy on Windows 10. What's more, not all HDR-capable monitors are made equally. The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has six different tiers to its DisplayHDR certification. With their emphasis on high refresh rates, most gaming monitors fall into one of the lower categories if they qualify at all. That's made it difficult to enjoy the technology in the way that you can on consoles and TVs.

  • EA Play hits Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow

    'Star Wars: Squadrons' arrives on EA Play on the same day.

  • A Windows update nearly destroyed hand-drawn fantasy epic 'The Spine of Night'

    Seven years of custom-built rotoscoping software almost went up in smoke.

  • YouTube Studio has a tool that checks for copyright violations during upload

    The Checks system gives users the chance to address problems that could affect the video's reach and revenue.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    If you want your portfolio to grow briskly, you may need to add some growth stocks to it. Here are three solid contenders.

  • The Transformation Of The Automotive Industry Will Be Fast And Unprecedented

    The rapid expansion of the EV market is making it difficult to keep up with all the changes. The race to make ground-breaking improvements to battery technology is one of the most expensive and contested on the planet. But, the EV race is so much more than that as 2021will also be the year of the world's first electric pickup and many other developments. Updates Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) just unveiled its roadmap to longer range EVs, cheaper batteries, and better charging through its nearly two-hour event which was seen as an echo of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) "Battery Day" event. Tonneau cover manufacturer Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) announced it has expanded its Private Label business segment, adding yet another major brand. Volkswagen's "Power Day" The German automaker, which is the second largest in the world based on sales, said it would halve the costs of producing its batteries, build multiple factories, expand the charging ecosystem, and transition to solid-state technology that will simultaneously cut costs and boost efficiency. The ultimate goal is to make electric cars with longer ranges and quicker charging times, which are among the biggest barriers to mass EV adoption. Delivering on the promise In order to deliver on its bold promise of making electric vehicles 50 percent of its sales in the US by 2030, along with its recently unveiled concept sedan called Trinity with "high range" and "short charging time" which is due by 2026, the automaker is going strong on four fronts as it aims to boost its battery expertise and upgrade its supply chain. Unified battery cells From 2023, VW plans to roll out a new unified prismatic cell design of its batteries with the goal is to have this unified cell design powering up to 80 percent of its electric vehicles by 2030. The aim is to "gradually" reduce the cost and complexity of the battery while increasing its range. VW's "Gigafactories" Under a strategy for massive expansion of its manufacturing footprint, the automaker plans to have six battery cell production plants operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners. The first two plants will be built in Germany and Sweden. The third will be either in Spain, Portugal, or France; and the fourth factory will be based in Eastern Europe. Charging infrastructure Through a series of strategic partnerships, with BP (NYSE: BP) among others, VW intends to have 18,000 public fast-charging points in operation in Europe by 2025, or more precisely, expand the existing structure by five times. Adding solar to the equation Beginning from 2022, electric vehicles built on the MEB platform will support two-way charging. This process will allow green electricity from the solar energy system to be stored in the vehicle and even fed back into the home network if needed. As a result, customers be more independent of the public power grid, along with saving money and reducing CO2 emissions. Worksport Finalizes Second Major Private Label Agreement Worksport successfully closed on their second major Private Label agreement in the US, bringing with it a multinational brand. Under the agreement, Worksport' will create tonneau cover designs exclusively for multinational companies from its original, non-solar, patented product lines. Outlook Practically every automaker is betting heavily on an EV future, with the largest countries and markets in the world taking regulatory action that support the elimination of internal combustion engine vehicles. By the looks of it, this particular transformation will be fast and unprecedented. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post The Transformation of the Automotive Industry Will Be Fast and Unprecedented appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWelcome To The Golden Age Of EVsOracle's Soft Guidance Overshadowed Strong Results© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sony is giving away 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and nine other great games

    The Play at Home program is ramping up in the coming weeks.

  • Intel's new PC ads bring back the 'I'm a Mac' guy out of desperation

    Justin Long is back in a series of absolutely desperate Intel ads.

  • Shake Shack's Menu Ready for Delivery Through Uber Eats

    Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has expanded its Shake Track digital service in an exclusive partnership with Uber Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats. What Happened: After successfully testing its delivery service in Miami and New York, Shake Shack will now offer its menu for delivery nationwide, according to a CNBC report. The deal with Uber Eats expands upon Shake Shack’s Shake Track digital service that allows customers to preorder from its menu for pick-up through the Shack app. How It Works: Customers who order through Shack app will receive free delivery on orders over $35 and can track the progress of their order in real time. For orders under $35, a 99 cent delivery fee will be charged. Customers who order through the Shack app will also receive a complimentary order of fries through March. Why It Matters: Like many businesses who traditionally host customers inside their establishments, Shake Shack has had to pivot its business to accommodate changes in consumer behavior brought on by the pandemic. “A year ago, we were a were a 20% digital company, and 80% in person, and overnight we switched to 80% digital, 20% in person,” said Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti in the report. Shake Shack’s switch to digital services has helped it to grow as well. The company says added 2 million new first-time customers from March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S., through to January 2021. When Shake Shack reported fiscal year 2020 results on Feb. 25, it wrote "fiscal 2021 through the first three weeks of fiscal February 2021, company-owned app and web sales increased approximately 300% compared to the same period in the prior year." What’s Next: Shake Shack appears to be betting the switch in customer behavior is here to stay, even once restrictions are lifted, as this move comes at a time when many believe the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly coming to an end. Once diners are able to eat in, Shake Shack hopes its delivery service will have exposed new customers to its menu. For its marketing strategy, the company plans to use data it collects about customers' food preferences when ordering from the app. (Photo: Shake Shack) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlackBerry Patent Application For Autonomous Vehicle System Approved: What's Next?Facebook To Launch New Platform For Entrepreneurial Journalists: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'Dungeons & Dragons' game 'Dark Alliance' arrives on June 22nd

    It marks the first time Wizards of the Coast is publishing a 'D&D' video game.

  • T-Mobile customers are getting a free Pandora app that features Sirius XM content

    Starting on March 23rd, T-Mobile customers will have access to an "enhanced" version of Pandora that includes ad-free weekend listening.

  • TikTok will make personalized ads mandatory on April 15th

    Starting next month, TikTok won't have an option to only see general ads anymore.

  • Nikola Slumps After Capital Raising Filing

    Nikola shares tumbled nearly 4% in Monday’s extended-hours session after the electric truck maker announced that it plans to raise additional capital. Here’s how to trade the stock.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Ahead Of Fed Interest Rate Decision

    GBP/USD failed to settle above the resistance at 1.3910 and declined below 1.3900.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Will Try Not to Rattle the Market While Maintaining Policy

    The Fed could signal an intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold’s losses and providing some support.

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • After Alibaba, Beijing’s efforts to rein in fintech could center on rival Tencent

    A selloff in Tencent shows investor worry about how far Beijing's tech monopoly actions will extend beyond Alibaba.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • When are federal taxes due in 2021? IRS under pressure to extend income tax return deadline

    The IRS is under pressure to extend the federal income tax deadline after last-minute changes, such as the rules on unemployment benefits.

  • IRS tax deadline changes with income taxes and payments due May 17 to give taxpayers more time amid COVID

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS changed the federal tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17. State tax deadlines vary.