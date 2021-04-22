U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,134.98
    -38.44 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,815.90
    -321.41 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,818.41
    -131.81 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.61
    -7.01 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.64
    +0.29 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    -0.41 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    -0.0100 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0093 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9700
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,217.06
    -3,369.00 (-6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.53
    -28.52 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Weather and news are coming to the Windows 10 taskbar

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After testing it with Insiders, Microsoft is adding a new News and Interests feature to Windows 10. In short, the tool creates a shortcut on the taskbar that allows you to check the weather, as well as catch up on the latest news, sports scores and stock prices. Tapping on a story will open it in a browser. You can also save an article for later reading and share it if you so desire. What you won't see in the feed, at least not yet, are any ads.

Naturally, you can tweak the selection of topics you see in your feed, as well as the publications Windows uses to source articles. Additionally, you have some flexibility in how the icon appears on your taskbar. It's also possible to turn off the feature if you don't want to see it all.

In adding news and interests to the taskbar, Microsoft says it's trying to accomplish a handful of goals. First, it wants to make finding high-quality and relevant news content easier. Moreover, the way the company sees it, most people already have a routine where they're constantly checking what's going in on the world throughout the day. So why not make that process more seamless? Including a way to check the weather through Windows is something people have been asking for a while as well.

Microsoft plans to start rolling out News and Interests to the Windows taskbar beginning over the next several weeks. It says it's taking a "phased and measured approach," with the entire rollout slated to take several months.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil little changed as Libya output decline offsets Asian demand worries

    Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as concerns lower crude production in Libya offset worries that rising coronavirus cases in India and Japan would cause energy demand to decline. Brent futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.40 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $61.42. "The market realized that a global come-back in oil demand cannot come without a come-back of the world’s largest economies," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, noting "India is diving deeper and deeper into a major crisis with infections setting new records every day."

  • Credit Suisse Raises $2 Billion as CEO Cuts Hedge Fund Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is raising $2 billion from investors and cutting the hedge fund unit at the center of the Archegos Capital Management losses as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to recover from one of the most turbulent periods in the bank’s recent history.Credit Suisse, which has exited about 97% of its exposure to Archegos, expects a related 600 million-franc ($654 million) loss in the second quarter, taking the total hit from the collapse to about $5.5 billion. In response, it’s cutting about a third of its exposure in the prime business catering to hedge fund clients, while strengthening capital with the sale of notes converting into shares.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s of the right mettle to carry the bank through the volatility which has left investors nursing losses and questioning its strategy and controls. Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm.The two scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank has also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend.Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 6.1% lower as of 11:19 a.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 23%.The bank plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit -- which services its hedge fund clients, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of its total exposure.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said the convertibles notes were sold to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals and will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma raised the bank’s capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”The impact for Credit Suisse from both Archegos and Greensill could add up to $8.7 billion, according to JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan.First Quarter Highlights:International wealth management pretax profit 523m francs vs 442m estimateCET1 ratio 12.2% vs 12.1% estimateProvisions for credit losses 4.4b francsNet revenue 7.6b francsSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 665m francs vs 548m estimateAPAC pretax profit 524m francs vs 304m estimate(Adds Gottstein comment on capital raise in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Historic Oil Glut Amassed in the Pandemic Almost Gone

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented oil inventory glut that amassed during the coronavirus pandemic is almost gone, underpinning a price recovery that’s rescuing producers but vexing consumers.Barely a fifth of the surplus that flooded into the storage tanks of developed economies when oil demand crashed last year remained as of February, according to the International Energy Agency. Since then, the lingering remnants have been whittled away as supplies hoarded at sea plunge and a key depot in South Africa is depleted.The re-balancing comes as OPEC and its allies keep vast swathes of production off-line and a tentative economic recovery rekindles global fuel demand. It’s propping international crude prices near $67 a barrel, a boon for producers yet an increasing concern for motorists and governments wary of inflation.“Commercial oil inventories across the OECD are already back down to their five-year average,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “What’s left of the surplus is almost entirely concentrated in China, which has been building a permanent petroleum reserve.”The process isn’t quite complete. A considerable overhang appears to remain off the coast of China’s Shandong province, though this may have accumulated to feed new refineries, according to consultants IHS Markit Ltd.Working off the remainder of the global excess may take some more time, as OPEC+ is reviving some halted supplies and new virus outbreaks in India and Brazil threaten demand.Still, the end of the glut at least appears to be in sight.Oil inventories in developed economies stood just 57 million barrels above their 2015-2019 average as of February, down from a peak of 249 million in July, the IEA estimates.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when lockdowns crushed world fuel demand by 20% and trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd. fretted that storage space for oil would soon run out.Stockpile SlumpIn the U.S., the inventory pile-up has effectively cleared already.Total stockpiles of crude and products subsided in late February to 1.28 billion barrels -- a level seen before coronavirus erupted -- and continue to hover there, according to the Energy Information Administration. Last week, stockpiles in the East Coast fell to their lowest in at least 30 years.“We’re starting to see refinery runs pick up in the U.S., which will be good for potential crude stock draws,” said Mercedes McKay, a senior analyst at consultants FGE.There have also been declines inside the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the warren of salt caverns used to store oil for emergency use. Traders and oil companies were allowed to temporarily park oversupply there by former President Trump, and in recent months have quietly removed about 21 million barrels from the location, according to people familiar with the matter.The oil surplus that gathered on the world’s seas is also diminishing. Ships were turned into makeshift floating depots when onshore facilities grew scarce last year, but the volumes have plunged, according to IHS Markit Ltd.They’ve tumbled about by 27% in the past two weeks to 50.7 million barrels, the lowest in a year, IHS analysts Yen Ling Song and Fotios Katsoulas estimate.A particularly vivid symbol is the draining of crude storage tanks at the logistically-critical Saldanha Bay hub on the west coast of South Africa. It’s a popular location for traders, allowing them the flexibility to quickly send cargoes to different geographical markets.Inventories at the terminal are set to fall to 24.5 million barrels, the lowest in a year, according to ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.For the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the decline is a vindication of the bold strategy they adopted a year ago. The alliance slashed output by 10 million barrels a day last April -- roughly 10% of global supplies -- and is now in the process of carefully restoring some of the halted barrels.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has consistently said its key objective is to normalize swollen inventories, though it’s unclear whether the cartel will open the taps once that’s achieved. In the past, the lure of high prices has prompted the group to keep production tight even after reaching its stockpile target.Mixed BlessingTo consuming nations the great de-stocking is less of a blessing. Drivers in California are already reckoning with paying almost $4 for a gallon of gasoline, data from the AAA auto club show. India, a major importer, has complained about the financial pain of resurgent prices.For better or worse, the re-balancing should continue. As demand picks up further, global inventories will decline at a rate of 2.2 million barrels a day in the second half, propelling Brent crude to $74 a barrel or even higher, Citigroup predicts.“Gasoline sales are ripping in the U.S.,” said Morse. “Demand across all products will hit record levels in the third quarter, pushed up by demand for transport fuels and petrochemical feed-stocks.”(Corrects date range in first chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat as earnings roll in; jobless claims fall

    Wall Street's main indexes were set to open flat on Thursday as investors assessed earnings from U.S. airlines and AT&T, while data showed fewer Americans filed fresh claims for unemployment benefits last week. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co rose more than 2% each after the two airlines reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

  • Thai Bonds Turn Around With Demand at Both Ends of Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a slice of the Thai yield curve for everyone.Local investors are bidding up shorter-dated bonds as the spread of Covid-19 in the country convinces them to seek out the safest assets. Global funds are buying longer maturities after the yield premium over Treasuries improved and on the prospect of baht gains.Demand for both ends of the curve -- along with stabilizing U.S. Treasuries -- has helped Thailand’s debt begin to turn around after a poor start to the year. Benchmark 10-year yields have dropped more than 20 basis points to 1.90% from their peak in March, while five-year yields have declined about the same amount to 1%.“Local investors have been shortening duration due to abundant onshore liquidity and to avoid the risk of mark-to-market losses in the event of rebounding yields,” said Poon Panichpibool, a strategist at Krung Thai Bank Pcl in Bangkok.“Foreigners have been extending duration in April due to attractive Thai spreads over Treasuries, and expectations for baht appreciation as is seen from increasing short dollar calls from research houses,” he said.Thailand reported a record one-day virus tally on Friday, spurring the government to impose additional curbs including bans on some alcohol sales and the closure of schools. The rising case count looks set to delay plans to further reopen the borders to much-needed tourism.Local investors have reacted to climbing cases by shifting funds to shorter-dated government debt and away from company bonds. The spread between an index of corporate bonds over sovereign securities widened to 436 basis points this week, the highest in least 10 years, from around 300 basis points before the pandemic.Longer EndForeigners are more interested in the other end of the curve.The decline in Thai bonds earlier this year saw the extra yield offered by 10-year debt over similar-maturity Treasuries climb to more than 30 basis points, after being almost 40 basis points below them early last year. In contrast, the premium on Indonesian bonds over Treasuries has narrowed in the same period.Two more positive factors are are encouraging both local and foreign investors: the central bank’s management of bond supply and the outlook for inflation. Bank of Thailand has greatly reduced issuance of central bank debt since November to accommodate the government’s larger-than-usual financing needs, DBS Bank Ltd. said in a note.The emergence of the third virus wave is likely to damp inflationary pressures due to declining consumer and business confidence, limits on economic activity and lower labor productivity, said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital market research at Kasikornbank Pcl in Bangkok.Picking the next direction for global markets looks to be getting harder than ever amid uncertainties over the pandemic. Nevertheless, the outlook for Thai bonds has been getting brighter - irrespective of which end of the curve you look at.(Updates with central bank’s debt management strategy in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to propose nearly doubling capital gains tax for wealthy: report

    President Joe Biden will propose nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy Americans to 39.6%, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Combined with an existing surtax on investment income, Bloomberg said, that means federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the proposal. The president is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming "American Families Plan," Bloomberg said. U.S. stocks turned lower on the news.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • Biden Eyeing Tax Rate as High as 43.4% in Next Economic Package

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.Stocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.9% at the close. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 1.54% from an intraday high of 1.59% before Bloomberg’s report.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.Biden’s proposal to equalize the tax rates for wage and capital gains income for high earners would greatly curb the favorable tax treatment on so-called carried interest, which is the cut of profits on investments taken by private equity and hedge fund managers.The plan would effectively end carried interest benefits for fund managers making more than $1 million, because they wouldn’t be able to pay lower capital gains rates on their earnings. Those earning less than $1 million may be able to still claim the tax break, unless Biden repeals the tax provision entirely.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.“There ought to be equal treatment for wages and wealth,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who’s the chamber’s top tax-writer, told reporters in a phone briefing Thursday. “On the Finance Committee we will be ready to raise whatever sums the Senate Democratic caucus thinks are necessary.”(Updates with market close in fourth paragraph, carried interest background in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My coworker wants to sell her house as prices have skyrocketed. The co-signer on her mortgage demands 25%. Can she sell without his permission?

    ‘It seems this person is entitled to nothing, but as he was a co-signer of the loan, my friend is in a tough spot.’

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.

  • Ticket Seller Vivid Seats to Go Public Via Todd Boehly’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivid Seats, a digital ticketing marketplace looking to benefit from the resumption of live performances, agreed to go public via a merger with Horizon Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm led by Todd Boehly.The parties expect the combined company to have a market capitalization of about $1.95 billion, they said in a statement Thursday. Bloomberg News reported last month that Vivid Seats was in advanced talks to go public through Horizon.Horizon shares were up 3.1% to $10.10 in premarket trading at 7:32 a.m. in New York.Vivid Seats’ accommodating policies during the coronavirus pandemic have given it a “unique opportunity to drive outsized growth during post-pandemic recovery,” according to the statement. Horizon is sponsored by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm founded by Boehly, an ex-Guggenheim executive who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers major league baseball team.Vivid Seats will receive a total of about $769 million in gross proceeds from the transaction, the parties said. Institutional investors have committed to infusing $225 million into the combined company through a so-called private investment in public equity.The deal is a boost to the market for special purpose acquisition companies, which saw months of torrid activity freeze up lately.Evercore and Latham & Watkins advised Vivid Seats, while Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Kirkland & Ellis advised Horizon.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • ‘Sales have a good deal further to fall’: Property prices see record growth, but existing-home sales decline

    The numbers: Existing-home sales declined for the second straight month, reflecting the challenges buyers continue to face in the competitive real-estate market. Existing home-sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally-adjusted, annual rate of 6.01 million in March, the National Association of Realtors reported. “The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in the report.

  • SEC Chief Gensler Names Alex Oh to Lead Enforcement Division

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler named Alex Oh, a former federal prosecutor, to lead the regulator’s vaunted enforcement unit that polices Wall Street.“Our capital markets -- and the broader economy -- thrive when there are clear rules of the road and a cop on the beat to enforce them,” Gensler said in a Thursday statement. “Alex brings to the role of director the right combination of values and experience to vigorously root out wrongdoing.”Oh was most recently a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. She previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where she was a member of the office’s securities and commodities fraud task force.Gensler, who was sworn in last week, is expected to take a much harder line in pursuing misconduct at the SEC than watchdogs did during the Trump administration. He frequently sparred with finance executives when he imposed aggressive new rules on swaps trading while leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kinder Morgan Posts Blowout Profit on Texas Winter Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Kinder Morgan Inc. surprised investors with a $1 billion dollar windfall from the historic winter storm that crippled Texas and boosted natural gas and power prices.The deadly mid-February storm swelled first-quarter results, President Kimberly Dang said during a conference call with investors on Wednesday. The gain was so outsized that the pipeline operator results surpassed the average estimate by almost three times.Kinder Morgan “was not really on anyone’s list of potential winners from Winter Storm Uri,” said Gabriel Moreen, an analyst at Mizuho Americas LLC. “Shame on us.”Kinder disclosed a $116 million net gain from voluntarily curbing power use during the disaster and reselling it at sky-high prices, which implies an $880 million windfall from gas sales. A Kinder Morgan spokesperson declined to comment on the figures.Losers, WinnersPower producers and utilities across the Lone Star state incurred billions of dollars in losses when the Arctic blast hobbled the electricity grid and disrupted gas deliveries, pushing prices to unprecedented levels. On the other side of that market, Kinder and drillers such as Comstock Resources Inc. reaped fat profits.Investors and analysts will be closely watching for similar positive surprises among Kinder’s pipeline-sector peers as they disclose first-quarter results in coming weeks.“Our storage assets performed exceptionally well, allowing us to deliver gas into the market throughout the storm,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean. “These storage withdrawals, along with gas we purchased before and during the event, enabled us to deliver significant volumes of gas at contractual or prevailing prices.”RamificationsMuch of the extra gas Kinder sold went to power generators whose normal suppliers were shut down or blacked out as the catastrophe intensified, Kean said.The storm may have long-term ramifications for Kinder if costumers pay up to guarantee uninterrupted gas deliveries, which in turn would elevate the value of the company’s conduits and storage facilities, Moreen said in an interview.Peers such as Energy Transfer LP also may be poised to show hefty profits from the disaster. The units jumped as much as 3.3% to the highest since March 15. Energy Transfer is scheduled to release quarterly results on May 11.Kinder’s first-quarter net income reached a record $1.41 billion, compared with the $550 million average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The shares rose as much as 0.9% in New York.(Adds analyst’s comment in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why you should plan to leave money to your kids

    When you’re planning (and managing) your retirement finances, arguably your most important goal should be to avoid running out of money. If you can meet your needs taking out 3%, you’re in very little danger of running out of money.

  • A $6 Trillion Family Office World Fights Post-Archegos Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The implosion of Archegos is giving thousands of secretive family offices the greatest challenge to their privacy in a decade. They won’t give it up without a fight.Some lawmakers, regulators and consumer advocates are pushing to expose the inner workings of family offices, which are closely held and lightly regulated yet manage an estimated $6 trillion for the ultra-rich globally.The changes the reform advocates seek would require U.S. family offices to register as investment advisers and publicly report holdings on a quarterly basis, as most other types of investment firms must.Such data could alert regulators, investors and other Wall Street players to hidden risks, yet it could also reveal proprietary information to rivals.Those advocating greater regulation are optimistic that new Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who has a tough-on-Wall-Street reputation, will see things their way. “The rationale for the exemption of family offices is clearly indefensible now, and we think the SEC will change this quickly,” said Dennis Kelleher, CEO of advocacy group Better Markets.The SEC already is in the midst of a separate review to potentially increase what all investment firms, including family offices, must disclose about their holdings, Bloomberg has reported. The new disclosures could include firms’ derivatives positions and which stocks they are shorting.Family office representatives are pushing back. They say they’re preparing for their biggest lobbying effort since they successfully avoided inclusion in tough new regulations following the 2008 financial crisis. Their strategy: Insist that Archegos’s family-office setup was irrelevant to its implosion.“What Archegos did and the fact they got themselves in trouble had nothing to do with the family-office structure,” said Brian Reardon, a lobbyist for the Private Investor Coalition, which advocates for family offices in Washington.The late March meltdown of Archegos Capital Management LP, helmed by former hedge-fund manager Bill Hwang, touched off the lobbying skirmish. After being barred from the hedge fund industry for insider trading, Hwang started a family office in 2013 and eventually parlayed $200 million into about $20 billion in assets, using a highly leveraged portfolio concentrated in a handful of stocks.Earlier: God and Man Collide in Bill Hwang’s Dueling Lives on Wall StreetThe subsequent blowup revealed that neither regulators nor brokers had any idea how large Archegos’s positions had become.“The losses are bad,” said Andrew Park, senior policy analyst for Americans for Financial Reform. “But the biggest stunner is these losses all came from a firm that nobody was aware of until a few weeks ago.” His group has called on the SEC to examine whether the family office registration exemption is creating “regulatory blindspots.”The large-bank brokerages that had to unwind the Archegos positions, including Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG, lost billions of dollars, leading some bank executives to also call for increased scrutiny.“Frankly, the transparency and lack of disclosure relating to those institutions is just different from the hedge fund institutions. And that’s something I’m sure the SEC is going to be looking at,” said Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman in an April 16 earnings call. “Better information is always good in rooting out where potential problems can be.”Reardon of the Private Investor Coalition said his group plans to speak with the SEC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and lawmakers to argue why some of the disclosures advocates have called for aren’t needed.Angelo Robles, founder of the Family Office Association, is also preparing for action. He said he plans to contact law firms and U.S. senators if regulators take an aggressive stance on family offices. “The fallout will likely be more regulation on swaps,” said Robles, whose Greenwich, Connecticut-based group has more than 200 members worldwide, referring to the type of derivative Archegos often used.The banks have said they can absorb the losses, but the shock that a little-known family office could have such an effect is serving as a rallying cry for Wall Street reform advocates.Kelleher of Better Markets said he’s already pressed his case with SEC staff, in part arguing that more public disclosure of family office sizes and positions could help prevent them from becoming a risk to the financial system.Lawmakers have also shown interest. Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown, who leads the Senate Banking Committee, has asked Archegos’s brokers to disclose information about their family office dealings.Family offices serving a single family and with no outside clients generally don’t need to register with the SEC as investment advisers. The rationale for the exemption is that they only serve one wealthy client who doesn’t need the protections afforded to investors in other funds.In addition, offices with less than $100 million in assets or that manage funds only for one person can avoid regularly disclosing their holdings to the SEC.Offices that serve more family members must file their holdings with the SEC, but can ask for, and often receive, an exemption allowing them to keep the filing confidential.Even those reports, like those of hedge funds and mutual funds, usually only include direct ownership of stocks and not derivatives positions, like the total return swaps that led to Archegos’s downfall.Large banks brokered the stock swaps for Archegos for a fee. Such swaps allowed the firm to spend relatively small amounts -- it essentially used borrowed money to build a huge portfolio -- while keeping its ownership of individual stocks hidden.If the SEC moves to require all investment firms, including family offices, to disclose derivatives and short positions, that wouldn’t necessarily dent the privacy of family offices if they’re still able to file holdings confidentially with the SEC.The lack of disclosure has allowed some family offices to adopt similarly complex strategies without drawing scrutiny. Complying with fewer regulations, meantime, has helped lead a number of hedge fund managers to convert their firms into family offices.BlueCrest Capital Management, for example, returned money to investors in 2016 to focus on managing the wealth of its billionaire co-founder Michael Platt, his partners and employees. John Paulson said last year he’s converting his Paulson & Co. hedge fund into a family office, following a similar move by Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors.Family offices have proliferated this century, partly due to the boom in tech billionaires. More than 10,000 family offices globally manage the wealth of a single family, with at least half having started this century, according to EY.A 2019 estimate by researcher Campden Wealth valued family office assets at almost $6 trillion globally, larger than the entire hedge fund industry. Because most families tightly guard the extent of their wealth and very few public records are available to track their assets, the exact figure could be higher or lower.It’s rare for family offices to take on as much risk as Archegos. But hedge funds that convert to family offices are more likely to keep their trading strategies, which often employ leveraged bets that can have a broader market effect.Some family offices lately have also launched so-called blank-check firms -- shell companies whose purpose is to raise money from investors and eventually to acquire other companies.Part of the Private Investor Coalition’s plan is to tell regulators that they already have the tools they need to pinpoint threats to the financial system, Reardon said. The SEC is in the process of implementing a long-delayed rule that would require all funds, including family offices, to privately disclose some of their derivatives positions to the agency. In theory, that would have made it possible for the SEC to see what Archegos was doing.But requiring Archegos to register as an investment adviser wouldn’t have prevented the blow-up, said Reardon, whose coalition formed in 2009 to ensure the offices would be exempt from such registration.If regulators do crack down on family offices in the U.S., some might simply decide to leave the country.“In reality, the typical single family office is a small team of highly mobile individuals,” said Keith Johnston, chief executive officer of SFO Alliance, a London-based investment club for single-family offices. “There is the danger that if they consider themselves over-regulated they will simply move staff or headquarters to those jurisdictions where they are not.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to Propose Almost Doubling Capital Gains Tax for Wealthy

    Apr.22 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6%, which, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%, according to people familiar with the proposal. Bloomberg's Laura Davison reports on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    Just what can you invest in with a Roth IRA? And what constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here's what you need to know.