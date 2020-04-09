Windows 10 will support Linux file systems inside File Explorer

Earlier this year Microsoft shared its plans to integrate a full Linux kernel in Windows 10 — now it’s introducing Linux file access into the File Explorer. Users have been able to access Linux files since Windows 1903, but the new feature in build 19603 means you’ll be able to get them more easily. Open up File Explorer and you’ll see Tux, Linux’s penguin mascot, in the left-hand navigation pane. This icon will show you a view of all your distros, and selecting those will place you in the Linux root file system for that distro.

Elsewhere in the new build — which is available to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring — there are user clean-up recommendations in storage settings, which makes it easier to free up disk space by selecting and deleting unused files, and the introduction of Microsoft News Bar. This new customizable news app sits neatly to the side of the screen and updates throughout the day (and it can be minimized with a click if it proves too distracting).

Also on the agenda — although not formally announced by Microsoft — is a new “What’s new” page in settings, which will advertise new features in the OS. This feature was uncovered by Windows 10 hacker Albacore, although Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc subsequently tweeted that it’s hidden in code because it’s not enabled for Insiders yet or ready to be used. Undoubtedly we’ll hear more about this when it’s officially rolled out.