U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,721.25
    +73.96 (+2.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,697.50
    +562.51 (+1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,054.13
    +224.63 (+2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.59
    +50.08 (+3.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    +3.57 (+4.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.80
    +34.60 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    +0.61 (+3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9741
    +0.0143 (+1.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0163 (+1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0400
    -0.7510 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,556.92
    +418.64 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.82
    +17.04 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

The Windows 11 2022 Update is here! Your in-depth look at what's new and newsworthy.

Marc Saltzman
·6 min read
Not a fan of Linux? Here's how to put Windows 11 on the Steam Deck.
Not a fan of Linux? Here's how to put Windows 11 on the Steam Deck.

To help commemorate the operating system’s first anniversary in early October, Microsoft has just rolled out its first major update to Windows 11.

Dubbed the Windows 11 2022 Update (and referred to as version 22H2 on your PC), the free download has started rolling out to users in more than 190 countries, says Microsoft. It comes with several new features and improvements offered to those on laptops, desktops and tablets.

Is it worth the upgrade? Absolutely.

More: Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now

Here's what to expect with the new Windows 11

Fortunately for those already comfortable with Windows 11, it retains the look and feel of what you’re used to but adds boosts to productivity, accessibility, communication, security and gaming.

“In many ways, flexible work feels more demanding than remote work because there’s an implicit expectation that we’re always ‘on,’ often the days I am most behind on Teams messages and email are the days I’m in the office because in the office I’m focused on in-person interactions and not responding to messages as they come in,” Liz Salowitz, principal product manager lead, Windows User Experience, said.

Teaching tech: Here's what high school and college students should look for in a computer

How to get going

If you weren’t already prompted to install the Windows 11 2022 Update, Windows 11 users can click on Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates.

Or you can type “update” in the search field at the bottom of your PC to bring you right to the Windows update screen, or ask your Cortana personal assistant to update your computer.

While the update won’t mess with your existing files, it’s always a good idea to back-up your important information onto external media or the cloud, just to err on the side of caution.

And you know the drill: Never turn off or unplug any device during a software update or else it could corrupt the operating system and even render your machine inoperable.

It’s not a huge download, at about 450MB smaller than the Windows 11 21H2 Update, so you should be up and running again quickly. Or you can perform the update at a later time, if you prefer.

Additional info is at Microsoft’s Windows 11 Update site. Windows 11 PCs going forward will already have the new update installed.

More: Top three apps you can use to convert old photos and negatives into digital images

A look at some highlights

Here’s a high-level look at some of the more newsworthy updates or additions. Accessibility has definitely improved.

Especially ideal for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, “Live captions” – enabled with the Win + Ctrl + L keyboard shortcut or Quick Settings > Accessibility – automatically generate on-device captions from any content with audio, including microphone audio, which can be helpful for in-person conversations, too.

When enabled for the first time, Windows 11 will first prompt a Live captions download of the required speech package, currently only supported in American English.

You many be familiar with the Dictate button in programs like Outlook and Word, that will transcribe your voice into text, but the new “Voice access” option leverages on-device speech recognition to virtually control every aspect of your PC, hands-free, which is ideal for those with dexterity or mobility challenges.

Voice access can be enabled in Settings > Accessibility > Speech, and then you can open (and switch between) apps, search for something online, read and author email, and launch media, and more. Just like Live captions, you’ll first need to download a model, and then select a microphone input.

New Windows 11 has voice updates

Speaking of voices, the Windows 11 update also adds more natural voices for Narrator, a screen-reading app that's built into Windows 11, ideal people who are blind or visually impaired.

Voice options like “Aria,” “Jenny” and “Guy” sound more realistic and can be used to say what’s happening on screen in apps like Microsoft Edge, including more contextual information.

New Windows 11 has enhancements to video chatting

You may recall Windows 11 added Microsoft Teams integration arrived just as millions were relying more on video communication and this Windows 11 2022 Update adds even more tools to improve video calls to any program on devices that meet certain hardware requirements.

Collectively referred to as “Windows Studio,” this is a suite of AI-powered features optimized for today’s hybrid work environment.

Visually, this includes:

  1. “Automatic framing,” which centers the user’s face in the frame, even when they move around (similar to what’s used in Facebook Portal or on Apple’s FaceTime);

  2. “Background blur,” which allows users to blur their background for privacy (or focus) reasons, which also includes “portrait blur” for a soft bokeh-like depth of field effect;

  3. “Eye contact,” which makes it look like you’re always looking at the camera even if you’re looking away or reading notes or a teleprompter.

These options will need to be enabled in Windows Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Cameras > [Integrated Front-Facing Camera] > Camera Effects.

On the audio front, Windows Studio’s “Voice focus” removes background noises on calls, so you can communicate clearly and stand out above any environmental distraction your colleagues or clients may hear. Voice focus can be activated by going to Windows Settings > System > Sound > [Integrated Microphone] > Microphone effects.

Microsoft says Microsoft Teams will have native integration for Windows Studio effects, with in-app controls, when running on a capable system.

“When working from home, I also appreciate the new Voice focus feature that filters out background noise on video calls,” says Salowitz. “I don’t have to apologize anymore for my neighbor’s barking dog or the sound of my partner grinding coffee, because the people on the other end of the call can’t hear it … this helps me sound professional even when I’m working in a personal space in my home.”

More: The tech bubble has burst, experts say, but you might be able to pick up some discounts

Windows 11 productivity tools

Given how many rely on their PC to get things done, Windows 11 2022 Update includes some work-related features. “Focus” and “do not disturb” are two such additions, both aimed to minimize distractions.

With Focus, users can select a time and date in Notification Center, and select the amount of time for your focus session, and you will be notified when your session is over, such as the end of a workday, because it works together with the Clock app to integrate features such as calming music and a focus timer.

Selecting do not disturb allows you to easily silence notifications, like news updates pushed from your web browser, and when you’re ready to see them, go to Settings > System > Notifications.

You can also set up specific times and rules, including priority messages from family.

“To help me concentrate on the task at hand, I use the Focus feature, [which] was inclusively designed for neurodiverse people by neurodiverse Microsoft employees, including people with ADHD, and it can help everyone bring quiet and calm to your PC so you can focus," Salowitz said.

Other productivity features include:

  • New security enhancements

  • A redesigned taskbar experience

  • New ways to snap open apps and other windows to see more on your screen

  • Five new touch gestures

Those all come with File Explorer improvements, including quicker access to the folders and files you rely on the most, as well as faster and more accurate search capabilities, and new options in the Start menu.

Follow Marc on Twitter for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts: @marc_saltzman. Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out podcast. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Microsoft Windows 11 update: What you need to know about the changes

Recommended Stories

  • Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent updates to the new generation of consumer processors. The consumer market is a crucial revenue segment for both of these semiconductor giants, but is there a clear winner right now? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Intel is looking to developers to help power its turnaround

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is courting developers as it attempts to reclaim its place as the world’s leading chip manufacturer .

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Apple Stock Slumps on Report It Scrapped Production Hike

    Apple suppliers STMicro and Taiwan Semiconductor also fall on a report the tech giant is reversing a planned increase in iPhone production. But analysts note that strong demand for high-end models.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in S

  • Apple slows production of new iPhone after weaker-than-expected demand

    Apple has cut production of the iPhone 14, after price hikes for its non-US customers and surging inflation around the world led to weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Announces IBM zSystems and LinuxONE Certification in Canada

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is now certified to sell and implement IBM zSystems and LinuxONE in Canada.

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • Apple falls on fears of slowing iPhone 14 demand

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a report that the tech giant was ditching its plans to boost production of the latest iPhone fueled demand worries. Bloomberg earlier reported that Apple had told its suppliers to curtail efforts to increase the assembly of its iPhone 14 lineup by as many as 6 million units in the second half of the year on disappointing demand. "Weaker consumer demand is to be expected when utility bills are going up, interest rates are going up, mortgage costs are going higher ... discretionary spending is going to be curtailed by that," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth in London.

  • Apple Watch ultra review: It’s bigger, bulkier and, dare we say, better

    If you like the size and striking design, this is an upgrade that’s hard to resist

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Boost

    Apple is backing off on plans to boost production of the iPhone 14. The company had expected a surge in demand, but that hasn't happened. Kriti Gupta spoke with Anurag Rana of Bloomberg Intelligence.

  • ROKU Ultra Streaming Set-Top Box Arrives in Canada for $129

    ROKU is set to expand in Canada with the launch of the Roku Ultra streaming set-top box that comes with a swift interface, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ compatibility and a rechargeable remote.

  • A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring

    Sales of 5G smartphones are taking off in India. The tech giant is manufacturing iPhone 14 models in India through its partner Foxconn in the city of Chennai. What's remarkable is that Apple's latest iPhones will now be made in India so soon after their global launch, This is a departure from the company's prior strategy of only making older models in this market.

  • Intel’s new app could bring Apple’s main features to Windows PCs and Android phones

    Sharing messages, taking calls, sending files, and sharing notifications will all be synced via the new Unison app

  • Apple Stock Slides On Report of iPhone Production U-Turn Amid Waning Consumer Demand

    Just weeks after reportedly asking suppliers to prepared for a surge in iPhone demand, Apple is reportedly paring-back plans to boost production.

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

    Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly

  • Intel Unveils New Chips and Software as It Chases a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., looking to regain its footing in the chip industry, introduced new personal-computer processors and graphics semiconductors, as well as software that makes it easier to use the company’s technology.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets WrapRussia

  • Apple AirPod Pros Are More Than $70 Off on Amazon Right Now

    Amazon's new Prime Day early access sale is happening on October 11 and 12, 2022. There are already major discounts on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.