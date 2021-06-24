U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

Watch the Windows 11 event in under 8 minutes

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Although we got our hands on a leaked copy of Windows 11 last week, Microsoft still had plenty more to show off. At the Windows 11 event, Microsoft revealed a feature called Snap Groups (which are collections of apps on the taskbar), web-based widgets and better management of apps across multiple monitors. As for productivity, Microsoft Teams is built into the taskbar.

The company also unveiled a new Microsoft Store, which it rebuilt from scratch. You'll be able to install Android apps on your PC in the near future too.

Microsoft sped through a lot of information about Windows 11 in the 45-minute event and it's worth taking a look to check out the OS in action. But if you don't have time to watch the entire thing, you can check out the highlights in our eight-minute supercut.

