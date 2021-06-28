Microsoft is easing some of the system requirements for the Windows 11 preview

When Microsoft released the first Insider preview of Windows 11 earlier today, it made an already confusing situation even harder to parse. As you may have noticed, you don't need a specific CPU or a TPM 2.0 chip to install the preview. In a new blog post, the company has outlined its reasons for doing that, and it comes down to a desire on Microsoft's part to get a better idea of what systems can run Windows 11.

"By providing preview builds to the diverse systems in our Windows Insider Program, we will learn how Windows 11 performs across CPU models more comprehensively, informing any adjustments we should make to our minimum system requirements in the future," the company said.

Microsoft says its "confident" PCs with 8th-generation Intel and AMD Zen 2 processors will meet the security, reliability and compatibility standards it plans to set with Windows 11. The company plans to pay close attention to those who test the OS on systems with 7th-generation Intel and AMD Zen 1 CPUs to see if some of the models in those families meet its standards.

Microsoft has also temporarily stopped offering its PC Health Check. The software was at the center of a lot of the confusion that came out over whether a specific computer could run Windows 11 or not. Acknowledging that fact, Microsoft said the app "was not fully prepared to share the level of detail or accuracy you expected from us." The company plans to address the faults of the app before rereleasing it later this year, ahead of the general availability of Windows 11 in the fall.