U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.54
    -3.49 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,079.95
    -20.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,329.20
    -45.12 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.01
    -8.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    +0.94 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    -9.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    -0.0090 (-0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3110
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,215.67
    -4,336.09 (-8.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.03
    -20.44 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.79
    -24.58 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Windpact Adds Leadership To Engineering Team In Hiring Brent Ewald

·2 min read

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brent Ewald recently joined Windpact as the team's new Vice President of Informatics and Engineering. He strengthens the Executive Team in leading development of Additive Manufacturing and data solutions for product development.

Brent Ewald - Windpact VP of Informatics &amp; Engineering
Brent Ewald - Windpact VP of Informatics & Engineering

"Brent's experience provides crucial leadership during our engineering evolution," said Windpact CEO Shawn Springs

Most recently, Ewald was a Solution Architect for HP's Personalization and Industrial Business (PIB), developing digital solutions for targeting applications and verticals. Ewald also spent four years working in research and development of the technologies that enable HP's 3D printing process. Prior to HP, Ewald worked in many sectors including Automotive, Energy and Industry sponsored research projects while in academia.

While at HP, he was a Solution Architect that used industry leading tools to combine manufacturing capability, mechanical engineering to create automation to enable businesses that can scale with Additive Manufacturing as a core technology. He brings to Windpact invaluable data strategy and solutions development experience in the additive manufacturing and big data space that will elevate and expand the Company's current product offerings.

"Brent's ability to understand complex scenarios while working across a wide range of industries fills a crucial gap in our evolution. A true team player, his leadership elevates our existing engineering team," said Windpact CEO Shawn Springs.

Ewald's contributions are having an immediate impact. With several additive partnerships underway, he is stepping in at a critical point in the product development cycle. His ability to distill down the complex to only the important aspects and effectively communicate how this makes products and people's lives better is driven by his desire to make the world better for the next generation.

Born and raised in South-Eastern Michigan, he studied Mechanical Engineering at Michigan State University before getting his M.S.E from the University of Michigan.

About Windpact

Windpact, Inc. is a Materials Data and Technology company that inspires innovation and accelerates development across various industries. The company's core competencies consist of actionable material data, accurate predictive modeling, and a collection of proprietary technologies that support and enable the development of optimized solutions.

Founded in 2015 by former NFL player Shawn Springs, Windpact's clients include the Department of Defense, EvoShield, and Hummingbird Sports. The company is the recipient of three awards from the NFL's Play Smart, Play Safe campaign, including the 1st & Future Competition, HeadHealthTECH II and VI. For additional information, visit http://windpact.com/.

Media Contact:
Kaarta Maron
kaarta@windpact.com

Windpact Logo (PRNewsfoto/Windpact)
Windpact Logo (PRNewsfoto/Windpact)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windpact-adds-leadership-to-engineering-team-in-hiring-brent-ewald-301370828.html

SOURCE Windpact

Recommended Stories

  • 'It's game over. It's mRNA or nothing:' Expert on future of vaccines

    mRNA technology has taken the world by storm thanks to the success of two vaccine companies in 2020. What lies ahead?

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • American Airlines pilots' union to strike over fatigue, overscheduling

    The Allied Pilots Association will picket at Miami International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and other locations, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots' and passengers' needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue," the union said. American did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

  • Transportation Capacity Dips Further, Prices Keep Surging

    Transportation capacity remains on a downward trajectory while prices and utilization are "increasing at an increasing rate," according to a supply chain survey released Tuesday. The transportation capacity subindex of the Logistics Managers' Index (LMI) increased 560 basis points to 40.5% in August, meaning available transportation capacity was still shrinking during the month, just at a slower rate. The LMI is a diffusion index wherein a reading above 50% indicates expansion and a reading belo

  • These 2 Mega-Trends Should Put This Recent IPO on Your Radar

    Direct-to-consumer sales have combined with the globalization of small and midsize businesses to put Global-e Online in a unique position to beat the market.

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow: Will It Maintain Success While Battling Supply Chain Costs?

    The athletic apparel maker is facing a new set of challenges regarding its supply chain and material shortages, and investors will be eager to understand its impact when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Furthermore, the warmer weather means people are indulging in outdoor fitness activities more frequently, which means the company's second quarter sales should be driven by a seasonal tailwind as well. Investors will be paying close attention to management's remarks on the company's supply chain.

  • Crude Oil Prices Halt Overnight Losses Due To Supply Squeeze

    Since the pandemic’s depths, oil’s sizzling rally has been interrupted as delta spreads, curtailing fuel consumption. It is expected that the market will tighten through the end of the year after China, the world’s largest oil importer has contained its outbreak of variants

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Money, mimicry and mind control: Big Tech slams ethics brakes on AI

    In September last year, Google's cloud unit looked into using artificial intelligence to help a financial firm decide whom to lend money to. It turned down the client's idea after weeks of internal discussions, deeming the project too ethically dicey because the AI technology could perpetuate biases like those around race and gender. Since early last year, Google has also blocked new AI features analyzing emotions, fearing cultural insensitivity, while Microsoft restricted software mimicking voices and IBM rejected a client request for an advanced facial-recognition system.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.