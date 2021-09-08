Windpact Adds Leadership To Engineering Team In Hiring Brent Ewald

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brent Ewald recently joined Windpact as the team's new Vice President of Informatics and Engineering. He strengthens the Executive Team in leading development of Additive Manufacturing and data solutions for product development.

"Brent's experience provides crucial leadership during our engineering evolution," said Windpact CEO Shawn Springs

Most recently, Ewald was a Solution Architect for HP's Personalization and Industrial Business (PIB), developing digital solutions for targeting applications and verticals. Ewald also spent four years working in research and development of the technologies that enable HP's 3D printing process. Prior to HP, Ewald worked in many sectors including Automotive, Energy and Industry sponsored research projects while in academia.

While at HP, he was a Solution Architect that used industry leading tools to combine manufacturing capability, mechanical engineering to create automation to enable businesses that can scale with Additive Manufacturing as a core technology. He brings to Windpact invaluable data strategy and solutions development experience in the additive manufacturing and big data space that will elevate and expand the Company's current product offerings.

"Brent's ability to understand complex scenarios while working across a wide range of industries fills a crucial gap in our evolution. A true team player, his leadership elevates our existing engineering team," said Windpact CEO Shawn Springs.

Ewald's contributions are having an immediate impact. With several additive partnerships underway, he is stepping in at a critical point in the product development cycle. His ability to distill down the complex to only the important aspects and effectively communicate how this makes products and people's lives better is driven by his desire to make the world better for the next generation.

Born and raised in South-Eastern Michigan, he studied Mechanical Engineering at Michigan State University before getting his M.S.E from the University of Michigan.

About Windpact

Windpact, Inc. is a Materials Data and Technology company that inspires innovation and accelerates development across various industries. The company's core competencies consist of actionable material data, accurate predictive modeling, and a collection of proprietary technologies that support and enable the development of optimized solutions.

Founded in 2015 by former NFL player Shawn Springs, Windpact's clients include the Department of Defense, EvoShield, and Hummingbird Sports. The company is the recipient of three awards from the NFL's Play Smart, Play Safe campaign, including the 1st & Future Competition, HeadHealthTECH II and VI. For additional information, visit http://windpact.com/.

