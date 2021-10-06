U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,285.25
    -48.75 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,854.00
    -329.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,470.00
    -185.25 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.20
    -29.30 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    -0.39 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.28 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1543
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.67
    +0.71 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0054 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4440
    -0.0280 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,428.32
    +1,282.17 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,249.83
    +32.46 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,948.94
    -128.16 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

WindRose Health Investors Completes the Sale of Vital Decisions to Evolent Health

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of Vital Decisions, LLC ("Vital Decisions" or the "Company") to Evolent Health, Inc. ("Evolent Health"). Vital Decisions will report into Evolent's specialty management offering, New Century Health, and will be consolidated into Evolent's Clinical Solutions segment.

WindRose Health Investors (PRNewsfoto/WindRose Health Investors, LLC)
WindRose Health Investors (PRNewsfoto/WindRose Health Investors, LLC)

Founded in 2006, and headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, Vital Decisions is a leading provider of technology-enabled advance care-planning services, ensuring that the care of individuals with serious illness aligns with their values and changing preferences throughout every step of their health journey. Enabled by behavioral science methodologies, proprietary analytics, and clinical experts, Vital Decisions provides collaborative decision making and advance care-planning support for all members of a health plan's population through a suite of telehealth and digital solutions. WindRose completed its majority investment in Vital Decisions in December 2012.

"We are proud to have partnered with the Vital Decisions management team as they significantly expanded their business and capabilities," said Oliver Moses, Managing Partner of WindRose. "Vital Decisions' model has proven that through empowering individuals to take an active role in their care-plan, you can improve the quality of life for those with an advanced illness and reduce costs for the healthcare marketplace. We are pleased to have found an excellent partner for Vital Decisions in Evolent Health, which shares our commitment to aligning treatment goals among individuals, their family members, and healthcare providers."

"WindRose has been a valued partner to Vital Decisions as we developed our service offerings and enhanced our proprietary analytics and digital solutions, and we are thankful to have had them by our side," said Mitchell Daitz, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Company. "Vital Decisions was formed as a patient-focused platform to enhance alignment among patients, families, and providers regarding the care that is delivered during an advanced illness. Through our economic studies and peer-reviewed research, we found that up to 35% of costs in the last six months of life are for services that are unwarranted or unwanted. New Century's focus on driving outcomes through peer-led provider collaboration will enhance the effectiveness of Vital Decisions' services, and we look forward to the partnership."

McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor for Vital Decisions. Bass, Berry & Sims PLC is acting as legal counsel to Evolent.

About Vital Decisions

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Vital Decisions ensures that the care of individuals with serious illness or in a medical crisis aligns with their values and wishes. Enabled by behavioral science methodologies, proprietary analytics, and clinical experts, Vital Decisions provides collaborative decision making and advance care-planning support for all members of a health plan's population through a suite of telehealth and digital solutions. The services help individuals and their families think through, communicate, and document their preferences to ensure their care is aligned with their wishes - now and in the future as their medical situation changes. Vital Decisions' solutions include personalized discussions with highly trained clinical specialists, education and referrals to palliative care, hospice and other available services, and online tools to document and share advance care preferences. These services result in improved quality and high satisfaction among individuals, their families, and their doctors.

For more information visit www.vitaldecisions.net.

About WindRose

WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose") makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.2 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States.

For more information, please email WindRose at info@windrose.com.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

For more information, visit www.evolenthealth.com.

Media Contact:
Caroline Luz
Lambert & Co.
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windrose-health-investors-completes-the-sale-of-vital-decisions-to-evolent-health-301393714.html

SOURCE WindRose Health Investors

Recommended Stories

  • J & J Applies for Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Booster

    Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has submitted its latest data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval for the use of its COVID-19 booster shot in individuals over 18 years of age. Shares rose on the news and closed at $159.58 on October 5. A Phase 3 ENSEMBLE 2 study showed that a JNJ booster shot taken 56 days after the primary dose provided 94 percent protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the U.S. and 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19, 14 d

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • Merck May Beat Pfizer to the COVID Pill Market. Does It Matter?

    Big pharma companies Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have been neck and neck in the most recent coronavirus race: the race to develop a pill to fight the virus. Pfizer has drawn a lot of attention due to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. The idea has been this: If Pfizer brings the first pill to market, the company can dominate in prevention and treatment.

  • Thermo Fisher sued over use of Henrietta Lacks' 'immortal' cells

    A local life sciences giant has found itself at the center of a battle over profits from "HeLa" cells, a cell line unethically taken from a Black woman named Henrietta Lacks in the 1950s.

  • Lyme Disease Vaccine From Pfizer and Valneva Could Win Where Rival Lost

    Two decades ago, amid scant sales and plentiful skepticism, Glaxo pulled its preventative product for the tick-borne ailment off the market. But with a big rise in cases, a successor might have a chance of commercial success.

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • AstraZeneca seeks emergency US approval for COVID antibody drug

    The drug could protect those who may not develop a robust immune response to vaccines.

  • Troops, Veterans Will Pay More for Healthcare – Here’s Why

    American members of the armed forces are set to battle a sneaky new enemy: rising healthcare costs. Health insurance premiums and prescription drug copays are set to jump for some members of the U.S. military and their families in 2022. … Continue reading → The post Troops, Veterans Will Pay More for Healthcare – Here’s Why appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

    Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies. Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

  • Is Xenon Stock Still a Buy After Doubling in One Session? Analyst Weighs In

    The week’s first session was painted a deep red, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) investor concerned with Monday’s bloodbath. XENE shares more than doubled after the biotech released highly positive results from a mid-stage clinical trial. Specifically, in the Phase 2b X-TOLE study, Xenon’s potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy, XEN1101, met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically meaningful and dose-dependent reduction in the f

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • What happens to your body when you eat spicy food?

    Chillis contain irritants, explaining why you might sweat after a hot meal. Prudence Wade finds out more.

  • Vaccines Can’t End Pandemics Alone—And We’ve Known That Since We Eradicated Smallpox

    President Thomas Jefferson in 1806 wrote a letter to English physician Edward Jenner. Ten years earlier, Jenner had intentionally infected a boy with cowpox, in order to protect him against the much more terrifying smallpox disease. Jenner gathered more evidence, and two years later he published his .

  • Merck's new COVID-19 pill 'not a replacement for the vaccine': Doctor

    Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary, Critical Care Medicine at the University of Virginia Dr. Taison Bell joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments in the U.S. weighs against Russia’s latest record one-day death toll

    A flurry of positive medical news on the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 Tuesday was weighing against somber news from Russia, which recorded yet another record one-day death toll to cement its position as the European country with the highest number of fatalities.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months -study

    The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots. The data, which was published in the Lancet published medical journal, had been previously released in August ahead of peer review. The analysis showed that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high at 90% for at least six months, even against the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • COVID Doubter Changes Mind From Intensive Care Hospital Bed

    For the first time since Weld County recently ran out of ICU beds due to a spike of COVID-19 cases, one of the county’s sickest patients is sharing his story from his ICU bed with CBS4.

  • If You Did This After Your First Dose, You May Be Less Protected, Study Says

    Over the last few months, research has shown that the combination of natural infection and a full vaccine regimen provides the most protection against COVID. During a September interview on NBC News' Meet the Press, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, even said, "If you do get infected and recover and get vaccinated, the level of your immunity is extraordinarily high, surpassing any of the other two-dose vaccines that you get." But a recent study indicates that natural infection doesn't

  • COVID: Merck to supply S'pore with antiviral drug molnupiravir

    Early trial results suggest that the antiviral drug reduces hospitalisation and death from the coronavirus by half.