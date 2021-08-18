U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

Windsor Group LLC Ranks # 191 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies With Over 2,225% Growth

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Group LLC, a Maryland based Woman and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, debuts at No. 191 on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Well-known names like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many others gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Windsor Group LLC logo
Windsor Group LLC logo

"Our team is honored and humbled to receive this recognition, especially in light of the challenges of 2020. Last year's growth increased our ability to give back to the community in a more meaningful way, which is really why we do this work," said Ms. Diedre Windsor, President and CEO of Windsor Group and retired career Army Officer. "At Windsor we pride ourselves on bringing in the very best people resources and business solutions to every engagement with the goal of ensuring our clients' success. This award is attributed to the dedication and commitment of Team Windsor which consistently delivers excellence."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Windsor Group LLC

Windsor Group LLC is a Maryland based, woman, minority and service-disabled veteran owned small business providing professional services and business solutions to both federal government and commercial entities. Windsor supports its clients in the areas of Staff Augmentation, Project and Program Management, IT Support, and Training and Development. Windsor Group is an 8(a) Business Development program participant and GSA Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) contract holder.

CONTACT:

Diedre L. Windsor
(240) 600-0149
diedre@windsorgroupllc.net

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Inc. Logo - licensed
Inc. Logo - licensed
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windsor-group-llc-ranks--191-on-the-2021-inc-5000--inc-magazines-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-with-over-2-225-growth-301358092.html

SOURCE Windsor Group LLC

