Windsor Private Capital Acquires Class B Shares of LXRandCo, Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership ("Windsor") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 789,500 Class B shares ("Class B Shares") of LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXR"), representing approximately 0.86% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares (as reported in LXR's management's discussion and analysis dated August 10, 2022), through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for an aggregate price of $86,845, being $0.11 per Class B Share.

On October 13, 2022, Windsor filed an early warning report disclosing that it beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 12,910,000 Class B Shares, representing approximately 14.12% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares (as reported in LXR's management's discussion and analysis dated August 10, 2022). Following the Acquisition, Windsor beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 14,740,000 Class B Shares, representing approximately 16.12% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares (as reported in LXR's management's discussion and analysis dated August 10, 2022).

Windsor has acquired the Class B Shares for investment purposes. Windsor intends to review its investment in LXR on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors including, without limitation, LXR's financial position, the price levels of the securities, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, Windsor may in the future take such actions with respect to its investment in LXR as it deems appropriate, including, without limitation, (i) increasing or decreasing its position in LXR through, among other things, the acquisition or disposition of securities of LXR through the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, (ii) entering into transactions that increase or hedge its economic exposure to such securities without affecting its beneficial ownership of such securities, (iii) continuing to hold its current position and/or (iv) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions referred to in items (a) to (k) of Item 5 of Windsor's early warning report filed on SEDAR.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires that an early warning report be filed under LXR's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Jordan Kupinsky (tel: (416) 972-1741; email: jordan.kupinsky@windsorgp.com ).

About Windsor:

Windsor is a merchant banking firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Windsor has a breadth of experience in a wide range of industry sectors, including real estate, financial services, technology, telecommunications, healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing and retail.

