Windsor sign company named one U.S.' top small businesses

DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. CNC operator Todd Linder inspects the cut for a sign he is making at his company's workshop in Windsor, Colorado, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has recognized DaVinci Signs of Windsor as one of the nation's top 70 small businesses.

DaVinci was one of two Colorado businesses to make the list from among 15,000 applicants across the country. The company will now compete for one of seven finalists spots; winners will be announced Oct. 19.

"Small businesses embody the resilience and innovation that define America's free enterprise system," said U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark, in a press release announcing the selection. "Individually, each small business represents a familiar face, a trusted name, and a vital part of the fabric of their community. Collectively, they power our economic ecosystem and bring solutions to global problems, innovations that improve life and advance humankind, and a brighter collective future for all of us."

DaVinci Signs founder and owner John Shaw turned the company over to his employees last year through an Employee Stock Options Plan, or ESOP Trust. The ESOP is a retirement plan often used to divide the shares of business owners into a trust, which then distributes shares among employee accounts, relative to their salaries. Employees can access their stock when they leave the company or retire.

DaVinci's work is visible throughout Northern Colorado, from the Fort Collins gateway and South Transit Center signs in Fort Collins to Chapungu Sculpture Park in Loveland, Canvas Stadium at CSU and First National Bank of Omaha, FNBO.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor sign company makes list of U.S.' top small businesses