Windward Fund Announces First Ever President

New leader will build the capacity of nonprofit fiscal sponsor dedicated to strengthening the environmental sector

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windward Fund, is pleased to announce C. Lynn McNair as its first ever president. Lynn brings considerable experience in strategic planning, organizational development, nonprofit fundraising, membership engagement, and team leadership to the Windward Fund.

Windward Fund was founded in 2015. As a 501(c)3 public charity, Windward Fund’s mission is to build a more impactful environmental movement by connecting people across diverse geographies, sectors, and communities. Further, the Fund enables its participants to share expertise and resources, and provides a vehicle for effective, community-based, grassroots grantmaking that elevates the voices of those most impacted by environmental degradation.

Most recently, Lynn was Chief Advancement Officer at Georgetown Day School, the first integrated school in our nation’s capital. Prior to GDS, she held executive positions at several high profile national and international non-profit organizations including Internet Society, Salzburg Global Seminar, National Governors Association, and American Association of University Women.

“I am honored and pleased to be joining Windward Fund as its inaugural president,” said Lynn. “What an exciting time to become a member of this community of dedicated experts with unbridled passion and commitment to the environment.”

Windward has served as the fiscal sponsor for more than 30 projects. The Fund has managed nearly $800 million in revenue since its founding for public awareness campaigns and grantmaking projects focused on land and water conservation, climate change, and sustainable food systems. Windward also provides a platform for donors to convene and collaborate on these issues, leveraging the work of other like projects housed at the fund to strengthen their efforts and advance the field.

“The environment and its overall health and well-being should be at the forefront of everyone’s mind today and for generations to come,” Lynn added. “Climate change, conservation, and food security are issues that need our daily attention as we watch all aspects of the environment being eroded year after year, especially in communities with the fewest resources to fend for themselves.”

“Lynn brings considerable expertise in philanthropy, strategy, and management to the Windward Fund,” said Windward Fund Board Chair Lee Bodner. “Windward’s growth and steady expansion in recent years has created a need for greater leadership engagement and I am confident that Lynn is the right leader to steward Windward into its next phase and increase its impact on conservation, climate, and food issues.”

Lynn holds a master’s degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Upsala College, and Executive Management credentials from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Public Policy. Lynn serves on several boards in leadership roles including the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities as a member of the Center’s Board Executive Committee, the Washington Area Women’s Foundation as Co-Chair, and Project Harmony International as Board Chair.

Lynn has two adult children who continue to call Washington, D.C. home.

About the Windward Fund: Windward Fund incubates and supports a range of water, climate, and environmental initiatives. Windward Fund acts as a fiscal sponsor for newer organizations and gives these startups the tools they need to advance the conservation movement, including human resources and finance, which allows these projects to use their resources effectively for the greatest and most immediate impact.

About the Search Firm: The search for Windward’s inaugural president was led by Maneva Group, a woman- and minority-owned national Executive Search firm focusing on the social sector with expertise in managing the recruiting process, curating diverse and exceptionally qualified candidate pools, and advising C-suite executives and board members through crucial hiring decisions.

