U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.75
    -21.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,000.00
    -171.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,067.00
    -67.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.30
    -14.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.21
    +0.93 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0680 (+4.39%)
     

  • Vix

    17.76
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2460
    +0.5690 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,340.49
    -733.40 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,413.41
    +38.19 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.48
    -45.55 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Wine.com Appoints Preston Mosier as Chief Operating Officer

Wine.com
·2 min read

San Francisco, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, today announced the appointment of Preston Mosier as Chief Operating Officer.

Mosier brings over twenty-five years of experience leading supply chain and fulfillment operations. He most recently spent four years at Target Corporation, serving as Senior Vice President of Field Operations and Senior Vice President of Fulfillment, where he oversaw a distribution network supporting 1,900 retail stores. Mosier previously served as Vice President of Operations at Liquidity Services and held several management roles in Amazon.com fulfillment centers over a ten year period.

“I’m excited to join the Wine.com team and combine my passion for wine with my experience in supply chain,” said Mosier. “I look forward to helping the company innovate and scale its fulfillment capabilities to new levels.”

“We’re delighted to have Preston join our team as COO,” said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. “He has run fulfillment centers and networks at significant scale, and will help lead our operations through the next phase of growth – delivering wine and spirits accurately and on-time and providing our customers with unparalleled convenience as they discover the world of wine.”

Mosier began his career as an engineer for Alaris Medical Systems. He received an MBA from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Kettering University.

About Wine.com
Wine.com offers selection, guidance, personalization and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited shipping all year by joining StewardShip. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated financial performance, management’s plans and objectives for future operations, business prospects, and other matters. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Wine.com undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described herein due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Wine.com cautions that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Wine.com’s control and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this press release, or to not occur at all. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Wine.com press@wine.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    When you take a look at Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) revenue, blockbusters, and product pipeline, you wouldn't expect the stock to trade at a bargain. Pfizer is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer also is working on a coronavirus pill treatment candidate and expects to report phase 2/3 data this quarter.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • Tesla Accelerating Toward Q3 Earnings, Expecting the Unexpected

    Although impacted in the short term by macroeconomic forces, the green tidal wave in electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to continue permeating the auto industry for the foreseeable future. The global semiconductor shortage has been an obstacle, but Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is weathering the storm and positioning itself for consensus-beating deliveries. The electric automaker is expected to report earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 20. (See Tesla Website Traffic on TipRanks) Delivering

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirZ

  • These 2 Nasdaq Biotechs Are Making Huge Premarket Moves Monday

    Stocks have bounced back sharply in the past week, and so it's reasonable for market participants to take a slight pause coming into Monday morning's open. As of 8:30 a.m. EDT, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down about a quarter percent, which was in line with the broader stock market. Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) saw its shares move strongly higher in premarket trading Monday morning, while the news was bad for industry peer Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC).

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • Zillow Won’t Sign New Contracts to Buy Homes Through Rest of 2021. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Zillow Group was sliding more than 6% in premarket trading Monday after saying it won’t sign any new contracts to buy homes through the end of the year. Zillow (ticker: Z) cited a “backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints.” Zillow said pausing new acquisitions will allow it to work through its backlog.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop as inflation concerns outweigh earnings optimism

    Investors' concerns over elevated inflation offset hopes that more companies will follow the lead of the big banks last week and post strong quarterly earnings results.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS). Is Digital Turbine Inc […]

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • Tesla Shares Are Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares are staging a comeback as investors expect the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker to navigate the crippling semiconductor shortage better than rivals that have been severely disrupted.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Pract