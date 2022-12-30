U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Wine Corks Market Report 2022: A Global $22+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Wine Corks Market

Global Wine Corks Market
Global Wine Corks Market

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine Corks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wine corks market size reached US$ 15.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 22.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.

Despite the launch of capsules and plastic stoppers, wine corks remain a popular choice as the closure of premium wine bottles. This can be attributed to their exceptional properties like moisture resistance, high compressibility, and impermeability to liquids, which help in prolonging the aging of wine and enhancing its overall taste and flavor.

Wine Corks Market Trends:

Rising wine consumption, especially among the young population, on account of inflating income levels, changing lifestyles and emerging socialization trends represents one of the significant factors stimulating the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising consumer inclination towards luxury and superior quality products is also bolstering the market growth, as the moderate consumption of wine is associated with a reduced risk of heart diseases, stroke, diabetes, and digestive tract infection.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of premium wine variants in gourmet cooking to intensify and enhance the flavor, aroma and taste of finished dishes is driving the market. As a result, their application is expanding in the confectionery sector for baking cakes and brownies and making chocolates and candies.

This, in turn, is bolstering the demand for wine corks. Apart from this, the growing popularity of wine tourism is anticipated to drive the sales of exotic and unique wines and present lucrative opportunities to market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global wine corks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wine corks market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global wine corks market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

141

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$15.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$22.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

  • Allstates Rubber & Tool Corp.

  • Amorim Cork

  • Bangor Cork

  • Corksribas

  • Jelinek Cork Group

  • M.A. Silva Usa Llc

  • PrecisionElite limited company

  • Waterloo Container Company

  • WE Cork Inc

  • WidgetCo Inc.

  • Wine Enthusiast Companies

  • Zandur.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Offline

  • Online

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsjgsu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


