Wine Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.57 Bn, 34% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wine logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.57 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This market has been segmented by service (transportation and warehousing and value-added services) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wine Logistics Market 2022-2026

Wine Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America is expected to lead the wine logistics market during the forecast period, with a share of 34% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of different premium varieties of wines and the significant rise in the demand for wine logistics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The US is the key country for the wine logistics market in North America.

By service, the transportation segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of distribution channels for wine across the world will increase the demand for wine transportation services, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the wine logistics market.

Wine Logistics Market: Driver and Trend

The rising demand for wine in China is driving the growth of the wine logistics market. Since 2011, the demand for wine in China has increased significantly. In addition, the country is rapidly expanding its own production of wine grapes. China's wine imports have been increasing since 2010. The domestic distribution of imported wine from other countries is expected to positively impact the demand for roadways wine transportation. Moreover, the increase in the penetration of e-commerce has led to a rise in the online demand for wine in the country. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automation in wine warehousing is a key trend in the market. Wine manufacturers are expanding the number of wine varieties, which, in turn, has led to SKU proliferation in wine warehousing. This has further increased the labor cost and warehouse space. Hence, wine warehousing providers are adopting automated systems, such as route sequence optimization and voice-directed bottle-picking systems. These systems can reduce the travel time of an average picker in wine warehouses by about 20 miles per day. Automated warehouses use only around 45% of the warehouse space when compared to traditional warehousing. In addition, automation can enable better visibility of inventory operations. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Wine Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CTI Logistics Ltd., CWT Pte. Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Gordon Logistics, GPC Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kane Logistics, KAN-HAUL, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Portavin Integrated Wine Services, RS Express, TIBA SLU, Vintage Road Haulage, Wine Logistics International BVBA, Wine Storage and Logistics Pty Ltd., WineCare Logistics Inc., Wineshipping LLC., and Ziegler Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

