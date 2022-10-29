U.S. markets closed

Wine Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.57 Bn, 34% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wine logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.57 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This market has been segmented by service (transportation and warehousing and value-added services) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along
with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Wine Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America is expected to lead the wine logistics market during the forecast period, with a share of 34% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of different premium varieties of wines and the significant rise in the demand for wine logistics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The US is the key country for the wine logistics market in North America.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed
annually at USD 5000

By service, the transportation segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of distribution channels for wine across the world will increase the demand for wine transportation services, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the wine logistics market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. Download FREE PDF Sample Report

Wine Logistics Market: Driver and Trend

The rising demand for wine in China is driving the growth of the wine logistics market. Since 2011, the demand for wine in China has increased significantly. In addition, the country is rapidly expanding its own production of wine grapes. China's wine imports have been increasing since 2010. The domestic distribution of imported wine from other countries is expected to positively impact the demand for roadways wine transportation. Moreover, the increase in the penetration of e-commerce has led to a rise in the online demand for wine in the country. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automation in wine warehousing is a key trend in the market. Wine manufacturers are expanding the number of wine varieties, which, in turn, has led to SKU proliferation in wine warehousing. This has further increased the labor cost and warehouse space. Hence, wine warehousing providers are adopting automated systems, such as route sequence optimization and voice-directed bottle-picking systems. These systems can reduce the travel time of an average picker in wine warehouses by about 20 miles per day. Automated warehouses use only around 45% of the warehouse space when compared to traditional warehousing. In addition, automation can enable better visibility of inventory operations. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

This report identifies key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help
vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed
information about market dynamics

Related Reports

Apparel Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The apparel logistics market share growth in the transportation segment will be significant.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market research report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant.

Wine Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.89

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

CTI Logistics Ltd., CWT Pte. Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Gordon Logistics, GPC Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kane Logistics, KAN-HAUL, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Portavin Integrated Wine Services, RS Express, TIBA SLU, Vintage Road Haulage, Wine Logistics International BVBA, Wine Storage and Logistics Pty Ltd., WineCare Logistics Inc., Wineshipping LLC., and Ziegler Group Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Warehousing and value added services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CTI Logistics Ltd.

  • 10.4 CWT Pte. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 10.6 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

  • 10.7 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

  • 10.8 Portavin Integrated Wine Services

  • 10.9 RS Express

  • 10.10 TIBA SLU

  • 10.11 Wine Logistics International BVBA

  • 10.12 Wine Storage and Logistics Pty Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wine-logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-57-bn-34-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301661360.html

SOURCE Technavio

