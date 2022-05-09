U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,041.37
    -81.97 (-1.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,517.85
    -381.52 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.02
    -328.64 (-2.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.61
    -44.95 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.52
    -5.25 (-4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.50
    -18.30 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    -0.36 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0910
    -0.0320 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2420
    -0.3180 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,348.17
    -2,075.75 (-6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    747.78
    -32.59 (-4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Wine Packaging Market Size Worth USD 3810.48 Million by 2026 at 5.5% CAGR- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Wine Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Container (Bag In Box Container, Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, and Others), Closure (Synthetic Corks, Aluminum Screw Caps, Natural Corks), Bulk Packaging (Drums, Flexitanks, ibcs), Accessories (Labels, Boxes & Carriers), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)- Forecast to 2026

New York, US, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine Packaging Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Wine Packaging Market Information by Container, Bulk Packaging, Closure, Accessories and Region - Forecast till 2026”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% CAGR to reach USD 3810.48 Million by 2026.

Market Scope:

Wine packaging is transforming. Consumers choose this as people like to drink wine at sporting events, get-togethers with friends, and music festivals. These people are dropping the conventional wine bottle and buying wine packaged in small bag boxes, pouches, and cans.

Competitive Analysis

The global wine packaging market has prominent players such as:

  • Exal Group (U.S.)

  • Gerresheimer Moulded Glass GmbH (Germany)

  • Amcor Limited (Australia),

  • Owens-Illinois Group Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Ardagh Group SA (Ireland)

  • Multi-Color Incorporation (U.S.)

  • Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

  • Maverik Enterprises Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Ball Corporation (U.S.)

  • Enoplastic SPA (Italy)

  • CCL Industries Incorporated (Canada)

  • Hoover Container Solutions Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Encore Glass Incorporated (U.S.)

  • G3 Enterprises Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1327

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for wine packaging has registered enormous growth in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming wine. Furthermore, the growth in the variety of wines across the global market is boosting the market's growth over the coming years. Moreover, the growing preference Wine packaged in plastic bottles, aluminum goblets, aluminum cups, aluminum cans, and aseptic cartons is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to worldwide market players.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the growing environmental concerns related to the raw materials used to make the new generation of packaging are likely to impede the market's growth. In addition, keeping the prices affordable is the major challenge market players worldwide face.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Wine Packaging: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wine-packaging-market-1327

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted a majority of the market sectors in recent times. The unique nature of the virus scares governments and public health officials across the globe. The issue was that some people, particularly the asymptomatic ones, may get it again soon after having recovered. COVID-19 also led to long-term health issues in some of the people retrieved.

Various governments across the globe imposed partial or complete shutdowns in order to curb the spread of the disease, which led to the disruption of the supply chain networks worldwide. At the same time, the wine packaging market had some opposite impact on the pandemic and thrived at a substantial rate in recent times as the effect of lockdowns and quarantines worldwide led people to consume more wine than usual. The market players are facing raw materials price increases given the scarcity. The players face difficulty finding enough skilled laborers in the post-pandemic hiring time.

Segment Analysis

The global market for wine packaging has been divided into various segments based on bulk packaging type, container, closure, accessories, and region.

Based on the container, the global wine packaging market is divided into the bag in a container, glass bottles, bags in a container, plastic bottles, and others. Among all, the glass bottles sub-segment is likely to register the maximum share in the global market over the assessment era. Producers prefer to pack most of the wine in glass bottles as they don't react with the wine. Consequently, there are no worries regarding buyers drinking foul-tasting wine. Glass bottles are used to preserve wine for many years.

Based on bulk packaging type, the global market for wine packaging is split into drums, flexitanks, IBCs, and others. Out of all, the flexitanks sub-segment is likely to account for the largest market share over the assessment era. It is the fastest-growing sub-segment across the market. Wine packagers love flexitanks as they can simply be transported carrying massive quantities of long wine distances.

Based on closure, the global wine packaging market is split into synthetic corks, aluminum screw caps, natural corks, and others. Among all, the natural cork sub-segment is likely to grow at the fastest pace over the assessment timeframe. The growth of the sub-segment is attributed to the fact that it has been the conventional closure way, and therefore, consumers prefer it.

Based on accessories, the global market for wine packaging is divided into labels, boxes & carriers, and others. Out of all, the boxes and carriers' sub-segment is likely to register the maximum growth over the coming years. the growth of the segment is mainly credited to the fact that it is easier to transport packages or bottles of wine short or long distances.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1327

Regional Analysis

The global wine packaging market is analyzed across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the MRFR reports, the North American region is projected to secure the top position in the global wine packaging market over the coming years. the preference to drink wine among the consumers across the region is crucial for propelling the regional market's growth. The regional market has a wide sale of international and domestic wines. Furthermore, the growing investments in research and development to develop innovative and new flavors of wine are also likely to catalyze the regional market's growth over the assessment timeframe.

The wine packaging market for the European region is projected to register substantial growth over the forecasted era. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to the changing tastes and preferences of the millennial population across the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1327

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Display Packaging Market, By Type (Cellulose Fibers, Corrugated Pallets, Corrugated Paper Board Sheeting, Others, by end-use (Retail and Pharmacy) and Region - Forecast 2030

Jerry Cans Market Research Report by Material (Plastic, Metal), Capacity (Below 10 liters, 10 to 25 liters, above 25 liters), Molding Process (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Compression Molding), End Use (Chemicals & agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages), and Region-Global Forecast till 2030

Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market: By Product (Insulated Shippers and Insulated Containers), By Type (Active Systems and Passive Systems), By Temperature Range (Up to 10°C, 10°C to 20°C and More than 20°C), By Payload Capacity (Up to 10 L, 10-20 L, 20-40 L, 40-150 L and More than 150 L), By Type of Use (Single Use and Reusable), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical and Clinical Trial) and By Region - Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • OUTCROP SILVER IDENTIFIES NEW 3.5 METRE WIDE AGUILAR VEIN EXTENDING THE MAPPED VEIN SYSTEM AT SANTA ANA TO 12 KILOMETRES

    Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce a newly identified vein at Santa Ana, Aguilar, which is up to 3.5 metres wide in outcrop. The new zone can be traced in outcrop and float for over 1,000 metres and is comprised of multiple parallel vein structures showing values up to 1,915 g Ag/t and 16.9 g Au/t at surface. Aguilar is 3,000 metres southwest of the Espiritu target on a newly drill permitted title. Including Aguilar, the vei

  • Desperate for Coal, India's Metal Makers Hunt for Fuel Overseas

    (Bloomberg) -- A coal crisis in India has forced producers of sponge iron -- a steelmaking feedstock -- to scour the planet for supplies to keep their mills running, adding to inflationary pressures as they turn to pricier imports.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Slide in Broad-Based Rout Amid Fed Anguish: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsU

  • Kicking the China habit: South Korea hunts tungsten treasure

    SANGDONG, South Korea (Reuters) -Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that's seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future. The mine in Sangdong, 180 km southeast of Seoul, is being brought back from the dead to extract the rare metal that's found fresh value in the digital age in technologies ranging from phones and chips to electric vehicles and missiles. Sangdong is one of at least 30 critical mineral mines or processing plants globally that have been launched or reopened outside China over the last four years, according to a Reuters review of projects announced by governments and companies.

  • Mining Veteran Tony Makuch Joins Karora Team as Special Advisor

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tony Makuch to the role of Special Advisor to the Corporation. Mr. Makuch brings extensive gold industry management, technical and operating experience, most recently as former CEO and director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

  • Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight

    The need to secure new sources of metals for the energy transition amid sanctions on top producer Russia has increased the Africa risk appetite for major miners, who have few alternatives to the resource-rich continent. Companies and investors are considering projects they may have previously overlooked, while governments are also looking to Africa, anxious to ensure their countries can procure enough metals to feed an accelerating net-zero push. This year's Investing in African Mining Indaba conference, which runs May 9-12 in Cape Town, will see the highest-ranking U.S. government official in years attending, organisers say, as well as representatives from the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals Corporation (JOGMEC), in a sign of rich countries' rising concern about securing supply.

  • Exclusive: Arbitrage Expert Julian Klymochko Breaks Down Twitter Acquisition And Elon Musk's Options

    News of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has been one of the biggest topics of the investing world in 2022. Musk offered to buy Twitter shares for $54.20 each, yet shares have been trading around the $49 level. Benzinga spoke recently with Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate, a company offering ETFs and alternative investments. Klymochko has a history of analyzing mergers and often invests in the arbitrag

  • Exclusive-Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • FOREX-Dollar hits two-decade high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdowns

    * Dollar index equals Friday's near 20yr peak * AUD, NZD slide as Asia's stockmarkets tumble * U.S. CPI data is next upside risk - analysts By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a two-decade high on Monday as investors searched for safety and yield due to growing concerns over slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates. Surging inflation, the war in Ukraine, and tighter lockdowns against COVID-19 in Beijing and Shanghai, have left investors uncertain on many counts, but they are sure that U.S. interest rates are going up -- and the dollar is following. "Moves in U.S. interest rates are not the only dollar support," said strategists at NatWest Markets in a note.

  • Still no stock-market bottom signal from VIX volatility gauge, market watchers say

    A closely watched gauge of expected volatility isn't offering signs of a stock-market bottom, analysts say.

  • Northwestern Mutual Invests $5 Million In Two Black-led Community Development Financial Institutions

    Northwestern Mutual has invested $5 million in two Milwaukee-based, Black-led Community Development Financial Institutions

  • Dow tumbles 600 points as S&P 500 slides to 13-month low

    MARKET SNAPSHOT U.S. stocks fell sharply Monday, building on technical weakness following last week’s volatile price action as investors fretted over the threat of stagflation as the Federal Reserve tightens policy in a bid to rein in surging price pressures.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $35,000 as Tron Continues Its Rally

    Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin’s freefall has triggered market-wide sell-offs as most coins’ prices took a downturn, but Tron presented a peculiar rally.

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Is Interest on a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) Tax Deductible?

    Learn the advantages of a home equity line of credit (HELOC), and find out when interest on these low-rate loans qualifies for a tax deduction.

  • The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark

    Launched on day one of Australian Fashion Week's Resort 2023 collections showcase, the new industry certification program and campaign aims to showcase the best of Australia’s fashion talent to the world.

  • Johnson Outdoors misses profit and sales expectations, as supply chain troubles hurt fishing sales

    Johnson Outdoors Inc. reported Monday fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that fell below expectations, as supply chain disruptions led to weak fishing sales, offsetting strength in camping, watercraft and diving. The outdoor recreation products company's stock was still inactive in the premarket. Net income dropped to $9.9 million, or 97 cents a share, from $27.8 million, or $2.74 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.85. Sales fell 8.0% to $189

  • Ford Sells About 8% of Its Stake in Electric-Vehicle Startup Rivian

    Shares of Rivian, an EV startup that drew Ford’s interest several years ago as a potential partner, were trading at a record low Monday following news of the stock sale.

  • Marketers differ on the metrics that matter for live events, finds new research from Elevate

    Research explores the gap between current practice and measurement standards available across other marketing mediums, and the lack of industry cohesion on the metrics that matter

  • Data Center Operations - Navigating EHS Challenges

    Antea Group is always pleased to host our technology industry peer event, EHSxTech®. Our latest event focused on data center operations and how peers are navigating their environment, health, and s...

  • Millions of Americans Are Turning to Therapy, and Investors See an Opportunity

    Venture capitalists and private-equity firms are pouring billions of dollars into psychotherapy providers, telehealth platforms and mental-wellness apps.