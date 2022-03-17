Wine Road to Host "Gateway to Wine Road" April 9 - 10

New Event Gives Wine Lovers Another Opportunity to Rediscover Sonoma County Wines

HEALDSBURG, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, a destination marketing association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, announces a new spring event, Gateway to Wine Road. This weekend of wine tasting is another way for wine lovers to rediscover their favorite wines and the beauty of the Wine Road, as well as the relaxation a weekend of wine tasting can bring. Gateway to Wine Road takes place April 9 – 10, 2022, 11am – 4:00pm each day. Tickets are on sale now.

Weekend visitors will be able to enjoy spring in Sonoma County and treat themselves to a relaxed, personalized tasting experience with many wineries having winemakers on hand sharing limited production wines and new releases. Reservations will be required at each winery.

"Although we've been able to host our three signature events this year, we have had to observe capacity limits and recognize that not everyone was ready to venture out wine tasting yet," says Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "By adding Gateway to Wine Road to our event calendar, we're giving visitors another opportunity to get out and enjoy a weekend in Northern Sonoma County. Spring is a wonderful time to visit. The vineyards are alive with bud break and there are less crowds than in the Summer and Fall."

During ticket purchase, visitors book their reservations at each of the wineries they plan to visit. Reservations are available in five time slots: 11:00, 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 via the CellarPass reservation system. This allows 40 minutes per winery for tasting, and then 20 minutes to drive to the next scheduled tasting.

Tickets are $100 for the weekend, which is a tasting fee of $10 per winery if all ten time slots are reserved, a per winery cost that is much less than the average tasting fee in Sonoma County. Designated driver tickets are $5 with all proceeds of those tickets going to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

ABOUT WINE ROAD NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY:

Wine Road is made up of wineries and lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys, and is the best source for discovering Northern Sonoma County's exceptional wine country, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle.

