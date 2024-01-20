WINEaLOT Wine Pub owner in town of Wrightstown says 'down-home' vibe sets her winery apart from others

WINEaLOT Wine Pub in the town of Wrightstown.

Miranda Demske, owner of WINEaLOT Wine Pub in the town of Wrightstown, defines entrepreneurship as being willing to take on a large risk for even a larger reward. And, after starting her business in July 2021, she is experiencing the kind of growth that is making the risk well worthwhile.

She goes back to the beginning when she and her husband purchased a 12-acre lot that had field space for growing hay. For five years, they made hay but didn’t enjoy it.

“The worst part about growing hay is the work schedule,” Demske said in her blog. “Did you know you have to bale hay on the most beautiful Saturdays of the year? After giving up the best Saturdays of summer, we decided to try something else; why not grow wine grapes?”

Demske decided that’s exactly what she’d do. When her hospice position was eliminated during the pandemic, the planning began.

“Now, I am a big believer in everything happens for a reason. COVID gave me an opportunity to pursue my own dream. Exactly one year after having a crazy idea to start a vineyard, I became a full-time entrepreneur with plans of starting a winery,” she said.

The journey wasn’t always easy. There were vines to plant and harvest, marketing to establish the brand, and permits and licenses to be obtained.

She said, “The biggest hurdle was to obtain approval to start the business. I created a business structure, and applied for permits. I needed to reach out to the federal, state, and town governments for those. It took six months for them to deny me.”

Demske wanted to quit, but found the will to continue.

Miranda Demske, the owner of Winealot Vineyards in Greenleaf, poses by the antique farm equipment she uses for her crops.

“I spent a week or two crying on the floor and my husband (Charlie) said it was time for me to figure out my next step. He said I should stop crying and do something about it,” she said.

It was back to square one. She restructured the entire business and went back to federal and state licensors; this time, she obtained approval within a few months. After that, the town was quick to add its OK.

With that feat accomplished, Demske directed her attention to a building.

She said, “I was originally going to work in my basement, but then my mother-in-law said I could use a shed she had. It was full of stuff; that’s what it was designed for. We had to find new homes for everything that was there.”

That took about three months. Once the building was cleaned up, steps were taken to make the business more visible (it is located next to Hilly Haven Golf Course). The design of the building was a challenge because it was made for large equipment and had big garage doors.

In redesigning the space, one of the doors was replaced by a glass door, and a new boiler was added along with water hookups, more electrical outlets, sanitary walls, new floors, and insulation.

At opening on July 7, 2021, WINEaLOT Vineyards was using half of the building. But the business grew so quickly, that it wasn’t long before the entire building was occupied.

The initial menu included four wines. Demske, having young vines that were not all producing yet, partnered with larger wineries to purchase other grapes; all Wisconsin grown. Since producing those first wines, the menu has expanded to seven wines with one more about to be bottled.

“Everybody helps us come up with names for the bottles,” Demske said. “I’ll say that I need a name and people come up with ideas.”

The result is names like Frozen Tundra Red, Pearly Grapes, Hi Ho Cherry-O, and the most popular wine, Machine Shed Red. Once a name is selected, she uses her design skills to create a label. That creativity flows to other areas, as well. She has produced her own website and social media pages.

These skills are part of her innate sense for business. She says it is something that has developed since she was a child.

“I have a business mindset,” Demske commented. “My dad owned Reinhold Sign (in De Pere) and I watched him build that business from the ground up. He would be getting up early or coming home late to fix something. As I got older, I realize how much that influenced me.”

She also had a career path and education, including an MBA, that gave her practical business training. The one thing she didn’t anticipate, though, was having a business that is growing so fast that there are days when she feels like she is “just hanging on” as the business races ahead.

She met with Paul Carron, mentor with the Green Bay SCORE chapter, as she models the business for the future. She also relies on advice from other winery owners, who have all been very helpful, and her family members who are business owners.

One thing she learned, and quickly changed, was the name of the business from WINEaLOT Vineyards to WINEaLOT Wine and Pub. The new name reflects that the business is much more than wine. It is entertainment, private and public events, other alcoholic beverages like beer, an active wine club, and branded merchandise.

There is also food, and having originally started with a snack menu, there is now a kitchen and a growing list of options.

“There is a lot of competition; there are wineries popping up all over Wisconsin," Demske said. "What sets us apart is our Wisconsin down-home vibe. We are getting away from many people’s first impression of a winery as being upscale with people holding their pinkies in the air. We aren’t a dive bar. We are a nice place with nice products, but we are loud, we are fun, and we are casual.”

As that reputation grows, she has added to staff to help with the many duties. She said she has been an accountant, marketer, wine-maker, building and graphic designer, human resources director, janitor, bottler, chef and manager.

She already has a small staff of bartenders and cooks, but recently hired a manager and is looking to hire a winemaker. With the help of her mentors, there are future goals to be set.

“I am anticipating that in five years, I can franchise the business,” Demske noted. “Other towns have contacted me and asked that I re-create WINEaLOT in their towns. As I grow, in five to 10 years, I want to expand to other states. I am researching the franchise process and making a list of what I need to do to make that happen.”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: WINEaLOT Wine Pub owner in town of Wrightstown has 'down-home' vibe