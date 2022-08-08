U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

Wing Boss Teams Up with NFL’s Jamaal Williams for an iconic Meal Deal

Wing Boss
·3 min read

Gear up for Football Season with Wing Boss and Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions for a limited edition Meal Deal- Jamaally Wally

Wing Boss Jamaal Wally Meal

Jamaal Wally Meal Deal
Jamaal Wally Meal Deal

Dallas, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wing Boss, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s exciting virtual concept, has teamed up with NFL super star Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions. Calling all wing fans around the country, get your hands on our mouthwatering, limited edition wing meal deal, The Jamaally Wally Meal! No need to continue your search for “wings near me,” when you can just go online and order for carry out or delivery right to your doorstep.

Football season is quickly approaching! You know what that means? Sunday funday, a cold one, and of coarse our fan favorite wings and things. What better way to kickoff the season than with chicken wings authentically flavored and made with love. Tastes so good, you’ll be sure to touchdown wings.

Get into the football spirit with Wing Boss’s first brand amabassador offering wing lovers the “The Jamaally Wally Meal”. Tap into these epic wings consisting of a 15 bone-in combo featuring half Lemon Pepper and half Buffalo Mild. Don’t worry, we didn’t forget to add a large side of Crazy Cajun fries, our housemade dippings sauce, and one of Dickey’s iconic 32 oz Big Yellow Cup to wash it all down. Get your hands on the Jamaally Wally, exclusively online at www.WingBoss.com. With over 140 locations, this amazing Wing Boss meal deal is available for delivery to wing lovers and foodies all over the country.

“The Jamaally Wally Meal is not for the weak! It’s for people with big stomachs” says meal deal namesake, Jamaal Williams of the Detrioit Lions. This meal is certain to satisfy those finger-licking, wing cravings and have you all set up for a weekend full of football. What are you wating for?  Visit us online and order your meal deal before it’s too late!   

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.


About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

 

# # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Shannon Santos Wing Boss 214-334-8066 ssantos@dickeys.com


