Wing is expanding its drone delivery service to Ireland in the coming weeks

Due to developing regulations in the EU regarding uncrewed aviation regulations, today drone delivery company Wing announced a new service area in Lusk, Ireland that is slated to begin sometime in the coming weeks.

Currently, Wing offers drone deliveries in four other cities (Christiansburg, Virginia; Helsinki, Finland; and Logan and Canberra, Australia), with Lusk, Ireland soon to be the fifth. Wing says it chose Ireland as its next area of operation because the country has embraced drone technology and looks to be a "great incubator for future innovations." The company claims it's using existing partnerships and approvals granted in Finland to support its operation in Ireland including recognition from the IAA (Irish Aviation Authority).

The company says it hopes to use Lusk as a testbed to expand its European operations and gain more experience when it comes to integrating its service into the local community. However, with Lusk having a population of less than 10,000, Wing's next expansion will be more small-scale with the company admitting its operation in Ireland will function differently than its other commercial services in the US, Australia and Finland.

Recently, Wing says the company completed its 300,000th drone delivery as it continues to seek ways to use autonomous flying vehicles to replace deliveries made by less efficient gas-based cars.