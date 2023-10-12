Wing Tai Holdings (SGX:W05) Will Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.05

Wing Tai Holdings Limited (SGX:W05) will pay a dividend of SGD0.05 on the 16th of November. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.5%, which is around the industry average.

Wing Tai Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 346% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 50.2% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 1,158%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.07 total annually to SGD0.05. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.3% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Wing Tai Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 50% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Wing Tai Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Wing Tai Holdings make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Wing Tai Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

