U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,880.50
    -42.25 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,105.00
    -335.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.00
    -131.50 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.70
    -16.10 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.28
    -3.31 (-3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.40
    +20.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0074 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    -0.0890 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +6.16 (+23.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2424
    +0.0082 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1510
    -1.1460 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,449.69
    -188.67 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.69
    -15.99 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.06
    -177.03 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Wingcopter details plans to deploy 12,000 drones across Africa

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Wingcopter this week announced a partnership with Continental Drones designed to establish a massive delivery network spanning 49 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. The deal sets the lofty goal of deploying 12,000 of Wingcopter’s 198 drone systems over the course of the next 5 years.

Drone delivery has largely been a non-starter for a number of companies, including Amazon. While others, like Alphabet’s Wing, have seen some success in limited markets, plenty of questions remain around efficacy, congestion and regulation, among others. We’ve long suggested that such technologies might make more sense in remote areas, where traditional infrastructural issues present real barriers for delivery.

Various locales in Africa certainly make sense for such a rollout, with drones potentially offering faster access to important resources, including vaccines, medicines, lab samples and other key medical supplies. The company has already partnered with hospitals in the U.S. and Malawi, and is planning to expand into different delivery categories, such as food.

Image Credits: Wingcopter

"With the looming food crisis on the African continent triggered by the war in Ukraine, we see great potential and strong social impact that drone-delivery networks can bring to people in all the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa by getting food to where it is needed most," CEO Tom Plümmer told TechCrunch. "Especially in remote areas with weak infrastructure and those areas that are additionally affected by droughts and other plagues, Wingcopter's delivery drones will build an air bridge and provide food from the sky on a winch to exactly where it is needed."

Wingcopter was founded in 2017 by Plümmer, Jonathan Hesselbarth and Ansgar Kadura — a trio of then-university students. Early last year, the previously bootstrapped company announced a $22 million Series A, led by Silicon Valley VC Xplorer Capital. The startup’s primary offering is the Wingcopter 198, a large fixed-winged drone capable of transporting 13 pounds of payload up to 68 miles. The system can drop three individual packages, making it possible to perform multiple deliveries in a single flight.

The drones are controlled remotely by pilots who can monitor and fly up to 10 systems at once. Emissions are the other big selling point here, with the electric systems offering more efficiency than traditional ground transportation.

"The first fleets of Wingcopter delivery drones will be delivered in Q1 2023. Continental Drones' parent company, Atlantic Trust Holding, has been present on the African continent for more than 20 years and can count on extensive business experience and intimate knowledge of local challenges," said Plümmer. "Wingcopter will act as the drone technology provider and support Continental Drones who will be the distributor of Wingcopter's delivery drones."

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Column: Why don't regulators stop Elon Musk from breaking the law?

    How does Elon Musk get away with his shenanigans? Because regulators are intimidated.

  • Royal Mail ramps up cost cutting as it battles surging inflation

    The group reported an 8% rise in underlying operating profits to £758 million for the year to the end of March.

  • The stock market is pricing in a 70% chance of a 'near-term' recession, JP Morgan says

    If you are believer that price is truth in the stock market, then the latest research from the Street is worth seeing.

  • JD.com takes heavy losses in first quarter after strict Covid-19 lockdowns disrupt e-commerce

    China's Covid-19 lockdowns, which have severely disrupted logistics and dampened consumer spending, have dealt a heavy blow to the country's e-commerce giant JD.com, which is known for its efficient national distribution and delivery system. The company reported 3 billion yuan (US$444 million) in losses for the first quarter because of logistics disruptions and weak consumer spending, in sharp contrast to the 3.6 billion yuan in profit it posted in the same period last year. Costs in warehousing

  • Oil Drops as Traders Weigh Russian Exports, China Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased earlier gains as traders consider the potential of Russian exports and how lockdowns in China impact demand. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGWest Texas Intermediate traded near $108 a

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped sharply in Wednesday early afternoon trading, falling 5.2% through 12:10 p.m. ET. You can blame two Wall Street analysts for that drop: Piper Sandler and France's Exane BNP Paribas. In twin reports this morning, first Piper Sandler cut its price target on Tesla to $1,035 per share (but maintained its overweight rating), and then Exane BNP Paribas cut its price target on Tesla to $600, and reiterated its underperform (i.e., sell) rating.

  • Poland's PGNiG seeks arbitration over Gazprom gas overpayments

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish gas monopoly PGNiG issued a call for arbitration to Russian gas supplier Gazprom regarding interest on overpayments it made for natural gas between 2014 and 2020, the company said in a quarterly report on Thursday. An arbitration court ruled in March 2020 that pricing from Gazprom should be changed to take into account natural gas market quotes.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast- Crude Oil Markets Pull Back Slightly

    Crude oil markets have pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Wednesday in what has been a relatively strong uptrend as of late.

  • Europe’s Energy Goal Is Now Clear. The Path Forward Is Not.

    The halt of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland has added to a sense of urgency in Brussels and Berlin.

  • CGTN: China reaffirms commitment to high-standard opening-up

    China on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to high-standard opening-up and pledged to foster a business environment based on market principles.

  • The Safe Bet for DraftKings? Checking the Charts, First

    Betting on sports is popular in America, Britain and around the world. Legal wagering is growing state by state in the U.S. so let's check out the charts of DraftKings . In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see a large bullish divergence.

  • National Grid’s profits double to £3.4bn as cost of living crisis pushes bills higher

    Energy network operator sees profits rise while households face big bill increases

  • Oil stocks to keep gushing dividends, payouts in 2023: Scotiabank

    Dividends and share buybacks were in focus as the biggest names in the sector reported financial results in recent weeks.

  • Sky-High US Gasoline Prices to Lure More Imports From Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The worsening gasoline crunch looks set to buoy Asian refiners -- particularly those in India -- as sky-high US prices encourage more exports.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGUS pump prices have n

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley Launches New ‘Drive’ Podcast

    Ford CEO Jim Farley drops some unexpected news. Maybe it isn't a surprise —Farley really loves cars.

  • China Is Winning the Lithium Wars. What It Means for Tesla and Other EV Stocks.

    A report from Gavekal Research says China is moving more aggressively into mining the metal, a step beyond processing it and producing batteries.

  • Wingstop May Need More Napkins Before It Bottoms

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer sat down with Michael Skipworth, president and CEO of Wingstop , the chicken wing chain. Skipworth explained that unlike every other restaurant chain, Wingstop is actually in a deflationary environment, after wing prices peaked last year during the height of the pandemic. When asked about that volatility, Skipworth said that chicken farmers make their money from chicken breasts, which leaves wings as a byproduct.

  • AMD Ranking Rises in 100 Best Corporate Citizens

    May 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ - 3BL Media has named AMD as a leader in the semiconductor industry in its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and gov...

  • Singapore Airlines narrows annual loss, says outlook improving

    (Reuters) -Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) on Wednesday posted a narrower annual loss of S$962 million ($694.08 million), at a time when demand remained low due to the pandemic, but said the outlook was improving as travel restrictions were lifted. SIA's loss in the 12 months ended on March 31, its third consecutive year in the red, was an improvement from the S$4.3 billion loss a year earlier that included impairment charges on 45 older aircraft. The latest figure was in line with the average forecast of a S$968.5 million net loss from 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.