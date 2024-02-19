Wingstop is coming to Appleton. Here's where it will open, and when | The Buzz

APPLETON — Appleton will get its first Wingstop next month at 2828 N. Richmond St., according to a company spokesperson.

The eatery, located on the northeast corner of North Richmond Street and West Northland Avenue, is expected to open in mid-March, the spokesperson told The Post-Crescent in an email Monday afternoon.

The location is just northeast of the Richmond/Northland roundabout, near Taco Bell, Jimmy John's and Kwik Trip.

Wingstop employees an average of 28 people at every restaurant, according to the email. The restaurant serves chicken wings, crispy tenders and chicken sandwiches in 11 flavors, spokesperson said.

