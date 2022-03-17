U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

Wingstop Enters Spain as Part of Wider International Expansion Plans

·5 min read
In this article:
  • WING
    Watchlist

- Wingstop's launch in Spain will begin with the opening of four ghost kitchens in Madrid starting from 31st March

- The company has its sights set on 7,000-plus global restaurants, 3,000 of which will be located outside of the U.S.

- Wingstop expects further growth within the EMEA region especially within Western Europe and the Middle East

- Wingstop's entry into Spain follows the successful UK launch in October 2018 and strong year-over-year growth

- Wingstop's 2021 results - ending December 25, 2021 - revealed record net new restaurant openings, 18 consecutive years of positive same store sales growth and increased system-wide sales to approximately $2.3 billion

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning wing concept with more than 1,700 locations worldwide, today announced its expansion into Spain with the imminent opening of four ghost kitchens in Madrid.

The kitchens – the first two of which will open on 31st March 2022 in Madrid – were brought to market in partnership with a kitchen logistics partner to jumpstart Wingstop's presence in Spain. The third is scheduled to open in early April, with the fourth earmarked for a summer launch.

Through a delivery-only method, these four kitchens will collectively reach flavour fans across nearly all of Madrid. This is the first of a larger footprint potential in Spain, which is seen as a key growth market for Wingstop.

For the expansion into Spain, Wingstop seeks to capture the attention of new customers by offering its distinctive brand proposition focused on flavour. The company aims to recreate the devoted fanbase developed in the UK, the U.S. and other countries around the world. The delivery-only, ghost kitchen model will quickly integrate the brand into Spain, where Wingstop expects a traditional franchise opportunity to follow in time and is actively seeking a partner to lead its brick-and-mortar growth.

"We are excited to bring the flavour of Wingstop to Spain initially leveraging a delivery-only method. By embracing our entrepreneurial spirit, in just 12 weeks from planning to execution, we're getting Wingstop in front of consumers in Madrid" said Wingstop Vice President EMEA, Lisa Paton.

Wingstop believes it can operate 7,000-plus global restaurants, 3,000 of which are expected to be outside of the US. EMEA is an important component of the global growth strategy, with new markets targeted within the Middle East and Western Europe. Further expansion is also planned for countries where Wingstop has already launched, such as the UK, which has been a major success story for Wingstop.

In the last two, pandemic-affected years, Wingstop in the UK opened 16 new restaurants, won Deliveroo's Restaurant of the Year award and enjoys average unit volumes of over $2 million USD – higher than the average unit volumes of Wingstop's U.S. home market. The UK has successfully attracted a young, urban and loyal customer base, providing confidence in the appeal of the brand and the runway for growth.

This launch comes on the back of strong Q4 and 2021 annual results by Wingstop. The system-wide restaurant count increased by 12.5% in 2021, with 193 net openings. The strong restaurant development combined with same-store sales growth of 8% in the U.S. resulted in system-wide sales of $2.3 billion, up 20.2% vs. 2020.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,700 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavour through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and Thigh Bites, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavours. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,731 as of December 25, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2021, Wingstop generated 61.3% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. Over the next three years, Wingstop intends to increase digital sales through continued investments in its technology platform and scaling its platform globally.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work, and was named as a finalist for The Innovation SABRE Award's Best New Product/Brand Launch category for its Thighstop campaign.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-enters-spain-as-part-of-wider-international-expansion-plans-301504343.html

SOURCE Wingstop

