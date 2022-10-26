U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.00
    -36.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,775.00
    -102.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,484.50
    -229.00 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.50
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.36
    +1.04 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.40
    +10.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    +0.0036 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0630
    -0.0450 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.49
    -1.36 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0085 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2370
    -0.7800 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,543.80
    +1,243.66 (+6.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.25
    +34.85 (+7.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.23
    -43.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

·19 min read

Raises Full Year 2022 EPS Outlook and

On Track to Deliver 19th Consecutive Year of Domestic Same Store Sales Growth

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Inc. ("Wingstop" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WING) today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 24, 2022.

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.)
Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.)

Highlights for the fiscal third quarter 2022 compared to the fiscal third quarter 2021:

  • System-wide sales increased 17.7% to $699.6 million

  • 40 net new openings in the fiscal third quarter 2022

  • Domestic same store sales increased 6.9%

  • Domestic restaurant AUV of $1.6 million

  • Digital sales of 62.0% of sales

  • Total revenue increased 40.9% to $92.7 million

  • Net income increased 18.4% to $13.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share in the prior fiscal third quarter. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, increased 57.9% to $13.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share in the prior fiscal third quarter

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 32.7% to $28.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million in the prior fiscal third quarter

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, and cost of sales excluding pre-opening expenses are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, and cost of sales excluding pre-opening expenses to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") are set forth in the schedule accompanying this release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

"The third quarter results underscore the strength of our long-term growth strategies and the growth levers we have to pull as a brand. We delivered 6.9% domestic same store sales growth, with the majority of this growth driven by an increase in transactions, a demonstration of the momentum and underlying health of our business. This translates to 36.2% domestic same store sales growth on a three-year basis," commented Michael Skipworth, President & Chief Executive Officer. "We've opened 167 net new restaurants through the third quarter and are on track to have a record year for restaurant development, enabled by significant bone-in wing deflation strengthening our brand partners' unit economics. This gives us confidence in our ability to deliver another record setting year for Wingstop."

Key operating metrics for the fiscal third quarter 2022 compared to the fiscal third quarter 2021:


Thirteen Weeks Ended


September 24, 2022


September 25, 2021

Number of system-wide restaurants open at end of period

1,898


1,673

Number of domestic franchise restaurants open at end of period

1,631


1,461

Number of international franchise restaurants open at end of period

225


180

System-wide sales (in thousands)

$                       699,569


$                       594,300

Domestic restaurant AUV (in thousands)

$                           1,591


$                           1,579

Domestic same store sales growth

6.9 %


3.9 %

Company-owned domestic same store sales growth

4.3 %


(0.2) %

Net income (in thousands)

$                         13,368


$                         11,290

Adjusted net income (in thousands)

$                         13,550


$                           8,579

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) 

$                         28,394


$                         21,399

 

Fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results

Total revenue for the fiscal third quarter 2022 increased to $92.7 million from $65.8 million in the fiscal third quarter last year. Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other increased $7.5 million due to 215 net franchise restaurant openings since September 25, 2021, as well as domestic same store sales growth of 6.9%. Advertising fees increased $16.6 million due to an increase in the national advertising fund contribution rate to 5% from 4% effective the first day of the fiscal second quarter 2022, as well as a 17.7% increase in system-wide sales in the fiscal third quarter 2022 compared to the fiscal third quarter 2021. Additionally, during the fiscal third quarter 2021, a $6.9 million non-recurring rebate of advertising surplus was returned to franchisees, reducing the revenue recognized. Company-owned restaurant sales increased $2.8 million due to an increase of $2.3 million related to the addition of nine net new company-owned restaurants compared to the prior year comparable period, as well as a 4.3% increase in company-owned same store sales, which was driven by an increase in menu prices and an increase in transactions.

Cost of sales increased to $15.7 million from $15.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of the prior year, and included $0.2 million in pre-opening expenses in the fiscal third quarters 2022 and 2021. As a percentage of company-owned restaurant sales, cost of sales (excluding pre-opening expenses) decreased to 77.2% from 86.3% in the prior year comparable period. The decrease was primarily driven by food, beverage and packaging costs benefiting from a 42.7% decrease in the cost of bone-in chicken wings as compared to the prior year period. However, this benefit was partially offset by the opening of eight restaurants in the New York City market since the prior year comparable period, which have higher rent and other operating costs.

Selling, general & administrative expense ("SG&A") increased by $1.7 million to $16.7 million from $15.0 million in the fiscal third quarter of the prior year. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to an increase of $1.0 million in headcount related expenses to support the growth in our business, as well as an increase of $0.4 million in professional fees to support the Company's strategic initiatives. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in stock-based compensation expense related to stock awards forfeited during the fiscal third quarter 2022.

Interest expense, net was $5.7 million in fiscal third quarter 2022, an increase of $2.0 million compared to $3.7 million in the prior fiscal period. The increase was due to the securitized financing transaction completed on March 9, 2022, which increased our outstanding debt by $250 million.

Income tax expense was $4.7 million in fiscal third quarter 2022, yielding an effective tax rate of 25.9%, compared to an effective tax rate of 34.1% in the prior year period. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the impact of nondeductible expenses for executive compensation during the fiscal third quarter 2021.

Financial Outlook

The Company is increasing guidance for diluted earnings per share to between $1.61 and $1.63, previously between $1.55 to $1.57. Additionally, the Company expects the following for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022:

  • Low-single digit domestic same store sales growth;

  • Net system-wide restaurant openings of between 225 - 235, previously between 220 - 235

  • SG&A of between $68.5 - $70.5 million, previously between $70.0 - $72.0 million;

  • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $6.0 million, previously $7.5 - 8.5 million;

  • Depreciation and amortization of between $10.5 - $11.5 million; and

  • Interest expense of approximately $22.5 million, previously $23.5 million.

Restaurant Development

As of September 24, 2022, there were 1,898 Wingstop restaurants system-wide. This included 1,673 restaurants in the United States, of which 1,631 were franchised restaurants and 42 were company-owned, and 225 franchised restaurants in international markets. During the fiscal third quarter 2022, there were 40 net system-wide Wingstop restaurant openings.

Quarterly Dividend

In recognition of the Company's strong cash flow generation and our commitment to returning value to stockholders, on October 25, 2022, our board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock, resulting in a total dividend of approximately $5.7 million. This dividend will be paid on December 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 11, 2022.

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

Domestic average unit volume ("AUV") consists of the average annual sales of all restaurants that have been open for a trailing 52-week period or longer. This measure is calculated by dividing sales during the applicable period for all restaurants being measured by the number of restaurants being measured. Domestic AUV includes revenue from both company-owned and franchised restaurants. Domestic AUV allows management to assess our company-owned and franchised restaurant economics. Changes in domestic AUV are primarily driven by increases in same store sales and are also influenced by opening new restaurants.

Domestic same store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable restaurant base. We define the comparable restaurant base to include those restaurants open for at least 52 full weeks. This measure highlights the performance of existing restaurants, while excluding the impact of new restaurant openings and permanent closures.

System-wide sales represents net sales for all of our company-owned and franchised restaurants, as reported by franchisees.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) further adjusted for losses on debt extinguishment and refinancing transactions, transaction costs, costs and fees associated with investments in our strategic initiatives, gains and losses on the disposal of assets, and stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for losses on debt extinguishment and refinancing transactions, transaction costs, costs and fees associated with investments in our strategic initiatives, gains and losses on the disposal of assets, and related tax adjustments.

Adjusted net income per diluted share is defined as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted share count.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions above may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by our competitors because not all companies and analysts calculate certain non-GAAP measurements in the same manner.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call today to discuss the fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-259-5243 or 1-412-317-5176 (international) and asking for the Wingstop conference call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (international), then entering the replay code 8871945. The replay will be available through Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Wingstop's corporate website at ir.wingstop.com under the 'News & Events' section.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises  1,900 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,898 as of September 24, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures, including those indicated above. By providing non-GAAP financial measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in this news release. In addition, the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the SEC concurrent with the issuance of this press release includes a more detailed description of each of these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the usefulness and purpose of such measures.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes statements of our expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of our business strategies and our expectations concerning future operations, margins, profitability, trends, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "guidance," "anticipate," "believe," "think," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "on track," "could," "project," "potential" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements are accompanied by such terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, our 2022 fiscal year outlook for domestic same store sales growth, the cost of chicken, SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, diluted earnings per share, and unit growth. These forward-looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and are subject to uncertainties, risks, and factors relating to our operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this news release.

When considering forward-looking statements in this news release or that we make in other reports or statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this news release and future reports we file with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and we cannot predict when they may arise or how they may affect us. Any forward-looking statement in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact
Megan Sprague
972-331-9155
Media@wingstop.com

Investor Contact
Susana Arevalo
972-331-8484
IR@wingstop.com

 

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 24,
2022


December 25,
2021


(Unaudited)



Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$              173,511


$                48,583

Restricted cash

13,182


3,448

Accounts receivable, net

8,829


6,993

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,752


4,928

Advertising fund assets, restricted

21,817


6,197

Total current assets

223,091


70,149

Property and equipment, net

63,236


54,503

Goodwill

58,570


56,877

Trademarks

32,700


32,700

Customer relationships, net

9,339


10,302

Other non-current assets

24,100


24,672

Total assets

$              411,036


$              249,203

Liabilities and stockholders' deficit




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$                  3,497


$                  5,414

Other current liabilities

28,041


28,070

Current portion of debt

7,300


Advertising fund liabilities

21,817


6,197

Total current liabilities

60,655


39,681

Long-term debt, net

708,176


469,394

Deferred revenues, net of current

26,942


28,024

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

6,757


7,432

Other non-current liabilities

15,102


14,197

Total liabilities

817,632


558,728

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' deficit




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
29,916,183 and 29,837,454 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 24, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively

299


299

Additional paid-in-capital

991


463

Retained deficit

(406,902)


(310,031)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(984)


(256)

Total stockholders' deficit

(406,596)


(309,525)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$              411,036


$              249,203

 

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Revenue:




Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other

$                40,363


$                32,829

Advertising fees

32,146


15,575

Company-owned restaurant sales

20,163


17,380

Total revenue

92,672


65,784

Costs and expenses:




Cost of sales (1)

15,724


15,206

Advertising expenses

33,106


16,232

Selling, general and administrative

16,686


15,020

Depreciation and amortization

2,836


2,061

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

239


(3,567)

Total costs and expenses

68,591


44,952

Operating income

24,081


20,832

Interest expense, net

5,742


3,724

Other expense (income)

290


(22)

Income before income tax expense

18,049


17,130

Income tax expense

4,681


5,840

Net income

$                13,368


$                11,290





Earnings per share




Basic

$                    0.45


$                    0.38

Diluted

$                    0.45


$                    0.38





Weighted average shares outstanding




Basic

29,915


29,799

Diluted

29,967


29,963





Dividends per share

$                    0.19


$                    0.17


(1) Cost of sales includes all operating expenses of company-owned restaurants, including advertising
expenses, and excludes depreciation and amortization, which are presented separately.

 

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Supplemental Information
Cost of Sales Margin Analysis
(amounts in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended


September 24, 2022


September 25, 2021


In dollars


As a % of
company-
owned
restaurant
sales


In dollars


As a % of
company-
owned
restaurant
sales

Cost of sales:








Food, beverage and packaging costs

7,504


37.2 %


8,353


48.1 %

Labor costs

4,652


23.1 %


4,269


24.6 %

Other restaurant operating expenses

3,842


19.1 %


2,781


16.0 %

Vendor rebates

(441)


(2.2) %


(396)


(2.3) %

Cost of sales (excluding pre-opening expenses)

15,557


77.2 %


15,007


86.3 %

Pre-opening expenses

167


0.8 %


199


1.1 %

Total cost of sales

15,724


78.0 %


15,206


87.5 %

 

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Supplemental Information
Restaurant Count



Thirteen Weeks Ended


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021

Domestic Franchised Activity:




Beginning of period

1,600


1,415

Openings

32


44

Closures


(1)

Acquired by Company

(1)


(3)

Re-franchised by Company


6

Restaurants end of period

1,631


1,461





Domestic Company-Owned Activity:




Beginning of period

39


34

Openings

2


1

Closures


Acquired by Company

1


3

Re-franchised to franchisees


(6)

Restaurants end of period

42


32





Total Domestic Restaurants

1,673


1,493





International Franchised Activity:




Beginning of period

219


175

Openings

9


10

Closures

(3)


(5)

Restaurants end of period

225


180





Total System-wide Restaurants

1,898


1,673

 

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021

Net income

$             13,368


$             11,290

Interest expense, net

5,742


3,724

Income tax expense

4,681


5,840

Depreciation and amortization

2,836


2,061

EBITDA

$             26,627


$             22,915

Additional adjustments:




Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (a)

239


(3,567)

Stock-based compensation expense, net of forfeitures (b)

1,528


2,051

Adjusted EBITDA

$             28,394


$             21,399



(a)

Represents a loss (gain) resulting from the sale of assets to a franchisee. This loss (gain) is included in Loss (gain) on
disposal of assets in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(b)

Includes non-cash, stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures.

 

WINGSTOP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021

Numerator:




Net income

$          13,368


$          11,290

Adjustments:




Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (a)

239


(3,567)

Tax effect of adjustments (b)

(57)


856

Adjusted net income

$          13,550


$             8,579





Denominator:




Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

29,967


29,963





Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$               0.45


$               0.29



(a)

Represents a loss (gain) resulting from the sale of assets to a franchisee. This loss (gain) is included in Loss (gain) on
disposal of assets in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(b)

Represents the tax effect of the aforementioned adjustments to reflect corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax
rate of 24% for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2022, which includes provisions for U.S. federal
income taxes, and assumes the respective statutory rates for applicable state and local jurisdictions.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-inc-reports-fiscal-third-quarter-financial-results-301659253.html

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • F5 Networks (FFIV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    F5 (FFIV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.15% and 1.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Barclays beats forecast on trading boom, but bad loan charges rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays beat forecasts with a small rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday lifted by a record performance in fixed income trading, but costs and loan charges crept higher in a sign of ongoing challenges. Barclays shares opened slightly higher, but were last down 1% at 0833 GMT in a broadly flat FTSE index, as investors took in the rise in credit losses and adjusted costs 4% higher than expected. A trading boom in volatile markets provided a bright spot, as revenue in the fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) business doubled to 1.6 billion pounds from a year earlier, the highest total for the third quarter on record.

  • Spotify Boosts Subscribers and Revenue, Says 2023 Price Increases Likely

    The audio streaming giant surpassed growth forecasts, increasing monthly active users by 20% to reach 456 million.

  • Boston Scientific stock drops more than 4% after profit misses expectations but sales beat, outlook mixed

    Shares of Boston Scientific Corp. dropped 4.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the medical devices company missed third-quarter profit expectations but topped on revenue, and provided a mixed full-year outlook. Net income fell to $174 million, or 12 cents a share, from $405 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago period, compared with previously provided guidance for net earnings per share of 20 cents to 24 cents. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

    The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Bristol Myers (BMY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.74% and 1.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Microsoft ensnared by the 'macroeconomic storm' — here's what analysts are saying

    Even mighty Microsoft isn't immune to the economic slowdown continuing to wreck havoc on companies both large and small.

  • Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?

    If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • Boeing Stock Dips After Earnings. What to Focus On.

    The areospace company reported quarterly free cash flow in the quarter of $2.9 billion, well ahead of Wall Street projections for $1 billion.

  • Mnuchin Warns Market Watchers Who Misread Fed May Be Wrong Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said market watchers who were too sanguine about risks to the economy a year ago are now being too alarmist about the threats presented by inflation and the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitte

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Boeing Losses Mount On Defense Unit Challenges; BA Stock Climbs

    Boeing and GE stock gained after Boeing reported widening losses, but a sharp turnaround in is free cash flow.

  • Boeing stock slips on widening Q3 loss and revenue miss amid ‘challenging environment’

    Revenue and earnings were significantly impacted by losses on Boeing’s fixed-price defense development programs

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).