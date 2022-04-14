U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,552.00
    +70.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,230.50
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.50
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.87
    -1.38 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.40
    -12.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.61
    -2.65 (-10.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3990
    -0.2890 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,140.01
    +1,230.34 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.20
    +22.55 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.25
    +3.45 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Wingstop Introduces Limited-Time 4/20-Inspired Flavor, Blazed & Glazed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WING
    Watchlist

The brand honors cannabis-loving fans, launching flavor to accentuate any buzz with smoky, herbal flavors available starting April 18

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's be blunt: Wingstop Inc. (Nasdaq: WING) knows their wings are the ultimate munchies and that 4/20 is a sacred holiday for their guests. So, in celebration of the most chill day of the year, the wing joint is honoring their cannabis-loving fans with a limited-edition, 4/20-inspired flavor called Blazed & Glazed, available starting on April 18 in restaurants nationwide.

Crafted with a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper, the new flavor is designed to taste like 4/20.
Crafted with a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper, the new flavor is designed to taste like 4/20.

Crafted with a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper, the new flavor is designed to taste like 4/20 – capturing the herbal notes of the holiday and may even produce a mouth-tingling sensation – although the flavor won't actually get you high.

"Some of our biggest fans aren't just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries," said Marisa Carona, Chief Growth Officer. "And while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we're going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it. As the cannabis industry grows, so does Wingstop's desire to engage this audience."

While Wingstop is no stranger to weed culture, this is the first year the brand has created a custom flavor in honor of the holiday. Wingstop's Blazed & Glazed flavor is available in restaurants nationwide starting on April 18 through 22, or while supplies last, on Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. The flavor, and Wingstop food truck, will also meet celebrants at Hippie Hill in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on April 20 to infuse flavor into the festival.

About Wingstop
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,700 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and Thigh Bites, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,731 as of December 25, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2021, Wingstop generated 61.3% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. Over the next three years, Wingstop intends to increase digital sales through continued investments in its technology platform and scaling its platform globally.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work, was named as a finalist for The Innovation SABRE Award's Best New Product/Brand Launch category for its Thighstop campaign, and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact
Maddie Lupori
Media@wingstop.com

Wingstop introduces limited-time 4/20-inspired flavor, Blazed &amp; Glazed.
Wingstop introduces limited-time 4/20-inspired flavor, Blazed & Glazed.
Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.)
Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-introduces-limited-time-420-inspired-flavor-blazed--glazed-301525504.html

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Just Brought Back This Popular Menu Favorite

    There has never been a better moment for the return of one of Wendy's most popular meal deals, the $5 Biggie Bag. With restaurant menu prices the highest they've been in 40 years, Wendy's fans can rejoice they're still getting a good price on a full-blown meal.The $5 Biggie Bag includes a choice of sandwich along with 4-piece chicken nuggets (Spicy or Crispy), small fries, and a small soft drink. In the past, the deal only included the Bacon Double Stack burger, however, this newest Biggie Bag e

  • Calavo Growers Reorganizes Business; Targets $2M Savings Annually

    Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) said it has organized into two reporting segments, Grown and Prepared, to improve efficiency and save cost. The reorganization is part of Calavo's Project Uno. The Grown segment will consist of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papaya. The Prepared segment will comprise all other products, including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, salsa sold at retail and food service, and avocado pulp sold to food servi

  • Here comes the sun: O-Ku opens rooftop bar

    New Jacksonville Beach restaurant O-Ku has opened its rooftop bar, complete with a view of the ocean and pier, for dining and drinks.

  • Why Drive-Thrus Suck (and Aren’t Getting Any Better)

    Drive-thrus are popping up everywhere lately, and not always how we’ve come to expect. You can soon drive thru not just at standard fast food joints, but also at restaurants like Shake Shack, Sweetgreen, and Applebee’s, where companies are trying to better cater to mobile pickup orders. According to QSR Magazine, drive-thru purchases now make up an average of 65% of total sales for locations that have them, so it’s no wonder that more businesses are looking to get a slice of that pie. But it was

  • You've eaten the chocolate bunny's ears. What now? 5 restaurants serving Easter brunch

    Easter is almost here if you are looking for food after church or just as a place to gather, here are six restaurants offering Easter Brunch 2022.

  • The Secret Lives of Restaurant Furnishings

    Your chair, wine glass and fork have stories to tell.

  • Miso Robotics brings a new coffee monitoring system to Panera

    Miso made a name for itself with the hamburger-cooking robot, Flippy. The company has done a fine job diversifying itself in the world’s fast food kitchens with the additions of Sippy and Chippy, aimed at soft drinks and tortilla chips, respectively. This time it’s Panera Bread, which is testing the company’s new CookRight Coffee system.

  • Artichoke’s food truck about to embark on its maiden voyage with 5 top sandwiches aboard

    A fun bit of trivia: The Artichoke’s owners bought the rig that once housed one of Wichita’s first food trucks

  • Less rice for the same price: inflation bites Asia's food stalls

    Asian restaurants and street food hawkers like Ma's face the tough choice of taking the hit from higher costs or passing them on and risk losing loyal customers. Households in Asia, where tasty and affordable street food is an integral part of society and the economy, are feeling the pressure the most. Mohammad Ilyas, a cook at a biryani store in Karachi, Pakistan, said the price of a kilogram of the seasoned rice dish, enough to feed three to four people, has doubled to 400 Pakistani rupees ($2.20).

  • 2 Arlington restaurants score poorly in health inspections; 12 require followups

    An Arlington Vietnamese restaurant has reopened after closing for a week due to health code violations. In recent inspections, no food establishment was shut down.

  • Here are the 5 best burritos in metro Phoenix ranked from great to iconic

    Andi Berlin spent months traveling Arizona to create the ultimate burrito bucket list. Here are the top 5 burros to try in metro Phoenix.

  • Thyme Café expanding to second location in Empire Mall with build-your-own hot pasta bar

    Thyme Café and Catering, a locally-owned restaurant, announced it's expanding to a second location in the Empire Mall food court.

  • Norovirus outbreak among raw oysters consumed around Seattle

    62 residents have reported norovirus-like symptoms after eating raw oysters,

  • Los Guachos closes in Gahanna, moving to current SuperChef's location

    Los Guachos has closed its Gahanna location and will move to a different space in the same complex currently occupied by SuperChef's.

  • Worthington Tavern eyeing May opening at former Half Pint location

    A Columbus restaurateur is seeking to open a new establishment at the former Half Pint, at 671 High St. in Worthington, in the next couple of weeks.

  • Filipino fast food chain Jollibee to open first branch in Australia

    Filipino fast-food restaurant chain “Jollibee” is set to open its first Australian branch in the outskirts of Sydney in Campbelltown. The restaurant’s development application was submitted to the Campbelltown City Council in March 2021, and its preliminary development drawings were submitted in October 2021. The first Aussie Jollibee branch will be adjacent to new Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme outlets in the same compound.

  • Boxpark comes to the City with new Liverpool Street deal

    Street food is coming to the City: hospitality group Boxpark has signed a deal to open a new 17,000 square foot location by Liverpool Street next year. Dubbed the “BoxHall City”, the site will replace the existing Metropolitan Arcade at Liverpool Street Station with a collection of food and drink outlets and event venues. The arcade was built in 1912 on the site of the former Metropolitan Railway station, which is now served by Circle, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City line tubes.

  • Beloved West Side restaurant named after Buddy LaRosa is for sale

    Sebastian's was supposed to be a chain of Greek restaurants owned by Donald Sebastian LaRosa, hence the name. But you might also know him as Buddy.

  • The best rooftop bars and restaurants in Florida for drinks, food and amazing views!

    From totally trendy to funky and nudist friendly, here are a dozen of our favorite places for elevated dining and drinking in the Sunshine State.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: Raymond James Tops Early Entry As Interest Rates Jump

    The Fed's on a rate-hike spree. Higher interest rates give a boost to net interest margins. RJF stock topped an early entry.