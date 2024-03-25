Wingstop opens first Appleton location: The Buzz

The new Wingstop restaurant located at 2828 N. Richmond Street Monday, February 19, 2024, in Appleton, Wis.

APPLETON — A new Wingstop opened Monday at 2828 N. Richmond St., in Appleton.

The eatery is located on the northeast corner of North Richmond Street and West Northland Avenue, near Taco Bell, Jimmy John's and Kwik Trip. It's open Sunday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to midnight, according to a company spokesperson.

This is Appleton's first Wingstop, the spokesperson said, and it is locally operated by Wenzak Wings.

People can apply to work at the Appleton restaurant at wingstop.com/job-search.

Wingstop serves chicken wings, crispy tenders and chicken sandwiches in 11 flavors, the company said.

