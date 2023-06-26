Wingstop (WING) Shares Surpassed Expectations in Q1

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, small-cap stocks performed well with varying results from the indexes. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 6.07% while the Russell 2000 Value Index was 0.67% down in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is a restaurant company that operates under the brand name Wingstop. On June 23, 2023, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) stock closed at $187.32 per share. One-month return of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) was -6.70%, and its shares gained 137.66% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has a market capitalization of $5.614 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is a franchisor and restaurant operator that specializes in cooked-to order chicken wings in a fast-casual setting. The stock performed well, driven by continued quarterly results in excess of Wall Street expectations. Wingstop continues to benefit from its new chicken sandwich, a new relationship with a leading food delivery service, and chicken wing input costs that are moderating."

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 27 hedge fund portfolios held Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 22 in the previous quarter.

