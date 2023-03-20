Winky Lux Expands into Canada Launching at Shoppers Drug Mart and PharmaPrix

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetics Brand Winky Lux Launches in Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart and PharmaPrix.

Starting March 20, 2023, Canadian beauty lovers will find Winky Lux products in select Shoppers Drug Mart locations, and online at ShoppersDrugMart.ca. Known for their playful and innovative approach to beauty, Winky Lux has been making waves with viral products such as the Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer and the Cheeky Rose Blush, a regular favorite of TikTok creators. The brand's disruptive neon displays have been a hallmark of US retail launches and will be featured in many Shoppers Drug Mart stores, making it easy for customers to find these popular products.

"We're excited to bring Winky Lux to Canada and be partnering with Canada's leading health and beauty retailer, Shoppers Drug Mart," said Natalie Mackey, CEO and Co-founder of Winky Lux. "We're always looking for new ways to disrupt the beauty industry and offer customers unique, high-quality products that they can't find anywhere else. We can't wait for Canadian shoppers to experience Winky Lux for themselves."

The Winky Lux assortment at Shoppers Drug Mart will include between 40 and 70 products per store. The brand is known for its famous pH changing lip balms that swipe on clear and adjust to the perfect shade of pink. The product mix will also include viral best sellers such as the Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer, Cheeky Rose Blush and Uni-Brow Universal brow Pencils.

Winky Lux originally launched direct to consumer in 2015. This is the brand's first major international expansion.

Winky Lux is a joyful brand of clean makeup and skincare. Natalie Mackey co-founded the brand with a spirited vision of fun. The Winky World is carefully and intentionally extra, always pushing boundaries of what can and can't be done. Luxurious yet accessible, Winky Lux offers a range of innovative, high-quality beauty products designed to merge science with sass. Effective formulas with clinically proven ingredients are delivered in casings that double as jewelry for your shelf. It's not just a brand but a lifestyle where anyone can indulge without ever settling for boring or bland. Winky Lux is plastic neutral, thoughtfully sourced, clean, and cruelty-free.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.

