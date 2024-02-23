Advertisement
Winmark Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$11.55 (vs US$11.30 in FY 2022)

1 min read
·1 min read

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$83.2m (up 2.3% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$40.2m (up 1.9% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 48% (in line with FY 2022).

  • EPS: US$11.55 (up from US$11.30 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Winmark shares are down 1.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Winmark (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

