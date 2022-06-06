U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.50
    +28.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,068.00
    +180.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,663.25
    +112.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.20
    +12.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.38
    +0.51 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.35 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.37
    +0.65 (+2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6200
    -0.2400 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,299.13
    +1,516.92 (+5.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.64
    +19.84 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.42
    +80.47 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Winmate's new 14"rugged tablet delivers an extensive experience on a big screen for the harshest environments

·4 min read

The Winmate M140TG Rugged Extreme is the most potent 14-inch fully rugged tablet available

TAIPEI, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmate, a rugged computing industry leader, announced its new M140TG 14-inch extreme rugged tablet designed to provide field users mobility and connectivity needed to help them stay productive.

Winmate's M140TG extreme Rugged tablet can be configured to individual user needs. The device can be outfitted with the latest 11th Intel Core Processors boasting up to 2TB of high performance and reliable PCIe solid-state drives.Winmate's M140TG extreme rugged tablet can be used in multiple industries, Whether you're mapping property boundaries, designing and laying out subdivisions, or taking precision measurements of angles and elevation.
Winmate's M140TG extreme Rugged tablet can be configured to individual user needs. The device can be outfitted with the latest 11th Intel Core Processors boasting up to 2TB of high performance and reliable PCIe solid-state drives.Winmate's M140TG extreme rugged tablet can be used in multiple industries, Whether you're mapping property boundaries, designing and laying out subdivisions, or taking precision measurements of angles and elevation.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Winmate Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Winmate Inc.)

Winmate's M140TG extreme Rugged tablet can be configured to individual user needs. The device can be outfitted with the latest 11th Intel Core Processors boasting up to 2TB of high performance and reliable PCIe solid-state drives. The new rugged tablet is also IP-65 rated for protection against dust, dirt, and water. The M140TG Rugged extreme tablet has been drop tested from 4ft and has been built to withstand -20 to 60 Fahrenheit temperatures. For those in need of extended battery life, Winmate offers an optional dual hot-swappable battery architecture and an on-the-go charging ecosystem for uninterrupted operation.

Land survey

Winmate's M140TG extreme rugged tablet can be used in multiple industries, whether the user is mapping property boundaries, designing and laying out subdivisions, or taking precision measurements of angles and elevation. M140TG is the ideal product for collecting land survey data. Increase  users' efficiency and productivity while improving the land around them by relying on it for all their land surveying needs.

Vibrant display

The M140TG's 14" 1920 x 1080 wide viewing angle LED Panel gives users a big-screen experience; powerful speakers deliver a crisp, clear sound that brings the picture for data collection. Winmate's M140TG extreme rugged tablet and handhelds are used in various geospatial applications, including land surveys, construction survey, and forensics mapping. Winmate's geospatial customers depend on its rugged tablets to be the ideal tools for mapping, surveying, and GIS data collection applications. Thanks to the ultra-rugged construction, massive battery capacity, sunlight viewable, and expandable, customizable solutions. It is built from the inside out and includes various features designed to help users collect accurate GIS data efficiently in harsh outdoor and industrial conditions.

Certified as SOTI MobiControl ready

With more than 10,000 enterprise deployments and millions of devices managed globally, SOTI's MobiControl is the most trusted MDM management solution. It offers many features, including web filtering, real-time antivirus and malware protection, telecom expense management and secure content library, and support for devices running on Windows and Android.

The Winmate M140TG with SOTI MobiControl will particularly benefit users in the utility, transport and logistics, emergency services, and military sectors, allowing them to update devices and receive support remotely in the field. With SOTI's MobiControl, corporate IT managers or individuals can access/ control/ track/ manage all enterprise-owned M140TG units over-the-air to give remote monitoring and support anytime, anywhere. By pairing the M140TG Rugged Windows Tablet with SOTI Mobicontrol, enterprises can increase business efficiencies by keeping them updated and reducing the cost, complexity, and downtime of business-critical mobility.

CEO of Winmate Inc., Ken Lu, explained why the company's new rugged tablet is the perfect fit for field workers as well as first responders, saying: "Winmate Rugged customers often operate in the most challenging, unpredictable environments out there, and constant access to their data can be vital to their roles. Winmate new M140TG Rugged Extreme tablet offers the latest processors and several connectivity options in a compact, light device, perfect for those in the field. The M140TG with an ultra-large display delivers a premium experience. It is specially created for mobile workforces, combining ruggedness, functionality, and portability to create a reliable yet versatile tablet that matches various challenges and situations."

Availability

Winmate new M140TG rugged laptop is now available for order. Please get in touch with Winmate's sales team at sales@winmate.com.tw or NASales@winmate.com.tw  (for the North America region).

ABOUT WINMATE

For more than 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. These include warehouse/ logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food & Chemical Industry, and Industry Automation. As one of the first companies to start manufacturing industrial displays and touch screen devices, the company has continued to refine its signature 'rugged' technology and engineering expertise to create high-performance products. All Winmate devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. For over a decade, government and enterprise customers have been committed to engineering and service excellence. Winmate products have been widely adopted by the government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety. For more information, visit www.winmate.com.

Newsletter Contact:
Winmate Marketing Dept.
(886) 2-8511-0288
winmate_service@winmate.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winmates-new-14rugged-tablet-delivers-an-extensive-experience-on-a-big-screen-for-the-harshest-environments-301561574.html

SOURCE Winmate Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple could unveil augmented reality headset at WWDC

    The technology giant’s annual developer conference could see a new headset previewed for the first time.

  • Apple’s WWDC 2022 event: Here’s what to expect

    Apple's WWDC 2022 kicks off Monday. Here's everything you can expect from the big show.

  • Impressed shoppers say this fan can cool down a room 'instantly' — and it's $20 off

    This silent beauty might just save your summer.

  • Google disables RCS ads in India following rampant spam by businesses

    Google has halted businesses from using RCS for promotion in India, the company's biggest market by users, following reports of rampant spam by some firms in a setback for the standard that the company is hoping to help become the future of SMS messaging. Google, Samsung and a number of other firms including telecom operators have rolled out support for RCS to hundreds of millions of users worldwide in recent years. Google said last month that RCS messaging in the Messages app for Android had amassed over 500 million monthly active users.

  • Best Smartphones of 2022

    Searching for a smartphone with great battery life? Awesome cameras? A truly affordable price? Take a look at these options.By Melanie PinolaWhether you’re looking for the latest and greatest fla...

  • Sonos knocks 20 percent off Move and Roam speakers

    With summer around the corner, Sonos has discounted both of its Bluetooth speakers

  • Recommended Reading: High-tech COVID-19 testing at home

    Recommended Reading highlights the week's best writing on technology and more.

  • A fix for McDonald's soft-serve machines?

    As the fast-food chain's non-functioning ice-cream machines became a national punchline, tech startup Kytch developed a device that helped franchisees get their machines back online – and that's when the fight over soft-serve began to really heat up.

  • Clubhouse lays off some employees amid strategic shift

    Clubhouse has laid off some of its employees.

  • The New Casio G-Shock Watches Sold Out Instantly, But You Can Still Get Them

    Possibly only one watch is beloved by an incredibly diverse group of people. Skaters, watch collectors and fashion-y people all salivate over the drops. We're talking about the venerated G-Shock watch from Casio America. The excitement of waiting for a new watch to drop is akin to the release of a new sneaker. So

  • This Week in Apps: WWDC preview, hitting the Top Charts, Instagram's AMBER Alerts

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. App Annie says global spending across iOS and Google Play is up to $135 billion in 2021, and that figure will likely be higher when its annual report, including third-party app stores in China, is released next year.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Shop the best Amazon deals available today for big savings on Apple earbuds, Keurig coffee makers, iRobot vacuums and more.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Real Estate Agent vs. Mortgage Broker: What's the Difference?

    Real estate agent vs. mortgage broker: Real estate agents help clients buy or sell homes, and mortgage brokers help clients find affordable home loans.

  • Marketmind: "Super bad feeling"

    With the Nasdaq losing about a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year, no doubt some investors will share Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy. But the Tesla CEO's sentiment, shared with his executives in an email, might be taken by others with a generous pinch of salt, given Friday's data showing the American economy generated more jobs jobs in May than expected. Asked by Reuters about Musk's comments, Joe Biden suggested the issue lay with Tesla, and pointed to investments made by Ford to compete with the electric car maker.

  • Why Is Bitcoin Volatile?

    Learn why Bitcoin's price fluctuates and about the factors that contribute to the wild price swings.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Howard Schultz Says Starbucks Is Seeking Fresh Blood in CEO Search

    Starbucks’s interim CEO Howard Schultz, back for his third stint at the coffee giant, said it needs fresh blood and a “different type of leader,” and is focusing on external candidates.

  • Trying to Get a Mortgage? You Need This Guide Now

    The primary mortgage market connects mortgage lenders with borrowers who want to buy or borrow against owner-occupied homes, vacation homes and investment properties. Most homeowners need a mortgage to buy their homes, so it's important to understand the process and … Continue reading → The post Primary Mortgage Market Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elliott Associates sues LME for $456 million over nickel trading halt -HKEX

    Fund manager Elliott Associates has sued London Metal Exchange (LME) for $456 million following the suspension and cancellation of nickel trades on the platform owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the Hong Kong bourse said on Monday. LME and LME Clear Limited have been named as defendants in a judicial review claim filed in a British court by Elliott Associates and Elliott International in early June, LME's parent HKEX said in a filing.