Winn-Dixie finalizes sale to Aldi: What we know about the changes to come

Aldi finalized its acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, including Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket, on Thursday. Additionally, Aldi announced plans to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028 through a combination of new openings and store conversions. The five-year expansion plan is focused on bringing "even more Florida communities quality, affordable groceries." "Our growth is fueled by our customers, and they are asking for more Aldi stores in their neighborhoods nationwide," said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, in a news release. "With this commitment to add 800 stores in the next five years, we'll be where our shoppers need us while positively impacting the communities we serve." The purchase of Southeastern Grocers "and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners, which "will drive significant growth in the Southeast region over the next few years." Here’s what we know about the announcements:

How much will Aldi invest in stores?

Over the next five years, Aldi plans to invest $9 billion for its national expansion efforts.

Where will the new Aldi stores be?

Aldi plans to add about 330 stores across the Northeast and Midwest. Aldi also will add stores in the West, particularly in Southern California and Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Will there be a new Aldi store near me?

Aldi is finalizing the details about local stores and plans were not made available yet.

Is Winn-Dixie going out of business?

No, but current owner Southeastern Grocers sold the company March 7.

Who bought Winn-Dixie?

German-based Aldi announced in August its intentions to purchase Winn-Dixie, which became a property of Southeastern Grocers in 2012.

How many stores will be affected?

The deal includes nearly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Will my Winn-Dixie become Aldi?

Not necessarily — some Winn-Dixie stores will be converted into the Aldi format. Those that do not will continue to operate as Winn-Dixie stores. “Aldi is evaluating which Winn-Dixie stores will convert to the Aldi format,” according to an Aldi spokesperson. “We’ll convert a significant amount to the Aldi format after the deal is approved, over the course of several years. However, a meaningful amount of Winn-Dixie stores will continue to operate under their respective banners. With this acquisition, our focus will be to continue to serve Southeast shoppers and provide unchanged access to quality, affordable groceries to more markets in the Southeast.”

How are Aldi stores different from Winn-Dixie?

An average Aldi is about 22,000 square feet while Winn-Dixie stores average about 48,000 square feet.

How many people work for these companies?

Winn-Dixie has about 41,000 employees to Aldi’s approximately 25,000.

Will my groceries be bagged after Aldi buys Winn-Dixie?

At converted Winn-Dixie stores in 2024, expect the Aldi experience, including bagging your own groceries and using coins to rent carts. The company hasn’t said what will happen at stores operating under the Winn-Dixie banner after the transaction closes.

Will my Winn-Dixie loyalty card still work after the Aldi sale?

There are no plans to change the Winn-Dixie rewards program, which can include swiping for buy-one-get-one offers or getting points on the app for free grocery items.

Who owns Aldi?

Aldi is controlled by the Albrecht family through its Markus, Lukas and Jakobus foundations, which hold a combined 80.5% of the company's issued capital.

Where will the headquarters be?

While Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, is based in Jacksonville, the German-based Aldi has a U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois.

