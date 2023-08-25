Winn-Dixie prescriptions will move to CVS, Walgreens by year’s end

Prescriptions at Winn-Dixie pharmacies are expected to move to CVS Pharmacies and Walgreens stores by the end of the year as the grocery chain merges with discount grocer Aldi.

The company does not have a specific date for the transfer, but customers should receive “sufficient advance notice,” said Meredith Hurley, senior director of communications for Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers.

The Tampa Bay Times revealed the pharmacy move earlier this week after obtaining internal emails.

“We are working closely with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to ensure that our customers’ prescriptions are handled carefully and confidentially and that there won’t be any delay in service,” Hurley said in a statement provided to the Orlando Sentinel on Friday.

As for pharmacy staff, Hurley said CVS and Walgreens have expressed a desire to interview Winn-Dixie’s pharmacy associates.

Illinois-based Aldi’s deal, revealed last week, would have the business gaining 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.

Aldi already has more than 40 stores in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola and Volusia counties, where Winn-Dixie has about 30.

The discount grocer has said it would continue operating Winn-Dixie stores as it decides which will become Aldi locations.

The pharmacy deal, however, is one way things at Winn-Dixie will soon change. Hurley said the prescription deals were entered “prior to the closing of the proposed merger agreements recently announced.”

Experts believe Winn-Dixie stores that change to Aldi will likely be made to fit Aldi’s smaller footprint.