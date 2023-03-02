Winnebago Industries to Present at the 2023 Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that Michael Happe, the company’s president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2023 Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grand Lakes in Orlando, FL on Wednesday, March 8 at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contacts

Investors: Ray Posadas- ir@winnebagoind.com

Media: Dan Sullivan- DPSullivan@winnebagoind.com



