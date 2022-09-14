U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.78
    +1.47 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    -10.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1541
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1560
    -1.4890 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,963.44
    -343.87 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.32
    -6.02 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Winnebago Industries to Present at the Raymond James 2022 Consumer Conference

Winnebago Industries, Inc.
·1 min read
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that Michael Happe, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 2022 Consumer Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY on Thursday, September 15 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contacts
Investors: Ray Posadas
ir@winnebagoind.com
Media: Amber Holm
acholm@winnebagoind.com


