U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.96
    +46.01 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.12
    +344.30 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,808.47
    +132.67 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.68
    +17.93 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    -2.78 (-3.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.30
    -8.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9860
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0250
    +0.0100 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1160
    +0.1600 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,413.96
    -116.05 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.34
    -4.37 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Winnebago Launches the RV Industry's First Online Retail Shopping Experience

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading customer engagement technology provider for the RV, Marine and Powersports industries, and WinnebagoⓇ, a leading RV manufacturer, have partnered to launch an innovative and modern shopping experience on Winnebago.com. The brand integrated Rollick's inventory and digital retailing (RollickDR) solution set into its website to better engage consumers in the RV shopping process.

Rollick, the powersports, boat and RV buying platform for military, first responders, and large affinity groups including banks and insurance companies. (PRNewsfoto/Rollick, Inc.)
Rollick, the powersports, boat and RV buying platform for military, first responders, and large affinity groups including banks and insurance companies. (PRNewsfoto/Rollick, Inc.)

"We are excited to harness the power of the web to increase the quantity and quality of the leads generated from our website to Winnebago dealers," said Kim Weckert, Winnebago Industries Director of Digital Customer Engagement. "The ability to connect customers further down the funnel with a dealer near them that has the RV they want to buy is going to be game-changing."

The new website provides consumers with the ability to shop online for available Winnebago inventory in their area. Once a unit has been selected, the digital retailing component provides consumers with the opportunity to take the next step in their buying journey. Shoppers can request a quote, schedule an in-person appointment, and estimate the value of their trade-in. Additional shopping tools will be added in the coming months.

"Winnebago is taking a leadership position in the recreation industry both with its thoughtfully designed UI and as the first RV OEM to take a groundbreaking step into the world of online retailing," said Bernie Brenner, Co-founder and CEO of Rollick. "This was our vision when we founded Rollick and we're thrilled to partner with this forward-thinking, well-respected brand that's synonymous with the entire RV category."

According to Winnebago's market research, RV prospects show a clear preference for engaging online for more of the shopping process. In addition, Rollick found that leads originating through RollickDR had up to 50% better close rates compared to standard web form leads.

A typical RV shopping experience often starts on the manufacturer's website where consumers gather information about a product of interest, but then requires them to go elsewhere to find available inventory and to gather information related to the estimated cost. RollickDR provides a consolidated tool to help RV shoppers find more of this information directly on Winnebago.com and submit requests to a local Winnebago dealer for follow-up, resulting in a more streamlined shopping experience for the consumer and a more qualified prospect for the dealer.

"It's very helpful that Winnebago is collecting trade-in data from leads to help us identify our most highly valued prospects," said Neal Joplin, Sales Manager at Broadmoor RV Superstore. "I anticipate that we'll have the opportunity to focus more energy on converting the most qualified customers that are ready to buy."

Related:

About Rollick, Inc.     
Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winnebago-launches-the-rv-industrys-first-online-retail-shopping-experience-301652465.html

SOURCE Rollick

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Want to get richer? You may need to stop looking at saving money like this, and start viewing it like this instead

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Despite many high-yield savings accounts paying more than they have in over a decade — see the highest savings rates you may get now here — most Americans are under-saved. More than half (56%) of Americans couldn’t cover an unexpected $1,000 expenses with their savings, according to a survey from Bankrate.

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’

    Walmart's Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.

  • New Study: Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Foxconn Unveils 2 New EVs. The Apple iPhone Maker Is Pushing Into the Car Business.

    Not all car companies want to build their own vehicles anymore. The reason is that they don't have to.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings: How to Avoid That Fate

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chipotle ‘will probably have to raise prices’ because of California's fast food wage bill: CEO

    Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol says California governor Gavin Newsom's proposed minimum wage hike could cause the chain to rethink its prescience in the state.

  • U.S. oil service firms' results to show impact of demand, inflation

    Oilfield service firms are poised to deliver the strongest third quarter results in years as demand for equipment and services has risen despite supply chain snags and higher costs from inflation, according to analyst forecasts. Schlumberger, Halliburton and others have struggled to regain pricing power after a 2016 price drop. "Pricing is coming through," said Evercore ISI oilfield services analyst James West.