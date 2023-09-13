Winner of $2.4 billion Powerball lottery purchases third home for $47 million

The winner of the largest lottery prize in history has expanded his real estate portfolio with a $47 million mega-mansion purchased in Los Angeles, California.

Edwin Castro was 31 years old when he won a whopping $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022. He chose the $997.6 million cash option in February 2023 and claimed his prize. After the required federal tax withholdings, he walked away with $628.5 million.

Castro purchased a $25.5 million home a month after claiming his prize on a Hollywood Hills hillside, living close to Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel.

He also purchased a $4 million Japanese-inspired house in Altadena, CA, his hometown. It's just a short drive from the Mobil gas station where he bought his winning Powerball ticket.

Earlier this month, Castro bought his third house for $47 million from celebrity realtor Mauricio Umansky. The home boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a koi pond and a vast infinity pool. The property offers a panoramic view of the entire city of Los Angeles.

Edwin Castro's latest home features an infinity-edge swimming pool.

The home features DJ turntables, a champagne room, a glass walkway, a wine cellar and a home theater. The bedrooms have walk-in closets, oversized bathtubs and relaxing sitting areas.

Homes haven't been the only thing Castro purchased. According to the lottery, he has been driving around in a vintage Porsche 911 since winning.

The next Powerball jackpot is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13th, and the current jackpot stands at a whopping $550 million. Tickets are priced at $2 per play and are available in 45 U.S. states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

