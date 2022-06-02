U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,099.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,782.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,558.75
    +7.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.97
    -2.29 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.70
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0240
    -0.1100 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,698.61
    -1,797.35 (-5.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.49
    -37.72 (-5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,426.39
    -31.50 (-0.11%)
     

Winner Medical Acquires Majority Stake in Pingan Medical to Fuel Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 300888.SZ

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner Medical Co. Ltd. (300888.SZ; "Winner Medical" and "the Company"), a leading manufacturer of disposable wound care and surgical products, announced on May 18 that it will acquire a majority 65.55% stake in Hunan Pingan Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. ("Pingan Medical") for 652 million yuan (US$97.3 million), as the Company continues to expand its disposable medical supply lineup.

Winner Medical Acquires Majority Stake in Pingan Medical to Fuel Growth
Winner Medical Acquires Majority Stake in Pingan Medical to Fuel Growth

Upon the completion of the deal, Winner Medical is set to hold a total of 68.7% stake in Pingan Medical for a total of 752 million yuan (US$112.3 million).

The Company's move comes as it looks to make a foray into the field of injection products to diversify its product offerings besides consumer products, and comes in line with its strategy to provide one-stop disposable medical supply solutions.

Established in 2010, Pingan Medical mainly produces disposable medical devices, such as syringes, infusion sets, and blood collection tubes among other medical supplies. In 2021, Pingan Medical recorded 360 million yuan (US$53.7 million) in revenue and booked a net profit of 85 million yuan (US$12.7 million).

The acquisition will leverage both companies' strengths and help fill the product gap in injection-related disposables of Winner Medical, enabling it to expand into new medical verticals and achieve its goal of becoming a major supplier for the domestic market.

Specifically, the Company plans to roll out medical sets that comprise needle-type products from Pingan Medical and wound care supplies from Winner Medical, providing one-stop customized solutions for hospitals and large medical centers.

Meanwhile, Winner Medical will help Pingan Medical with its industry-leading R&D capabilities to develop medical device solutions and build smart manufacturing plants.

To fuel the growth based on the new deal, Winner Medical has signed an investment note with the local government of Li County in Hunan Province, where Pingan Medical is headquartered, to build medical equipment production lines, smart warehousing, and R&D facilities.

The latest deal follows Winner Medical's April-11 acquisition of wound dressing maker Zhejiang Longterm Medical Technology Co. Ltd. ("Longterm Medical") as part of its expansion strategy to stay competitive in the area of high-end wound dressings. The Company has also set up a dedicated team to promote its self-developed wound dressing products as the market for such medical supplies is still in its infancy in China.

Founded in 1991, Winner Medical has made efforts to offer quality cotton-based medical dressings and disposables, and will continue to push ahead with its strategy to diversify its product lineup and boost consumption. On the manufacturing front, the Company aims to expand to new medical verticals through acquisitions, while on the consumption front, it plans to enhance product sales through digitization and gradually phasing out less popular products.

As such, the Company has made significant progress in digitizing its operations. Winner Medical has gone live on multiple e-commerce platforms, and has gone digital in terms of online and offline warehousing and order management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.winnermedical.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winner-medical-acquires-majority-stake-in-pingan-medical-to-fuel-growth-301559779.html

SOURCE Winner Medical

Recommended Stories

  • Vazyme Releases 2021 Annual Report: Announces More Efforts in Technology innovation and Together with Partners for a Better Future

    Vazyme, China's leading biotechnology company, has recently released its 2021 annual report, revealing that the company has maintained a steady and solid growth throughout the past year. The report shows that it has achieved $289 million in operating income with an increase of 19.44% year-on-year. The company's R&D investment reached $36 million, up 83.47%, representing 12.33% of its total operating income.

  • Retail investors shouldn’t invest in crypto: Singapore’s deputy PM

    Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat cautioned retail investors to steer clear of investments in cryptocurrencies, saying the nascent asset class “is a highly risky area.” See related article: Singapore wants to bring some adult supervision to crypto Fast facts Many investors suffered losses and even lost their life savings in the recent meltdown […]

  • South Korea arrests man for allegedly stealing crypto based on personal data

    South Korean police said Wednesday they arrested a man in his 30s on fraud charges for allegedly stealing about US$658,000 in cryptocurrencies based on personal data leaked on local social media platform Naver Band. See related article: Guilty verdicts handed down in S.Korea’s biggest crypto scam Fast facts The man allegedly stole cryptocurrencies from 90 […]

  • China Pork Rally Poses Inflation Threat to Virus-Hit Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in Chinese pork prices that got underway in mid-March looks set to continue, posing an inflationary threat that may make it tougher to kickstart the economy from its virus-induced slump.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Start

  • Crypto market reverses course after strong start to the week

    Bitcoin dropped more than 6.5% in the past 24 hours to trade below US$30,000 as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gave up most of the gains made over the U.S. holiday weekend. It was trading at US$29,850 at the time of publishing. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto at 2022’s lowest point Fast […]

  • RBI to go fast with rate hikes this year, slow the next - Reuters poll

    The Reserve Bank of India will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll of economists who expect the repo rate to reach its terminal level early next year. Following a surprise rate rise on May 4, several members of the Monetary Policy Committee called for more in upcoming meetings this year to control sticky price pressures, which hit an eight-year high last month. That sentiment was echoed in a May 26-June 1 Reuters poll that predicted the central bank would raise its key policy rate by at least 100 basis points over the next four MPC meetings.

  • Velodrome AMM Launches Airdrop on Optimism

    Eligible users can now claim their $VELO airdrops.

  • Lithium Stock Investing Series: How Is Lithium Mined?

    This lithium mining stock investing series kicks off with coverage of the types of lithium mining operations.

  • Oil Slides on Report Saudi Arabia Prepared to Boost Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled below $113 a barrel following a report that Saudi Arabia is ready to pump more should Russian output decline substantially due to increasing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Ciena Is Poised for a Recovery Rally: Key Price Levels to Watch

    Ciena Corp. is scheduled to report its latest quarterly financial numbers Thursday before the market opens. The share price of this networking systems, services, and software company has been under pressure since the beginning of 2022 but now some buying interest (support) has developed. Prices are still in a downward trend and trade below the declining 50-day moving average line.

  • 'Played Out' Pinterest Prone to a Preliminary Pickup

    Pinterest Inc. was downgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Wednesday but the technical picture is mixed with different short-term and longer-term patterns. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a long decline matching the price direction. Recently the OBV line shows a choppy sideways pattern.

  • HP Is Poised for an Upside Breakout

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc. , the PC, printer and peripheral maker that once again saw strong sales in its fiscal second quarter. Lores said commercial customers grew by 18% in the PC category last quarter and now account for 65% of HP's total PC sales. Lores also said he's proud that Warren Buffett has become a shareholder of HP.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Oil prices skid $3 a barrel as investors take profits ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    Oil prices fell by around $3 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors cashed in on a recent rally with a key producers meeting later in the day set to pave the way for expected output increases. Brent crude was down $2.76, or 2.4%, at $113.53 a barrel at 0024 GMT, having risen 0.6% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.89, or 2.9%, to $112.37 a barrel, after a 0.5% rise on Wednesday.

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will

  • Asian shares fall on inflation, recession concerns; oil skids

    Asian share markets fell on Thursday on widespread investor worries over high inflation and the threat of recession, while oil prices slumped following a report of reassurances from Saudi Arabia over production. The fall in oil prices gathered pace after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia may be prepared to raise oil production in the event of a sharp drop in Russia's output. "This will be well received by Western leaders given inflation – and inflation expectations – remain eye wateringly high, and central banks try to raise rates at the risk of tipping their economies into a recession," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index in Sydney.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Biden’s New Weapons for Ukraine Are Called Escalation by MoscowSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGaz