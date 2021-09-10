U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

Winner Medical Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Continued Focus on Sustainable Development

·3 min read
In this article:
SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (300888.SZ), a leading manufacturer of high-quality medical and consumer products, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year alongside the release of its first annual corporate social responsibility report which highlights its continued commitment to sustainable, innovative, environmentally friendly development.

Winner Medical Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Continued Focus on Sustainable Development
Winner Medical Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Continued Focus on Sustainable Development

The CEO of Winner Medical, Jianquan Li said, "Winner Medical's 'green conscience' has been ingrained in our DNA from the outset 30 years ago, proven by our deep commitment to building sustainable, green and environmentally friendly enterprises. Through our technological and scientific expertise, we have been constantly reducing our energy consumption and carbon emissions throughout the entire production chain. We will continue to have the sustainable and ecologically-focused mindset we've always had."

The commitment starts from the raw materials for production. Products of Purcotton, the subsidiary of Winner Medical, are all made of cotton. Cotton, one of the most sustainable natural fibers, only needs six months from planting to harvesting. Cotton products are naturally biodegradable within 3 months and become organic fertilizer without undue burden to the environment. Additionally, cotton is one of the most drought-tolerant crops and planting consumes only 2.3% of water needed for agricultural production and 3% of related cultivated areas, providing 36% of the world's fiber while fighting against soil erosion and combatting desertification.

Fully aware of its environmental responsibilities, Winner Medical consistently minimizes negative environmental impacts during the manufacturing process of its products by replacing coal with natural gas, recycling water and other measures. Through continuous optimization of production processes and technologies, the consumption of energy and resources has been reduced to create an environmentally friendly company. Winner Medical is devoted to providing customers with a commitment to expertise and peace of mind as a trustworthy industry leader that adheres to its core principle of "quality is superior to profit."

In April this year, Winner Medical unveiled its first annual corporate social responsibility report which comprehensively outlined the company's practices and achievements in Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG). Since the beginning of 2021, surveys have been held to calculate the value of energy use, energy conservation and environmental protection measures of the entire company including its subsidiaries. The compiled data is being used to formulate a realistic and measurable timeframe for the company's peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals. The company has put into motion and integrated the concept of emissions reduction throughout its entire supply chain.

About Winner Medical

Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300888), founded in 1991 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a large-scale health company that realizes the coordinated development of the medical and consumer sectors through its three major brands: "Winner", "Purcotton" and "PureH2B". The company is committed to rendering more high-quality life choices for users and consumers and to creating value for a better life.

With 30 years of experience in the production of medical supplies, Winner is a leading medical consumables brand in the Chinese market as well as a brand with a global vision. Purcotton, as a brand of daily necessities, has inherited the company's 30-year experience of manufacturing medical supplies. Using pure cotton as raw material, the brand aims to create a series of high-end cotton daily necessities that are healthy, comfortable and environmentally friendly. PureH2B is created as a life platform to offer consumers select things that are high-quality, healthy, and beautiful from around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.winnermedical.com/

