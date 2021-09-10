U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.00
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,036.00
    +166.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,604.50
    +45.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.60
    +15.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    +0.85 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    -0.12 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3875
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9570
    +0.2270 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,185.77
    -28.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.34
    -4.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.34
    +19.13 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Winner Medical Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Continued Focus on Sustainable Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (300888.SZ), a leading manufacturer of high-quality medical and consumer products, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year alongside the release of its first annual corporate social responsibility report which highlights its continued commitment to sustainable, innovative, environmentally friendly development.

Winner Medical Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Continued Focus on Sustainable Development (PRNewsfoto/Winner Medical Co., Ltd.)
Winner Medical Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Continued Focus on Sustainable Development (PRNewsfoto/Winner Medical Co., Ltd.)

The CEO of Winner Medical, Jianquan Li said, "Winner Medical's 'green conscience' has been ingrained in our DNA from the outset 30 years ago, proven by our deep commitment to building sustainable, green and environmentally friendly enterprises. Through our technological and scientific expertise, we have been constantly reducing our energy consumption and carbon emissions throughout the entire production chain. We will continue to have the sustainable and ecologically-focused mindset we've always had."

The commitment starts from the raw materials for production. Products of Purcotton, the subsidiary of Winner Medical, are all made of cotton. Cotton, one of the most sustainable natural fibers, only needs six months from planting to harvesting. Cotton products are naturally biodegradable within 3 months and become organic fertilizer without undue burden to the environment. Additionally, cotton is one of the most drought-tolerant crops and planting consumes only 2.3% of water needed for agricultural production and 3% of related cultivated areas, providing 36% of the world's fiber while fighting against soil erosion and combatting desertification.

Fully aware of its environmental responsibilities, Winner Medical consistently minimizes negative environmental impacts during the manufacturing process of its products by replacing coal with natural gas, recycling water and other measures. Through continuous optimization of production processes and technologies, the consumption of energy and resources has been reduced to create an environmentally friendly company. Winner Medical is devoted to providing customers with a commitment to expertise and peace of mind as a trustworthy industry leader that adheres to its core principle of "quality is superior to profit."

In April this year, Winner Medical unveiled its first annual corporate social responsibility report which comprehensively outlined the company's practices and achievements in Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG). Since the beginning of 2021, surveys have been held to calculate the value of energy use, energy conservation and environmental protection measures of the entire company including its subsidiaries. The compiled data is being used to formulate a realistic and measurable timeframe for the company's peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals. The company has put into motion and integrated the concept of emissions reduction throughout its entire supply chain.

About Winner Medical

Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300888), founded in 1991 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a large-scale health company that realizes the coordinated development of the medical and consumer sectors through its three major brands: "Winner", "Purcotton" and "PureH2B". The company is committed to rendering more high-quality life choices for users and consumers and to creating value for a better life.

With 30 years of experience in the production of medical supplies, Winner is a leading medical consumables brand in the Chinese market as well as a brand with a global vision. Purcotton, as a brand of daily necessities, has inherited the company's 30-year experience of manufacturing medical supplies. Using pure cotton as raw material, the brand aims to create a series of high-end cotton daily necessities that are healthy, comfortable and environmentally friendly. PureH2B is created as a life platform to offer consumers select things that are high-quality, healthy, and beautiful from around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.winnermedical.com/

SOURCE Winner Medical Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • Farmers restore native grasslands as groundwater disappears

    Tim Black‘s cell phone dings, signaling the time to reverse sprinklers spitting water across a pie-shaped section of grass that will provide pasture for his cattle. For decades, the Texas Panhandle was green with cotton, corn and wheat. Wells drew a thousand gallons (3,785 liters) a minute from the seemingly bottomless Ogallala aquifer, allowing farmers to thrive despite frequent dry spells and summer heat.

  • The 4 things needed to reach Biden's ambitious 2050 solar goal

    A report on the future of solar energy from the Department of Energy paints a sunny picture, if you will, of the next three decades, at the end of which nearly half the country's energy will be provided by the sun. The solar cells themselves will need to continue to improve in both cost and efficiency in order to achieve the kind of installation volumes hoped for by the DOE. For reference, 2020 saw 15 gigawatts worth of solar installed, the most ever — but we're going to need to double that installation rate by 2025, then double it again by 2030.

  • Electric vehicles are gaining traction, but chances are that you’ll still be driving a gas-powered car in 2035

    Getting to net-zero emissions is a multi-decade process. Today, gasoline is plentiful and efficient. Electric trucks and pickups, and alternative-energy sources will shake up the market as countries aim to curb pollution.

  • Oil Drilling Bans Advance in House With Climate Change Assault

    (Bloomberg) -- A House committee on Thursday advanced sweeping legislation to combat climate change, with plans to block oil drilling in most U.S. offshore waters, thwart potential mining in the western part of the country and invest billions of dollars in conservation.The $31.7 billion measure, approved 24-13 by the House Natural Resources Committee, would also slap new fees on oil and mining companies while funding drought relief, conservation and other programs. It is now set to be folded int

  • Cisco's Continued Journey to Net Zero

    By Tae Yoo

  • Top Alternative Energy Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the alternative energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Chevron Polishes Climate Bona Fides Ahead of Investor Pitch

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. has inked eight deals in little more than two weeks to invest in hydrogen, green jet fuel and renewable natural gas.Amid rising shareholder pressure on climate issues, Chevron is pro-actively forging climate-friendly joint ventures with an array of startups as well as corporate giants that include Caterpillar Inc., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.The moves come just months after tiny activist fund Engine No. 1 put the oil industry on notice that the days of ignoring appea

  • Laser-initiated fusion leads the way to safe, affordable clean energy

    The quest to make fusion power a reality recently took a massive step forward. The National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced the results of an experiment with an unprecedented high fusion yield. A single laser shot initiated reactions that released 1.3 megajoules of fusion yield energy with signatures of propagating nuclear burn.

  • Karora Announces Major Extension of Beta Hunt Larkin Zone to Over 1,000 Metres of Strike, Including 9.4 g/t Over 11.0 Metres and Povides Beta Hunt Exploration Update

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drilling from the Larkin Zone discovery at its Beta Hunt Mine has extended the strike length of the new zone to over 1,000 metres just one year after initial discovery. The rapid extension of the zone is a direct result of the significant infrastructure already in place allowing Karora to drill from optimal locations without requiring extensive additional underground development. The initial phase

  • Animals rescued from Ida ready for adoption

    Some of the animals rescued from Louisiana after Hurricane Ida are ready for adoption at the Richmond SPCA.

  • Inside the Ohio factory that could make or break Biden's big solar energy push

    WALBRIDGE, Ohio - On the outskirts of Toledo, a short drive from Interstate 90, thousands of glass panels rumble along assembly lines at a factory that will help determine whether the Biden administration can meet two of its biggest goals - dramatically reducing carbon emissions and lessening reliance on China. First Solar is one of the few U.S. solar-panel manufacturers in an industry dominated by Chinese factories, some of which the Biden administration has accused of employing forced labor. L

  • Samsung decision on new U.S. chip plant location 'imminent' -Texas county judge

    A decision by Samsung Electronics on the location of its new $17 billion U.S. chip plant was imminent, the judge for Texas' Williamson County, which is in the running for the new factory, said on Thursday. Samsung has said it would start construction on the new 6-million-square-foot (557,418-sq-meter) plant in January, with production up and running by the end of 2024. The company has said no decision has been made and that it was also considering Williamson County's southern neighbor Austin and sites in New York and California.

  • good natured® Takes a Bite Out of the Growing Meal Kit Industry

    good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, highlights two additional specialty meal kit providers that have partnered with good natured® to increase the use of sustainable packaging in the growing meal kit industry. Meal kit services tackle the quickly emerging demand for higher quality convenience eating and is estimated to be a US $11.6 billion market by 2022*. Similar to the sustainable goods mark

  • Biden unveils plan for solar power to produce 45% of US electricity by 2050

    The Biden administration released plans to increase the country’s reliance on solar energy from 3 per cent to almost half the country’s electricity in less than 30 years. In a move aimed at addressing climate change, the Department of Energy released a blueprint that calls for ramping up production of solar panels and transforming the United States’ energy infrastructure to produce 45 per cent of the country’s electricity from the Sun by 2050. The “Solar Futures Study” found that solar power, which currently accounts for about 3 per cent of electricity in the US, could reach 40 per cent by 2035 by doubling the installation of solar energy annually.

  • Exclusive-U.S. airlines to support higher target for sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Major U.S. airlines plan to announce on Thursday that they will back a voluntary industry target of 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 2030 as the White House looks to reduce aviation sector emissions, sources told Reuters. Airlines for America, an industry trade group, in March had set a 2030 goal of producing and deploying 2 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). A White House virtual event on sustainable aviation is set for Thursday, industry and government officials said.

  • Leopard and cat form unlikely bond in India

    The leopard was chasing the cat to prey upon when the felines fell into a well. However, after realizing the situation, the leopard decided to leave its intended prey alone.At a point, the cat even took shelter under the leopard's body to escape slipping in the water."Both of them were in the well and leopard didn't prey on the cat, although it was chasing the cat on land, however, when they fell into the well, they seemed like supporting each other," said Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division, Pankaj Garg.Both the animals were later rescued from the well and released into the wild.

  • Videocast: More Storms Today

    Dry and calm tomorrow; dry and cooler this weekend

  • World's largest direct-air carbon capture plant launches in Iceland

    The world's largest direct-air carbon dioxide capture and sequestration plant, developed by Climeworks and Carbfix, went online in Iceland on Wednesday.Why it matters: Though current direct CO2 capture and storage technologies can offset only a tiny fraction of annual emissions, some climate scientists believe they will have an important role in limiting global warming and climate change in the future.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The pl

  • How to stay safe around coyotes

    The rise in coyote-human encounters isn't fully understood.