U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.50
    +65.75 (+1.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,346.00
    +477.00 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,513.00
    +216.25 (+1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.00
    +32.90 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.85
    +2.29 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0053 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.29
    -2.66 (-8.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3300
    +0.2450 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,306.32
    +779.85 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.09
    +24.15 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.87
    +42.06 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Winner of Six Awards, Yili Further Elevated Its Profile as a World-Leading Innovator

·3 min read

HOHHOT, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 14-16, the 15th Global Dairy Congress was hosted in Laval, France. Dr. Zhanyou Yun, Assistant President of Yili Group, attended the "Innovation for the Future" session, delivering a keynote speech with the theme "Create Value through Innovation". Dr. Gerrit Smit, Managing Director of Yili Innovation Center Europe, attended the roundtable discussion.

Yili won six world dairy innovation awards.
Yili won six world dairy innovation awards.

The World Dairy Innovation Awards was held simultaneously with the Congress. Leveraging strategic synergies and resource integration, Yili Group and its subsidiary Ausnutria topped the tally with six awards, covering segments of packaging design, infant nutrition, intolerance-friendly dairy products, ice cream, cheese and dairy snacks.

One of the judges commented, "Yili have their finger on the pulse when it comes to identifying gaps in the market and creating brilliant innovative products that both taste and look great while simultaneously serving a purpose."

Dr. Yun explained how Yili has focused on building a globally integrated innovation network, which helped the company win worldwide recognition. "Integrating talent and intelligence resources, we have currently set up a total of 15 innovation centers scattered around the world, and a 'global intelligence chain' has now been established."

Developing health products through consumer-centric innovation

"Guided by our New Vision for Value Creation, Yili pursues development as an innovation-driven company. We are dedicated to launching health products to meet the full life-cycle, all-scenario needs among all types of consumers," said Dr. Yun.

For consumers to freely enjoy cheese without storage limitations, Yili developed the "Best Cheese" winner -- the ambient cheese lollipop, which is rich in nutrition and can be safely stored at room temperature. Revisiting traditional Chinese aesthetics, the Xujinhuan 3D Fresh Milk Ice Cream has been designed into the elegant shape of a Chinese fan, featuring traditional painting carved on the surface. Developed with global high-quality milk and ingredients, the beautiful look is also accompanied by good flavor and nutrition. For middle-aged and the elderly men, a group more focused on bone health and physical fitness, the Shuhua Lactose -- Free Milk for Dad includes 50% more natural calcium, vitamin D and taurine. Applying Yili's patented technology of LHT lactose hydrolysis, the product also addresses the problem of lactose intolerance that is common among Asian consumers.

At the Congress, Dr. Yun also shared the company's progress in building a "Dairy Silicon Valley". In June, four key projects of Yili's Future Intelligence and Healthy Valley will be put into operation in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, including a liquid milk production base, a milk powder production base, the Chilechuan Ecological Smart Farm, and the Yili Intelligent Manufacturing Experience Center.

Commitment to building a net-zero carbon future

Talking about dairy's role in addressing climate change, Dr. Yun said, "Embracing the tide of sustainable development across the globe, Yili has rolled out net-zero carbon products and factories, issued the Roadmap to a Net-Zero Carbon Future, and joined hands with our partners throughout the industrial chain to build a net-zero carbon future."

In April, Yili took the lead in China's food industry to launch time-bound targets on carbon reduction, aiming to realize industrial chain-wide carbon neutrality before 2050.

On June 5, Yili also introduced the packaging featuring "no printing, less ink". Applying the technology of ink reduction printing, the packaging is able to save ink consumption by 60%. The outer carton is 80% made up of recycled paper. By upgrading into paper handles, every 100,000 outer cartons will reduce plastic usage equating to 260 kg.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=423776
   Caption: Yili won six world dairy innovation awards.

SOURCE Yili Group

Recommended Stories

  • Big Oil Bets That Green Hydrogen Is the Future of Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of dabbling, major oil companies are finally planning the kind of large-scale investments that would make green hydrogen a serious business. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapThey’re chasing a very parti

  • Surge in U.S. renewable diesel supply won't offset loss of petroleum diesel

    A flood of U.S. renewable diesel plants set to come online in the next three years will not be enough to offset the loss of petroleum diesel refining capacity from plant closings since 2019, a Reuters analysis of federal data shows. U.S. refining capacity has declined in the last two years, as plants shut during the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, causing prices to spike. Several plants are being converted to facilities that can produce cleaner-burning renewable diesel, but at least for now, those facilities will not fully replace those refined barrels.

  • World's largest freshwater fish found in Mekong, scientists say

    A 300kg stingray found in Cambodia is the biggest freshwater fish on record, scientists say.

  • As water crisis worsens on Colorado River, an urgent call for Western states to 'act now'

    The federal government is telling seven states to make plans for drastically cutting water use along the Colorado River within two months.

  • Mining Firms’ Cautious Spending Threatens Shift to Green Energy

    Rio Tinto, BHP and other big miners are giving priority to investor payouts instead of funding for new projects.

  • 661-pound fish caught in Cambodia said to be "world's largest"

    STORY: This stingray weighs 661 poundsand may be the world'slargest freshwater fishLocation: Stung Treng, CambodiaIt was caught, recorded and released back into the Mekong riverby a team of researchers and fishermenZEB HOGAN, FISH BIOLOGIST SAYING:"So this is very exciting, it’s very exciting news because it was the world's largest fish. It’s also very exciting news because it means that this stretch of the Mekong is still healthy. We hear a lot of stories about all the problems with the Mekong river, but this is actually a sign of hope that these huge fish still live in the Mekong."The team named the fish “Boramy” which translates to full moonZEB HOGAN, FISH BIOLOGIST SAYING:"This world’s largest fish was the first fish that the team tagged and released back into the river, and that means for the next year we’ll be able to track its movements to learn about the stingray’s life. Giant freshwater stingray, they haven't been well studied, we know almost nothing about them, so this is a real opportunity to learn more about one of the world's largest freshwater fish."

  • Feeding a grizzly along the road? Yellowstone tourists continue to flout wildlife rules

    “Many are acting like kids who just got turned loose into a huge room with brand new toys and they can’t control themselves.”

  • Letters to the Editor: Why is California stopping the only guarantee of more water?

    Declining reservoirs on the Colorado River show that we can't store water we don't have. California needs desalination.

  • Could nuclear desalination plants beat water scarcity?

    Engineers are developing mobile, floating nuclear desalination plants to help solve water shortages.

  • Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish

    The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States. The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost 4 meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project. The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.

  • Dams, taps running dry in northern Mexico amid historic water shortages

    Her elderly neighbor is hard of hearing so Maria Luisa Robles, a convenience store worker in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, shouted the question a second time: Have you run out of water? The taps across this working-class neighborhood of Sierra Ventana dried up over a week ago amid a historic shortage that's gripped the most important industrial city in Mexico. "We're all struggling because there's no running water," said Robles, 60.

  • Methane-Spewing Coal Mines Are Climate Test for Australia’s New Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s coal mines cause more planetary warming in a typical year than emissions from all of the country’s cars. If Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to meet tougher climate targets, he’ll need to fix that.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRub

  • A major California reservoir has hit its peak for the year at just over half full

    Lake Oroville, the largest reservoir in the State Water Project, was at "critically low" levels when it reached its peak last month, officials said.

  • AGNICO EAGLE PUBLISHES 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") reports that it has released its 2021 Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report provides an update on Agnico Eagle's oversight, strategy, practices and risk management approach to key areas of health and safety, environmental, social and governance ("ESG") and on the historic sustainability performance of all mining operations.

  • Rescue Bears Keep Cool at New York Sanctuary With Refreshing Dip

    Rescue bears at a New York sanctuary kept cool in the summer heat with a refreshing dip in the facility’s pond, with one resident being particularly keen to jump in.Footage posted by the Orphaned Wildlife Center, located in Otisville, shows 15-year-old Syrian brown bear Jenny having time of her life as she plays in the recently excavated pond, and is soon joined by another bear who wants in on the splash action.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • 9-foot Florida alligator eats 40-pound dog, owner says: 'Took him down like it was nothing'

    A man and his dog were unexpectedly attacked by an alligator while the two were playing fetch at a local park. Wildlife officials said later the alligator was 9-feet, 2-inches in length.

  • Sea turtles, stingrays, fish & sharks surround diver in Galapagos

    Solon is a seasoned scuba diver who lives in the Galapagos Islands. It is here that he works, calling the ocean his "office". With 35 years experience as a dive guide and roughly 15,000 dives under his belt, he is as at home in the water as Aqua Man is. Solon has a dream job, escorting guests on adventures beneath the waves, sharing the awe and wonder of the underwater world. Solon is also a fantastic teacher, sharing his vast knowledge of the reefs and the animals that live there. Solon teaches a respect for the ocean and the complex web of life that we are responsible for protecting. Perched on a rock ledge, Solon was showing his divers the animals near Wolf Island. It's a remote corner of the world where three strong ocean currents come together, supporting a diversity of life that is unlike any other. Hammerhead sharks, Galapagos sharks, whale sharks, and spotted eagle stingrays drift slowly past, curious about the awkward humans who visit and observe them. In 30 seconds, Solon records two spotted eagle stingrays that approached him curiously, a majestic sea turtle, coronet fish and a Galapagos shark. His respectful approach allows Solon a close look at the marine life and they regard him with curiosity. For nearly eight years, Solon has been seeing this eagle ray with the abnormally developed wingtip. It often swims straight to him out of the blue, circles in front of him, or regards him closely before moving on. The eagle ray seems to recognize him and can distinguish Solon from other divers. The sights and experiences in the Galapagos Islands are unique and unparalleled. Even for Solon, seeing eagle rays, sharks, sea turtles, and fish all at once was a wonder to behold.

  • EPA grants permit for Ocean Era aquaculture demonstration project off of Sarasota County

    The EPA approved the permit for the Ocean Era aquaculture project in federal waters off of Sarasota County on June 8. Opponents may go to court.

  • Watch out for these toxic NC plants that can cause rashes, serious illness and death

    Recommendations from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service urge people to keep away from these six plants found in the Carolinas.

  • Canada lays out rules banning single-use plastics

    Ban on manufacture and import of six popular types of items will begin in December 2022, and sales a year later