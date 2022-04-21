U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

Winners in the 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards Announced

·3 min read

Winners in Ninth Annual Competition to Be Celebrated During Virtual Ceremony on 29 June

FAIRFAX, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners in the ninth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region, have been announced. The list of Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners is available at http://Asia.StevieAwards.com.

The 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 22 markets in the APAC region.

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in the workplace over the past 20 years in programs such as The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®. The name Stevie is derived from the Greek word for "crowned."

The 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 22 markets including Australia, Belarus, Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Nigeria, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Vietnam. More than 900 nominations about innovative achievements in the 29-nation APAC region were considered by the judges this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

Among the top overall winners are Telkom Indonesia (Indonesia) with 16 Gold, three Silver, and three Bronze Stevie Awards and Cisco Systems (Australia and India) with three Gold, six Silver, and four Bronze Stevie wins.

Winners of two or more Gold Stevie Awards include Asticom Technology Inc. (Philippines), Brand Head (Beijing) Consulting Limited Liability Company (Mainland China), City of Sydney (Australia), DataRobot (Singapore), EdgeVerve Systems Ltd (India), Hotwire (Australia), HP (India and Singapore), iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Hong Kong), Kacific Broadband Satellites Ltd (Singapore), HANAROADCOM (South Korea), Megaworld Foundation, Inc. (Philippines), Meralco (Philippines), Motor Culture Australia (Australia), Ooredoo Group (APAC), PT Bank Permata Tbk (Indonesia), Search Opt Media Inc. (Philippines), Shanghai Disney Resort (Mainland China), Sino Group (Hong Kong), and TTEC Holdings, Inc. (Philippines).

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

"The submissions in the ninth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards were outstanding this year," said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Miller. "The judges remarked that the innovation and perseverance demonstrated in the nominations was inspiring. We applaud all the Stevie Award winners this year and look forward to celebrating them on 29 June."

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 29 June awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

* PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

SOURCE The Stevie Awards

